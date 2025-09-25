Knitwear season is here and Helen Skelton’s chunky cardigan is a cosy alternative to a full-on jumper for autumn

Autumn is considered by some to be ‘jeans and a blazer’ season but for me, autumn outfits just wouldn’t be complete without knitwear. A lightweight jumper works with so many daily staples and a knitted vest is an easy layering piece. But it was a chunky cardigan that Helen Skelton reached for in a recent outfit post on Instagram and these are a gorgeous alternative option.

The Countryfile star shared a series of snaps showcasing different autumnal looks and the first featured a gifted Busby and Fox cardie. She threw it on with a black waistcoat, light-wash jeans and plenty of her signature gold jewellery.

"You know your age when going out involves a cardigan," Helen wrote in the caption. Cardies can have the unfair reputation of being old-fashioned or twee, yet this one felt very classic. It was a soft beige tone with statement balloon sleeves.

When you want to feel cosy and look relaxed but put-together, a chunky cardigan is a must-have in your autumn capsule wardrobe. Going for a more oversized silhouette instantly gives a cardie a casual edge and balloon sleeves and wider sleeves in general accentuate this.

Helen Skelton’s cardigan looks to be the sold-out Dina style in the colour oatmeal and this design has no buttons running up the front. This isn’t my own personal preference when it comes to knits, though it’s another detail that adds to the laid-back feel.

With buttoned styles you can easily achieve a version of this by leaving some of them undone. I am, however, fully on board with the broadcaster’s fashion pairings for her cardigan. Jeans and a chunky cardigan make a timeless combination for everyday.

I would wear the knit over a long-sleeved T-shirt or lightweight jumper, although they can also work over shirts or blouses. For days at home or low-key outings with friends and family there’s also something so chic about a midi dress with an oversized cardie over the top.

It’s a quick smart casual outfit and I’d finish it off with ankle boots. Helen Skelton kept her entire ensemble very neutral and the different tones complemented each other, though as long as your cardie is a pared-back colour you can incorporate brighter or deeper shades in your look.

Unlike a jumper which gives you full coverage, a cardigan shows a certain amount of your top underneath. This can vary depending on the neckline, but either way it means that a little more consideration is needed when you’re styling them if you don’t love colour-clashing.

To minimise fuss when getting ready, I’d recommend going for a hue that works with virtually everything, like black, brown, grey or camel. That way you can throw on your cardigan and feel confident that it suits the other colours in your outfit.

Helen’s soft beige cardie is a great option and looked great with her gold bracelet and necklace and darker waistcoat. This outfit was the first of several she shared a glimpse of on Instagram and she celebrated everything from knitted vests to jumper dresses as well. The final picture in her post was a full-length one of her Busby & Fox look, highlighting just how much she loved it.