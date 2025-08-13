Powdery pinks are everywhere at the moment – and Helen Mirren's playful take on this trend is by far the best one we've seen

Powder pinks are heavily trending this year, and Helen Mirren's latest all-pink attire offers the chicest take on this playful, feminine hue. Spotted in New York earlier this week, attending The Tonight Show, Mirren was captured in a blush pink pleated midi-skirt, a matching embellished sweater, and pink heeled pumps.

A key part of the spring/summer fashion trends, light pinks are dominating, spotted in collections from major designer brands such as Miu Miu, Jil Sander, and Alaia, all of which place dusty pink as the colour of the season. This shade is a far cry from the brighter, fluorescent pinks popular back in 2022 as part of the "Barbiecore" trend, and soft, powdery pinks offer a much more pared-back and sophisticated take.

But how do you successfully style blush pinks? We would suggest taking a look at Helen Mirren's latest all-pink attire. Combining a Kate Spade embellished sweater – that's officially sold out – with a silky pleated skirt, soft power pink pumps, and a cream bucket bag, this outfit is a masterclass in how to wear a block colour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What's great about blush pink is that it works effortlessly across seasons too, so we expect to see it being worn well into autumn and winter too. In the warmer months, it works beautifully as part of smart casual outfits and even occasionwear too. And in autumn, you can pair light pinks with heavier textures and richer shades. The adaptability means a single blush piece in your wardrobe is worth investing in.

Shop Helen Mirren's Pink Look

When working blush pink into your summer capsule wardrobe, texture is the key to keeping the look elevated. Helen Mirren's skirt is a silky satin material, and her matte jumper combined creates the perfect contrast. Think about pairing glossy finish materials like a silky skirt with matte materials, such as soft knitwear or a cotton t-shirt.

Accessories also play a huge part in adding dimension to block coloured outfits; for example, adding some chunky silver earrings or a statement pendant necklace to your outfit to help break up the colour. There are plenty of affordable jewellery options on the high street that feel high-end for less this season, too.