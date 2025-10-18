Demi Moore has me convinced that leather-look trousers are a party season essential
Moore's all-black attire at the Bobbi Brown event reveals how to make leather feel elegant
Demi Moore perfects styling leather trousers for a party-ready look. Attending an event hosted by the brand Bobbi Brown, Moore wore sleek straight-leg black leather trousers combined with a sculptural tie-front jacket.
If you're on the hunt for new, autumn outfit ideas, leather or leather-look trousers are a must this time of year. They instantly add texture to all-black or monochrome outfits and they work just as well with tailoring as they do with knitwear too. Moore's head-to-toe black look shows how to make them feel event-ready and elevated with the right accessories.
Her trousers have a straight leg cut that finish just below the ankle, and she's paired them with the Black Edith Jacket from Khaite that features a tie-front. Slingback pointed heels finish the look, as well as the Lori leather shoulder bag from Khaite and some aviator glasses.
The key to wearing leather or faux leather trousers is to style them with contrasting materials to create a balanced finishing look. The shiny texture pairs well with knitwear or a chunky soft fabrics like Demi's sculpted jacket. Underneath, she wears a silky satin shirt, further playing with contrasting texture.
Shop Demi's Look
If you're looking for a classic piece of outerwear that feels both sophisticated and part of the lastest coat trends 2025 this H&M jacket is ideal. It has a narrow tie belt to help sculpt your waist and long raglan sleeves.
For a party-ready look simply add kitten heels, block wedges or heeled ankle boots to instantly elevate the look of leather trousers. Try out leather trousers in your go-to jean cut, straight or wide-leg cuts will work with heeled or flat ankle boots when the temperature drops. Layer over a short wool coat or trench for extra warmth and you're good to go. This look will also double as a chic date night outfit this season.
With thoughtful styling, leather trousers can work for almost any occasion, sleek enough for the evening yet cool enough to be styled for the daytime too.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
