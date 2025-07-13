Coleen Rooney sticks to Wimbledon whites for her visit to SW19, and this timeless dress silhouette is one worth replicating

Coleen Rooney's Wimbledon whites outfit met the brief for the day's attire perfectly. When it comes to what to wear to the SW19 sporting event, an all white ensemble is an absolute failsafe, reflecting what players are wearing on the court.

Posing for an Instagram snap with husband Wayne Rooney, Coleen looked happy in relaxed in a fit and flare white shirt dress. Although the dress did not have the classic button-down front, it did feature a collared and V-cut neckline, reflecting a tailored shirt. The bodice of the dress contoured Coleen's silhouette, and the slim contrast black belt highlighted her waistline. Reflecting the belted middle, Coleen completed her look with a pair of directional cat-eye sunglasses, which once again are a key sunglasses trend for 2025.

While Coleen Rooney appeared to have swerved the paparazzi for the day, the businesswoman shared a snap with fans of herself and Wayne enjoying a day out at the tennis. The three-quarter length picture, however, hides the star's shoe choice from view. Although there is a hint of a black and white checked heel, which would tie the whole look together beautifully.

Coleen Rooney's Wimbledon outfit stayed true to SW19 whites

A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) A photo posted by on

A shirt dress is a great silhouette for those who want something tailored but feminine. The fresh white hue was perfect for the occasion and is an excellent choice of colour for what to wear in the heat, reflecting the sunlight for an overall cooler wear.

While shirt dresses often have a button-fronted design, the fitted front flat of Coleen's dress only helped to create a sensational hourglass silhouette, which the star enhanced with a slim, contrast belt, to really showcase her curves.

The classic, cotton-blend shirt dress was the Deanna dress by Simkhai. The white version has now sold out, but you can buy this exceptionally flattering silhouette in a chic midnight blue hue, which in my opinion, is even more wearable, as it will work all year through. A signature silhouette for the brand, if you like Coleen's dress, this is a brand to keep an eye on.

Get the Look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coleen Rooney is no stranger to wearing white at Wimbledon. Checking the archives, we spotted Coleen sporting two white dresses on previous visits to the SW19-based competition. Right back in 2013 (left-hand picture), Coleen relied on Wimbledon whites to ensure she was suitably attired for the event. More recently, Coleen enjoyed a spot of tennis with Wayne in 2022, and once again, Coleen opted for a little white dress to seal the deal.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Proving that this is a totally timeless look, Coleen reminded us that when it comes to summer dressing, we don't always have to reinvent the wheel, sometimes the classics is exactly what we need to look our best.