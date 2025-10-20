Claudia Winkleman puts her own stamp on winter whites in the chicest trouser suit we've seen this season

When it comes to the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, this time of year most often calls for shades of deep chocolate, dark grey and rich maroon, but there is one colour that always manages to break the mould each autumn, and that’s classic white. The fresh colour is like a palette cleanse for the chilly season and will brighten and freshen your wardrobe beautifully.

Unsure about wearing white post-summer? Both Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly showed off the trend perfectly with their latest Strictly Come Dancing looks over the weekend, and their outfits served up some excellent style inspiration. I loved Daly’s Safiyaa crepe jumpsuit, but it was Claudia’s chic blazer and wide-leg trouser set that really grabbed my attention.

Her tailored pieces are by Bella Freud, and she expertly layered them over a silky vest top and finished with heels. The suit was crisp, bold and had a classic yet modern feel to it, and recreating her look for the office or a night out over party season couldn’t be easier.

Exact Match Bella Freud Cavalry Twill Saint James Jacket £845 at Bella Freud This lightweight wool blazer has a sharp shape to it that will bring some definition to your silhouette while adding some wow to your outfit. Exact Match Bella Freud Cavalry Twill David Trouser £495 at Bella Freud The tailored fit and wide leg shape make these wool trousers very flattering in all the right places. Wear with the matching jacket or dress down with a fluffy knit. Reiss Ruby Silk-Front Cami £88 at Reiss A silky cami will make a great addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe - layer under jackets and shirts or wear it as it is with leather trousers.

Nobody's Child White Tailored Virgo Bridal Blazer £150 at Nobody's Child This one has a slightly oversized fit that gives it a high end feel. Wear it with a pencil skirt for your 9-5 and then with patterned denim for after hours. H&M Gathered-sleeve blazer £42.99 at H&M The stitched ruching on the sleeves gives this piece a relaxed vibe that will sit well over a slogan T-shirt and wide-leg jeans for a low-key weekend. Phase Eight Beatriz White Satin Bridal Blazer £189 at Phase Eight Satin fabric will make a glamorous choice for a fancy soiree over the coming weeks. Wear it over a lace blouse and finish with sparkly earrings.

Bella Freud is a very popular designer amongst A-listers and fashion fans, and the British clothing brand has been extra busy recently, as the second M&S x Bella Freud collection launched in stores and online a few days ago. There are still plenty of sizes left, so go, go, go!

If Claudia's suit is now at the top of your shopping list, though, you might be thinking about how to style white pieces. Crisp basics are more versatile than you might expect, and you can wear your plain trousers like you would style your white jean outfits. Team them with colour pop tops or soft neutrals, and try adding your blazer to blue denim and a stripy top. The white colour will lift casual looks for a sharper feel, and your pieces will keep working hard in your closet all year round.