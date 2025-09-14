Autumn style doesn’t need to be dreary - inject some colour into your wardrobe like Charlotte Hawkins with a royal blue dress
The TV star wowed in a knitted number, and it's still available to buy in the sale
I love rich browns or soft grey shades at this time of year, but there is absolutely no reason to drop brighter colours now that the weather is starting to cool. If you're a fan of joyful shades and want to add them to your autumn capsule wardrobe, then take note from woman&home magazine's October cover star Charlotte Hawkins, and opt for a colour block knitted dress in a bold blue hue.
The TV presenter opted for a figure-hugging woolly wonder by Karen Millen while on Good Morning Britain last week, and styled her eye-catching piece with a pair of matching heels by Steve Madden. The whole look was bright and cheerful, and the cosy knit fabric makes this particular dress a total winner for the new season. Charlotte’s look is a must for colour-lovers and the good news is that it's still available to buy in the sale – hurrah!
You can find the very same frock as well as some other hit knit buys below that will create the right kind of winter blues, whatever your budget.
The fine stretchy knit means this midi dress will hug your curves for a very flattering finish. Wear it like the star and finish with matching heels for a full colour-drenched effect. There's a reason Karen Millen is one of the best women's workwear brands - this dress is the perfect choice for a day at the office.
Don't be put off by shorter lengths now summer is over. This mini dress will look preppy when worn over a white shirt and finished with a pair of loafers over the coming weeks.
This woven mesh dress will look fabulous when layered under a colour pop coat and finished with your best knee high boots.
Wear this sporty-looking number with semi-sheer black tights and heels for a fresh take on date night outfits.
For a more relaxed option, go for this oversized jumper dress. Wear it with leggings and your most comfortable trainers.
Bright shades like tomato red and neon brights are up there with the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, but a bold blue piece like Charlotte's will look great right through to spring and beyond. The block colour won't date and will make a statement every time you wear it, while still feeling very wearable.
When it comes to styling, you have plenty of options too. Shades of blue go particularly well with other primary hues for a fashionable colour-clash, or add some leopard print in the mix for a little more oomph. Alternatively, to take the colour down a notch, try buddying up your dress with your best trench coat, soft neutrals, muted greys and very simple gold jewels.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
