Autumn style doesn’t need to be dreary - inject some colour into your wardrobe like Charlotte Hawkins with a royal blue dress

I love rich browns or soft grey shades at this time of year, but there is absolutely no reason to drop brighter colours now that the weather is starting to cool. If you're a fan of joyful shades and want to add them to your autumn capsule wardrobe, then take note from woman&home magazine's October cover star Charlotte Hawkins, and opt for a colour block knitted dress in a bold blue hue.

The TV presenter opted for a figure-hugging woolly wonder by Karen Millen while on Good Morning Britain last week, and styled her eye-catching piece with a pair of matching heels by Steve Madden. The whole look was bright and cheerful, and the cosy knit fabric makes this particular dress a total winner for the new season. Charlotte’s look is a must for colour-lovers and the good news is that it's still available to buy in the sale – hurrah!

You can find the very same frock as well as some other hit knit buys below that will create the right kind of winter blues, whatever your budget.

Bright shades like tomato red and neon brights are up there with the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, but a bold blue piece like Charlotte's will look great right through to spring and beyond. The block colour won't date and will make a statement every time you wear it, while still feeling very wearable.

When it comes to styling, you have plenty of options too. Shades of blue go particularly well with other primary hues for a fashionable colour-clash, or add some leopard print in the mix for a little more oomph. Alternatively, to take the colour down a notch, try buddying up your dress with your best trench coat, soft neutrals, muted greys and very simple gold jewels.