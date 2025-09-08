Want your style to be timeless? Take notes from Cate Blanchett's latest outfit

When it comes to early autumn outfit ideas, it can be hard to know how to dress during this transitional period, but Cate Blanchett's latest Venice Film Festival look is giving us inspiration for building out our autumn capsule wardrobe.

The Australian actress was pictured arriving at the film festival via water taxi, wearing a chic monochrome outfit. Her pared-back outfit consisted of simple separates, including a cool asymmetric white top and black midi skirt and minimal accessories, also in a monochrome palette.

As an ambassador for luxury French clothing brand Louis Vuitton, naturally, Blanchett chose to carry her essentials in an Express PM handbag from the brand and shielded her eyes with a pair of oversized cat's eye-shaped shades, nailing two of the sunglasses trends 2025 in one go.

KEEP IT CHIC IN BLACK AND WHITE

While she may have been arriving at a glitzy event, Cate's a master of smart casual outfits, finishing her look with a pair of cool black leather loafers - this style happens to be one of the key fall/winter shoe trends 2025, proving that you can be chic AND comfortable.

The great news is that Blanchett's timeless outfit is easy to replicate on a budget. When wearing an A-line skirt like hers, it's best to look for a more fitted top on your upper half to balance the volume of the skirt, and for a truly quiet luxury-inspired look, keep accessories to a minimum and in a similar tonal palette for a cohesive outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

A classic combination, a monochrome palette is an easy shortcut to creating an elegant and timeless look this fall and there are plenty of cool ways to wear it. If you're not a fan of skirts, try teaming a classic white oversized shirt with slim-fitting black pants and a pair of pumps for a stylish office outfit.

Heading out for a night of cocktails or a dinner date? Update your favorite LBD for a chic date night outfit idea by adding a cream blazer or accessory, such as a handbag or shoes, to your ensemble.

Sometimes, it really is as easy as black and white.