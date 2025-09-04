Cat Deeley's toffee-coloured roll neck knit is the cosiest way to welcome autumn

It's the perfect colour to give your September style a refresh

Cat Deeley on &#039;This Morning&#039; TV show, London, UK - 04 Sep 2025
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

It's a confusing time of year to know what to wear. One minute, the rain is biblical, and the next, it's blue skies and sunshine. Thankfully, all the ITV presenters are back this week, so we can get plenty of new season style inspiration from the likes of Susanna Reid and Cat Deeley, and today it was the latter who really had me reaching for my credit card.

For Thursday's episode of This Morning, Cat and her stylist Rachael Hughes teamed a beautiful toffee-coloured jumper by one of my favourite British clothing brands, Reiss, with a Massimo Dutti mock croc leather mini skirt, adding sheer black tights and ankle strap heels.

It's the Reiss Eliza wool-cashmere roll-neck jumper in toffee, and isn't the colour just perfect for this time of year? The roll neck, dipped hemline, and wool-cashmere blend really elevate it, making it look much more expensive than high street. It's precisely the kind of autumn capsule wardrobe piece that will easily update the jeans, T-shirt and trainers formula you've been wearing on repeat lately, taking you into the new season with ease.

&#039;This Morning&#039; TV show, London, UK - 04 Sep 2025 - Ben Shephard, Cat Deeley

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cat's exact jumper has now sold out, but you can buy it in cream or oatmeal for £84, or you can stick to toffee shades with the trio of knits I've tracked down for you elsewhere on the virtual high street.

Toffee is a great alternative to mocha mousse, which is one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, but it also pairs really nicely with some of the other shades on our list, like tomato red and pale pink.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

