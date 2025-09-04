Cat Deeley's toffee-coloured roll neck knit is the cosiest way to welcome autumn
It's the perfect colour to give your September style a refresh
It's a confusing time of year to know what to wear. One minute, the rain is biblical, and the next, it's blue skies and sunshine. Thankfully, all the ITV presenters are back this week, so we can get plenty of new season style inspiration from the likes of Susanna Reid and Cat Deeley, and today it was the latter who really had me reaching for my credit card.
For Thursday's episode of This Morning, Cat and her stylist Rachael Hughes teamed a beautiful toffee-coloured jumper by one of my favourite British clothing brands, Reiss, with a Massimo Dutti mock croc leather mini skirt, adding sheer black tights and ankle strap heels.
It's the Reiss Eliza wool-cashmere roll-neck jumper in toffee, and isn't the colour just perfect for this time of year? The roll neck, dipped hemline, and wool-cashmere blend really elevate it, making it look much more expensive than high street. It's precisely the kind of autumn capsule wardrobe piece that will easily update the jeans, T-shirt and trainers formula you've been wearing on repeat lately, taking you into the new season with ease.
Cat's exact jumper has now sold out, but you can buy it in cream or oatmeal for £84, or you can stick to toffee shades with the trio of knits I've tracked down for you elsewhere on the virtual high street.
If you like a thinner knit or perhaps want to layer yours underneath a blazer, this H&M bargain will do the trick. It's available in sizes XXS to XXL, and would look great with one of the M&S check jacket alternatives I'm currently coveting.
This boucle option will add some texture to your outfit, and will provide a refreshing contrast if you team it with a sleek leather skirt like Cat's. It will layer over any of your best summer dresses, too, so you can get another month's wear out of them.
Exact match
Cat's exact skirt is still available in a couple of sizes, but you'll have to be quick off the mark if you like it. The mock croc finish combined with the pointed ankle strap stilettos is really giving me Saint Laurent vibes.
This is the Eliza jumper that Cat's wearing, only it's available in a couple of different colourways. Asking yourself what colour suits me? Refer to our guide to find out which hue is for you.
A really similar style to Cat's, these will make your legs look endless. For anyone who can't stand the idea of high heels, I, like Sarah Jessica Parker, am firmly on board with UGG boots worn with skirts this season.
Toffee is a great alternative to mocha mousse, which is one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, but it also pairs really nicely with some of the other shades on our list, like tomato red and pale pink.
