I keep checking for the soon-to-be restocked M&S viral barn jacket - here are some similar options to shop in the meantime
I've spotted the £90 M&S viral check barn jacket all over social media
M&S is really on a roll at the moment. From their Toteme Country coat lookalike to the pink midaxi dress that's been all over Instagram this summer, shoppers can't seem to get enough of the British clothing brand's designs.
The latest style to go viral is the Waxed Look Checked Utility Jacket. Now, before you get too excited, it sold out pretty much as soon as it landed online this week, but allow me a moment to wax lyrical (pun very much intended) about this high street hero.
This waxed look jacket has a Barbour feel to it, and it's spot on as we head into the autumnal months. Barn jackets have been a huge trend for a while now, and they are both an incredibly chic and perfectly practical alternative to the trench coats we tend to see selling out at this time of year. The corduroy trims, patch pockets and optional high neck fastening further elevate it, plus nothing says autumn quite like a houndstooth check pattern.
If you're lucky enough to find it in store, it's available in sizes 6 to 22, but take the advice of someone who has been scouring the high street looking for this dreamy jacket for the last week or so (me). If you haven't got time to keep on refreshing the M&S website, check out the very similar styles I've rounded up for you from elsewhere on the virtual high street...
Shop similar jackets
Bargain buy
This is surely heading in the same direction as the M&S jacket. I'd be surprised if this coated-collar jacket isn't sold out by Sunday if that price is anything to go by.
This is for you if you're petite or love a slightly cropped look. It's currently only available in petite sizes, and I really love the navy colourway. Perfect for a weekend in the countryside, but it will work just as well back home on the rainy morning commute, too.
Editor's pick
If you can afford to push your budget a bit, this beauty is by one of the best French clothing brands. It's really similar to the M&S, but is made from 100% cotton and has luxe-looking embossed buttons.
Less than half price
How is this so heavily reduced? It's got everything you love about a waxed barn jacket, but in a nylon finish, making it lightweight and ideal for the confusing weather. One reviewer wrote: "The material is nice and warm but it feels weightless and the pockets are actually useful - I hate jackets without pockets or fake pockets."
Ok, so this one isn't checked, but I couldn't resist showing it you. You'll no doubt be familiar with Nobody's Child and their pretty midi dresses, but the brand should also be on your radar for shoes, jeans and jackets, too. This camel-coloured option has a super flattering pleat detail at the back.
M&S posted a video on their Instagram account, showing Content Creator Vanessa Rose Blair trying it on. She couldn't find her usual size, so sized up to an 18, but doesn't it still look amazing?
A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer)
A photo posted by on
It's proof that if you manage to find this in any size in your local store, it's worth snapping it up. If it's too big, roll back the sleeves, layer a chunky knit underneath when the weather's chilly and voila! You're all set for cosy season.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.