I keep checking for the soon-to-be restocked M&S viral barn jacket - here are some similar options to shop in the meantime

M&S is really on a roll at the moment. From their Toteme Country coat lookalike to the pink midaxi dress that's been all over Instagram this summer, shoppers can't seem to get enough of the British clothing brand's designs.

The latest style to go viral is the Waxed Look Checked Utility Jacket. Now, before you get too excited, it sold out pretty much as soon as it landed online this week, but allow me a moment to wax lyrical (pun very much intended) about this high street hero.

This waxed look jacket has a Barbour feel to it, and it's spot on as we head into the autumnal months. Barn jackets have been a huge trend for a while now, and they are both an incredibly chic and perfectly practical alternative to the trench coats we tend to see selling out at this time of year. The corduroy trims, patch pockets and optional high neck fastening further elevate it, plus nothing says autumn quite like a houndstooth check pattern.

M&S Waxed Look Checked Utility Jacket £90 at M&S This sold out before you could even think about adding it to your basket. It's got water-repellent Stormwear™ technology to protect you from light rain showers, and it's actually machine-washable. Genius!

If you're lucky enough to find it in store, it's available in sizes 6 to 22, but take the advice of someone who has been scouring the high street looking for this dreamy jacket for the last week or so (me). If you haven't got time to keep on refreshing the M&S website, check out the very similar styles I've rounded up for you from elsewhere on the virtual high street...

Shop similar jackets

M&S posted a video on their Instagram account, showing Content Creator Vanessa Rose Blair trying it on. She couldn't find her usual size, so sized up to an 18, but doesn't it still look amazing?

It's proof that if you manage to find this in any size in your local store, it's worth snapping it up. If it's too big, roll back the sleeves, layer a chunky knit underneath when the weather's chilly and voila! You're all set for cosy season.