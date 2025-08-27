Toteme’s Country Coat is my dream autumn jacket – but this style from M&S is a great lookalike and costs £700 less

As soon as autumn hits, we're already thinking about outerwear, and while later on in the year it's all about the best winter coat, this in-between weather requires something stylishly lighter to tackle those breezy autumn days. While I'd usually say the best trench coats can't be beaten, I've got my eye on this gorgeous designer number: Toteme’s Country Coat. With an aesthetic that would rival the best Barbour jackets, but in a longline silhouette, the 'Country coat', lives up to its name, delivering heritage chic in droves. But at £810, it's a pricey investment buy, so obviously I've hunted down a near-perfect lookalike to get the style for less.

With a long, A-line silhouette, this elegant coat takes the somewhat sporty aesthetic of country clothing and gives it a catwalk-ready update. Designed with minimalism in mind, its grey colouring is detailed only with a textured corduroy collar, matching elbow patches and side pockets. It’s also wind and water-resistant, making it, the ultimate rainy day style piece.

Perfectly emulating the Country Coat's look is this Cotton Rich Collared Utility Car Coat from M&S. With the same sleek A-line silhouette, double zip, popper fastenings, and corduroy collar, it’s one of the best designer lookalikes to invest in for the upcoming autumn months.

There are obvious differences between the two jackets beyond the fact that the M&S coat has corduroy cuffs while the Toteme style does not. For one, Toteme’s Country Coat is made from 100% cotton for a soft and breathable finish, it will keep you dry and warm as a layering piece, but not overly hot. Conversely, the M&S coat is made from a blend of 38% polyester and 62% cotton, which is still cotton-rich but just not as luxurious as the original Toteme piece. It also gives the M&S coat slightly less breathability, although it is likely to retain a bit more warmth thanks to the synthetic fibres.

The stitched detailing around the zip and popper fastenings is much more elevated and sleek on the Toteme coat too, with the curved detail at the bottom of the poppers giving a lovely finish. The M&S stitching might differ, but when it comes down to other subtle details, like the welt side pockets, the quilted lining and the corduroy elbow patches, the similarities are uncanny.

The biggest difference between the two coats is that the Toteme piece is wind and water-resistant, while the M&S coat is neither. This means that the M&S coat will certainly give you that designer aesthetic on a budget, but won't stand up as well against the elements, but on a dry, early autumn day, it will be just right.

After the runaway success of its scarf coat last year, Toteme is back with what is set to be one of the most sought-after styles of the season. Tapping into that heritage aesthetic that remains so popular season, after season, this is a look we're already seeing across the high street.

Although the Toteme coat has some great weather protection, neither style has a hood, and if you're looking for the best waterproof jackets, you're going to want to consider a hood instead of just chic corduroy details, no matter how stylish they look.

While the M&S Cotton Rich coat only comes in grey, the Toteme Country Coat is also available in brown and green, as well as shorter ‘Barn Jacket’ styles for a lighter layering. Any of these Toteme jackets, or the M&S lookalike, would make a great addition to an autumn capsule wardrobe, with their neutral shades, minimal designs and relaxed fits making them ideal pieces to layer over any outfit.