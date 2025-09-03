Sarah Jessica Parker ushers in UGG boot season with the throwback snap that proves she's been a fan for years

There's definitely an autumnal chill in the air. My T-shirts are starting to make way for knitwear, I'm reaching for jeans instead of floaty summer dresses, and soon I'll be making the switch from sandals to my best winter boots.

UGGs have really had a resurgence in the last couple of years, and if you're wondering if they're the cosy shoe for you, allow Sarah Jessica Parker to persuade you that you need some in your life. She's one of the famous faces featured in the brand's Feels Like UGG campaign, and yesterday the Sex and the City star posted two images on Instagram: one of her wearing shearling-lined UGG boots more than 20 years ago, and another taken from the new campaign. Her caption, "Iconic in 2009, iconic in 2025", sums it up nicely.

It's proof that if you invest in a pair of UGGs, you'll be wearing them for years. In classic colours, they never really age, and if you're wondering how to style UGGs, SJP shows that you can team them with everything from jeans and jackets to tulle skirts and trench coats.

UGG Women's Classic Mini II Boot £165 at UGG US These sandy-coloured boots are the type of style Sarah Jessica leaned towards back in the day, and I can see why. These are slightly taller than the Ultra Mini boot, and they've got a really handy little loop on the back to make them easier to get on. Exact match UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot £145 at UGG US If you're looking for a classic, everyday UGG that you'll wear non-stop until the warm weather returns, these chestnut colour beauties will change your life. They'll pair perfectly with the best jeans for your body type, but who says you can't team them with your more dressy date night outfits, too?

Exact match UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot £155 at UGG US I never would have considered platform UGGs before I saw SJP wearing them, and I have to say I'm a huge fan. They'll give you a boost in height and feel that little bit more structured than some of the other styles.

How to style UGGs like SJP

Boden Angelica Jacquard Skirt £97.50 (was £130) at Boden Both Sarah Jessica Parker and her SATC character Carrie Bradshaw love a voluminous midi skirt, and I know it's early to say it, but this gold jacquard skirt is going to be a really pretty choice for festive events. I'd forego the Manolo Blahnik stilettos, though. If SJP says UGGs are acceptable then I'm sold! Sezane Gaspard Cardigan £95 at Sezane You're probably bored of me recommending the Sezane Gaspard cardigan by now, but it really is a godsend for autumn/winter. I have three colours including classic black, and I'm always looking to expand my collection. Zara Pack of 2 Beaded Faux Pearl Necklaces £35.99 at Zara A statement bit of glitz like this necklace from Zara will ensure you absolutely won't be worried about your UGGs being too casual. An easy way to pep up your best cashmere jumpers, for sure.

Suede can feel like a tricky material to depend on at this time of year - particularly if you're dodging raindrops like I am today - but a good suede protector will put your mind at ease.

I have a pair of brown UGG boots that I bought almost twenty years ago, and while I rested them for a good few years in between, they really do still look and feel amazing now. There's a reason celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, and of course, Sarah Jessica Parker all love their trusty UGGs!