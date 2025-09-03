Sarah Jessica Parker ushers in UGG boot season with the throwback snap that proves she's been a fan for years

She's been wearing her cosy, comfortable UGGs since the Noughties

Sarah Jessica Parker on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN
(Image credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

There's definitely an autumnal chill in the air. My T-shirts are starting to make way for knitwear, I'm reaching for jeans instead of floaty summer dresses, and soon I'll be making the switch from sandals to my best winter boots.

UGGs have really had a resurgence in the last couple of years, and if you're wondering if they're the cosy shoe for you, allow Sarah Jessica Parker to persuade you that you need some in your life. She's one of the famous faces featured in the brand's Feels Like UGG campaign, and yesterday the Sex and the City star posted two images on Instagram: one of her wearing shearling-lined UGG boots more than 20 years ago, and another taken from the new campaign. Her caption, "Iconic in 2009, iconic in 2025", sums it up nicely.

It's proof that if you invest in a pair of UGGs, you'll be wearing them for years. In classic colours, they never really age, and if you're wondering how to style UGGs, SJP shows that you can team them with everything from jeans and jackets to tulle skirts and trench coats.

A post shared by UGG® (@ugg)

A photo posted by on

How to style UGGs like SJP

Suede can feel like a tricky material to depend on at this time of year - particularly if you're dodging raindrops like I am today - but a good suede protector will put your mind at ease.

I have a pair of brown UGG boots that I bought almost twenty years ago, and while I rested them for a good few years in between, they really do still look and feel amazing now. There's a reason celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, and of course, Sarah Jessica Parker all love their trusty UGGs!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.