Cosy winter classics with a vintage twist, the Brora x Clodagh McKenna collection is British fashion at its finest

Brora’s new collection with chef and TV Presenter Clodagh McKenna is a luxurious way to lift your existing winter wardrobe. The eight-piece collaboration blends Clodagh’s love of heritage textures and 70s-inspired tailoring with Brora’s knit expertise, creating timeless cold-weather staples.

If you’re looking for new ways to dress for the season, the Brora x Clodagh McKenna collection taps into current trends, with relaxed tailoring and cosy textural knitwear. Additionally, it includes 70s-inspired houndstooth-checked trousers and a matching blazer that nods to the British heritage checks trend.

Brora is renowned for being one of the best British clothing brands and is well-loved by the likes of Claudia Winkleman, who often sports the brand's knitwear. You can count on this collaboration to deliver investment-worthy pieces.

Talking about the inspiration behind the collection on Instagram, Clodagh explains her love of vintage-inspired designs are key to the look and feel of the collaboration.

"Researching the iconic styles of the ’70s and ’80s, and taking what I love about that era and bringing it into this collection was so exciting."

Brora Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse £225 at Brora Yellows in all variations have been trending the past few seasons, and this buttermilk-coloured blouse is the ultimate way to wear the trend. It's made from luxurious silk crepe de chine and features puffed sleeves and striking apple-green contrast trims. Brora Supersoft Lambswool Cable Jumper £245 at Brora This cosy jumper is made from a super soft lambswool using yarns spun in Scotland. It features timeless cable detailing and a roll-neck design to keep you extra warm when the temperature drops. Shop it in either cardamom or marshmallow. Brora Organic Cotton Broderie Anglaise Blouse £135 at Brora This is the type of blouse that you can style effortlessly all year round. This season, tuck into jeans and layer a blazer over the top. It features a V-neck, a Chelsea collar, and broderie anglaise details, plus it's made from soft organic cotton. Brora Houndstooth Wool Trousers £275 at Brora Made in Yorkshire from a timeless houndstooth wool cloth, these trousers are inspired by a 1970s suit with their subtle flared silhouette and waisted design. Tuck the buttermilk Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse into the waistband. Brora Houndstooth Wool Tailored Jacket £475 at Brora Featuring a single-breasted design and made using Yorkshire-woven houndstooth, this blazer will add an elegant finishing touch to your jeans and blazer outfits. Alternatively, style with the matching trousers for one of the best women's trouser suits. Brora Herringbone Wool Tailored Coat £595 at Brora An investment piece that will last for years to come, this classic herringbone wool coat will never fade out of fashion. It's tailored to a neat fit that nips in at the waist and finishes just above the knee; a vintage piece from Clodagh's own wardrobe inspired this piece.

You can see the '70s-inspired design elements through the high-waisted, flared silhouette of the trousers and the fitted yet feminine suit jacket shape. These staples offer a subtle nod to the era, but with a contemporary edge, and are made with superb fabrics, including Yorkshire-woven wool cloth and silk crepe de chine.

Not only does the collection feature vintage-inspired tailoring, but it also offers super-soft knitwear that can be layered underneath any of the best winter coat trends. The Lambswool Cable Jumper, one of our favourites in the collection, comes in two colourways, a trending khaki and a soft white 'marshmallow' tone.

If you want to add a touch of vintage luxury to your cold-weather rotation, this capsule collection is the place to shop. Add the herringbone trousers or billowy silk blouse to your everyday attire, and it's bound to become your best friend through the cooler months.