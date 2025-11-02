Party season and velvet go hand in hand and this luxe-looking dress is the most flattering way to wear it

Now that all the gothic darkness and novelty fun of Halloween is over, and autumn outfit ideas are replaced for winter, we are officially into shimmer and sparkle season - hurrah. Sequins are always fun in the run-up to Christmas, but for me, there is something extra special about a hero piece made from plush velvet at this time of year. The combination of silky soft fabric and glossy jewel tones manages to find the perfect balance between classic and contemporary, and it’s a look that I will always reach for if I’m heading to a special occasion.

I have been hunting for a new velvety number to bolster my Christmas party dresses, and I think my search is officially over after spotting the Tilda Velvet Midi Dress at Boden. As well as long and fitted sleeves and a swishy midi-length skirt, this cleverly designed frock also has a ruched band around the middle, which makes it wonderfully flattering.

It will accentuate natural curves or create them on straighter frames, and it's up there with the best stylish dresses to hide a tummy. I also love the discreet keyhole split at the chest that is fastened with a sparkly button – it’ll flash just a hint of cleavage without feeling too much. On top of that, it's available in petite and tall lengths – oh, and it has hidden side pockets. Every one of my fashion boxes has officially been ticked.

(Image credit: Boden)

I was originally drawn to the bright magenta pink option, as the bold hue gives the traditional material a fresh new spin, but it’s also available in a deep bottle green and a midnight blue tone, and now I’m genuinely torn between which one to go for. They are all equally as gorgeous and I see each one making a statement at an upcoming soiree.

Shop the Dress

Boden Tilda Velvet Midi Dress in Vibrant Pink £119 at Boden There is something very joyful about this Barbie-inspired pink hue. It'll look gorgeous with similar fuchsia shades or try a fashion-forward clash by adding pops of red. As I mentioned, there are petite and tall options to help you find your perfect fit and it's available in UK sizes 4-22.

Boden Tilda Velvet Midi Dress in Botanical Green £119 at Boden This dreamy green number is practically crying out for festive plans. Add a jewel-covered box clutch and dancing heels, and you will be all set for merriment. This forest-inspired hue is always popular as we hit November, so you'll be able to wear this for many winters to come. Boden Tilda Velvet Midi Dress in Navy £119 at Boden For a more subtle take on seasonal colour, try this navy option. Team it with silver accessories for a wintery feel or add maroon knee-high boots and a tweed coat for a heritage spin. The empire line fit is just so flattering, highlighting curves and skimming hips and thighs. Boden Jocelyn Short Velvet Dress in Black £99 at Boden This black velvety number is a great alternative if you prefer shorter lengths. Style it with tights and shiny loafers for a preppy aesthetic or add an oversized pouch bag and court shoes for instant glam.

As well as flattering your silhouette, the understated shape and block colour makes this dress brilliantly versatile when it comes to styling. I will wear it with strappy gold heels and oversized statement earrings for after hours, but it would also work nicely layered under a fluffy knit and worn over boots as a high-meets-low look for Christmas day.

Each of the jewel tones will make a wonderful base for pretty much any print and colour too – this fabulous frock really will be faff-free when it comes to pulling an outfit together, right now and for years to come.