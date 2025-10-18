Statement earrings are a must for party season, and Amal Clooney’s glitzy pair served up some serious sparkle inspiration
The stylish star's accessories turned heads on the red carpet
Amal Clooney has attended multiple red carpet events in the last couple of weeks, and she has absolutely wowed every time – she never seems to have an off-day! Earlier this month, she looked amazing in a brown Versace gown at a fundraiser, and then just over a week ago, Amal went all out in a pink embellished number for the British Film Festival. It's safe to say my style crush reached a whole new level.
While at the party with husband George, Amal made a statement with colour in a pink, couture gown by Tamara Ralph, which was covered in sequins and fringing. As if that wasn’t enough already, Amal added even more oomph to her look with a fluffy feather shawl and a pair of seriously sparkly Cartier earrings. Everything about her look was fun, glamorous and on trend, and it's up there as one of her best looks of all time. And the bar was already very high!
For us mere mortals, there probably aren't many occasions or places to wear such a fancy frock. There are plenty of opportunities to wear sparkly earrings, though, so when it comes to jewellery to invest in, a similar show-stopping set will make a wise choice for now and for party season ahead. You can use them to pep up an old LBD, take a daytime look into evening territory or to finish a sequin mini dress – there are endless options for a splash of sparkle, and you don't need to spend thousands on a luxury style like Amal's.
When it comes to adding pieces to your jewellery box, you can't go wrong with some oversized sparklers like Amal's. The key to keeping them looking chic and polished is not to wear any other bold jewels at the same time. Avoid chunky necklaces or bracelets, and let your shoulder-swinging pair have their moment in the spotlight.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
