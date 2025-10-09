Anne Hathaway gives 90s band t-shirts the fashion seal of approval

Taking a leaf out of Andy Sach's book, Anne Hathaway headed to Paris Fashion Week, and her high-fashion look instantly made us forget about the runways. Delivering one of the best smart-casual outfit ideas we've seen for some time, Anne stepped out at the Balenciaga show in a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers and the designer's take on a 90s band t-shirt.

Known for using pop culture to help inspire some of its more wearable designs, the graphic t-shirt riffs on the revival of band tees and tour merch was a brilliant execution that was both stylish and wearable. Effortlessly blending polished tailoring with a dressed-down tee is a very of-the-moment aesthetic and one that Anne executed perfectly, and so can you.

Balenciaga added a high-fashion twist to its t-shirt with a mesh-like cape (although we'd say the cape is optional for practical reasons), and Anne continued to pile on the fashion drama with a pair of black opera gloves and oversized sunnies.

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

Although in its entirety it might not be the most wearable of looks, you can certainly draw inspiration from Anne Hathaway's ensemble for the coming season. Pairing effortlessly with autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, flattering wide-leg silhouettes and 90s aesthetics are still very much at the forefront for the foreseeable.

The look is yet more proof that black suit trousers are the ultimate staple to add to an autumn capsule wardrobe. Extremely versatile, they work for any and every occasion – including Paris Fashion Week.

We love that the graphic tee is also getting its moment in the spotlight. They’re so easy to style and always bring a more personal touch to an outfit, whether you’re styling your favourite band tee with jeans and pair of white trainers, or are dressing it up with a sequin skirt for a more high-low mix.

However you wear yours this season, grab your favourite band's merch and wear it beyond the concert for a 90s music-meets-fashion moment.