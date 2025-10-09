Anne Hathaway gives 90s band t-shirts the fashion seal of approval
Blending cool and casual with an elegant twist, this is the day-to-night outfit that's worth recreating
Taking a leaf out of Andy Sach's book, Anne Hathaway headed to Paris Fashion Week, and her high-fashion look instantly made us forget about the runways. Delivering one of the best smart-casual outfit ideas we've seen for some time, Anne stepped out at the Balenciaga show in a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers and the designer's take on a 90s band t-shirt.
Known for using pop culture to help inspire some of its more wearable designs, the graphic t-shirt riffs on the revival of band tees and tour merch was a brilliant execution that was both stylish and wearable. Effortlessly blending polished tailoring with a dressed-down tee is a very of-the-moment aesthetic and one that Anne executed perfectly, and so can you.
Balenciaga added a high-fashion twist to its t-shirt with a mesh-like cape (although we'd say the cape is optional for practical reasons), and Anne continued to pile on the fashion drama with a pair of black opera gloves and oversized sunnies.
Although in its entirety it might not be the most wearable of looks, you can certainly draw inspiration from Anne Hathaway's ensemble for the coming season. Pairing effortlessly with autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, flattering wide-leg silhouettes and 90s aesthetics are still very much at the forefront for the foreseeable.
Shop Anne Hathaway's Paris Fashion Week Look
While Anne Hathaway's Balenciaga T-shirt is a high-end, designer piece, getting her band tee look is easy and affordable. Iconic bands like Kiss and AC/DC have tons of merchandise with flame-coloured graphics that emulate her style - and they're available to shop on their official Amazon storefronts.
They may not be the first accessory that comes to mind when wearing a T-shirt, but if you've gone for a caped jacket this season, in line with the latest coat trends 2025, then long gloves will help to protect your warms against the breeze.
The look is yet more proof that black suit trousers are the ultimate staple to add to an autumn capsule wardrobe. Extremely versatile, they work for any and every occasion – including Paris Fashion Week.
We love that the graphic tee is also getting its moment in the spotlight. They’re so easy to style and always bring a more personal touch to an outfit, whether you’re styling your favourite band tee with jeans and pair of white trainers, or are dressing it up with a sequin skirt for a more high-low mix.
However you wear yours this season, grab your favourite band's merch and wear it beyond the concert for a 90s music-meets-fashion moment.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
