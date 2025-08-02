Anita Rani's halterneck swimsuit has convinced me to ditch strappy styles

Finding the best swimwear for your body shape and which makes you feel confident and fabulous every time you wear it can sometimes prove a challenge. Because of this, it’s easy to stick to silhouettes you know which often means a strappy, neutral design.

I’m very much on board with neutral swimsuits as you can get so much wear out of them with different coverups and beach-wear. But Anita Rani has just made a strong case for us all having a black halterneck swimming costume in our collection.

Simple, sophisticated and versatile - what more could you want from a go-to swimsuit? Anita wore hers in a recent video shared on Instagram as she literally took the plunge in Greenland.

Shop Black Halterneck Swimsuits

Mint Velvet Halter Wrap Swimsuit £59 at Mint Velvet This plunge wrap-effect swimsuit has a chic knotted front and a V-shaped halter neckline which fastens at the back with ties. The cups give some extra support and the inside is lined too. When you want to feel sophisticated in the pool, this is the kind of piece to wear. & Other Stories Halterneck Swimsuit £57 at & Other Stories The padding in this swimsuit is removable so you can adjust it depending on your preference. If you're not a fan of a plunge neckline, then this design makes a lovely change and there's a hook closure at the back. The subtle gathers at the neck bring a touch more detail. Boden Black Enhancer Swimsuit £40 (Was £80) at Boden You can currently get this swimsuit with 50% off at Boden, making it much more affordable. It's also one of those swimwear pieces that come in cup sizes so you can get the perfect fit for you. The cups are padded and underwired for support and the halterneck is adjustable.

Here we are wondering what to wear in the heat and Anita Rani has had to switch things up for the cooler weather. She’s visiting Greenland with Quark Expeditions and Discover the World UK and jumped into the ocean in her plain black swimsuit.

It was tied in a knot at the nape of her neck to keep it secure and the neckline was a sweeping V-shape which is very flattering if you like your swimwear to frame your decolletage. Unlike some costumes and bikinis, the legs weren’t massively high-cut.

This balanced out the plunging neckline, giving the swimsuit an elegant edge. The shape is everything with Anita Rani’s one-piece as there are no bright colours or patterns to draw the eye and it relies on the beauty of the design.

Shop More Halterneck Swimwear

Boden Santorini Halterneck Swimsuit £69 at Boden You can use the code W7CX to get 15% off this halterneck swimsuit at Boden. It comes in several different colours, though if you want something more on the neutral side but not black or white, then navy is a lovely option. It has silicone tape at the neckline and boning at the side seams to provide maximum support. The White Company Pom Pom Swimsuit £41.40 (Was £69) at The White Company Currently 40% off in the summer sale, this swimsuit can be pared with any shade of cover-up or linen shirt and shorts thanks to the versatile white hue. It's made from quick-drying fabric and has lightly padded cups and pretty pom pom detailing running along the neckline. Boden Levanzo Halterneck Green Swimsuit £45.60 (Was £76) at Boden Available in regular and long lengths, the Levanzo swimsuit features gentle ruching, a body-sculpting lining and lightly padded fixed cups. It comes in so many prints, patterns and colours and for those who love some vibrancy, this green and white version is perfect.

Whether you want to invest in more high-end swimwear or affordable options, the best swimsuit brands will have you covered with halterneck styles alongside their strappy offerings. There’s something inherently glamorous about a halter neckline, perhaps because they evoke images of Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe who loved a halter dress.

Of course, if you want to swim as part of your workout you might want to opt for a style that’s more supportive. However, for holidays and going from the pool or sea to a café or for an outing, a halterneck swimsuit has real impact.

When you wear them with shorts or linen trousers, they can often pass for tops in a way that other swimsuit designs don’t quite match. A black one-piece like Anita Rani’s can also be worn with cover-ups and with such a pared-back and classic base, you can have fun and be adventurous with colours and patterns with the rest of your look.

The broadcaster’s trip to Greenland was very different from your typical summer beach holiday and it’s likely that as soon as she got out of the sea she got quickly into warm, cosy clothes instead. For her "first polar plunge" she did keep her dainty hoop earrings in, though, and her nails had fun fluorescent pink French tips.

In general Anita Rani loves wearing a pop of vibrant colour but when it comes to her swimwear she often takes a more neutral approach. As well as her halterneck swimsuit worn in Greenland, she also owns a completely strapless design that she’s worn several times before in snaps shared on social media.

If you're used to wearing strappy swimming costumes and want something a little different - but not totally out of your comfort zone - then a halterneck is the design I'd go for over a bandeau.