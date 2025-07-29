Alison Hammond’s matching shirt and trouser set is the answer to easy summer dressing, whatever the occasion

One of the easiest summer outfit ideas, matching sets are a great addition to any capsule wardrobe as they take all the guesswork out of getting ready. With a host of luxurious-looking co-ords available on the high street right now that won’t break the bank, they're easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion, and they can be worn as a set or separately, offering multiple ways to wear.

Take Alison Hammond’s Yours Clothing co-ord for example. The TV presenter looked effortless in her Palm Print Crinkle Wide Leg Trousers and matching Palm Print Crinkle Shirt. The bold two-piece was a great choice for meeting Christina Aguilera for a feature on This Morning, and ensured the star looked polished and put together for meeting a music A-lister.

A shirt and trousers look like Alison's might feel simple, but her choice of bold, summery print in striking black and white tones was anything but. The large leaf motif, combined with the floaty fit of the shirt and wide-leg ankle-cropped trousers, perfectly encapsulated everything we love about lightweight, elevated summer dressing, right down to her simple accessorising with a pair of black and rattan espadrille sandals.

Wide-leg trousers are a great choice for what to wear in the heat, as the airy silhouette ensures you look stylish but feel cool and comfortable. And the same is true for a relaxed-fit shirt; Alison's coordinating choice would ensure the TV presenter's look remained easy-breezy.

Wearable at home or abroad, punchy palm leaf prints are a summery choice, even in black and white, ensuring your outfit feels bright and seasonally appropriate. Completing her look with a pair of natural rattan, espadrille sandals, Alison allowed her shoes to play a supporting role to her bold two-piece, adding a directional finish to the printed ensemble.

EXACT MATCH Yours Clothing Palm Print Crinkle Shirt £20 (was £27.99) and Debenhams With a relaxed fit, this palm leaf-print shirt is the ideal way to inject summer into your summer capsule wardrobe. With a directional, pyjama-esque feel, this shirt could be easily slipped on over your swimsuit for elegant poolside style, or teamed, half-tucked into your favourite jeans, to help max out its cost per wear. EXACT MATCH Yours Clothing Palm Print Crinkle Wide Leg Trousers £26.99 at Debenhams With an elasticated waist and loose fit through the leg, these palm print trousers are a chic and comfortable staple for summer. Wear with the matching shirt, or pair with a white or black t-shirt for a more subtle look. A brilliant addition to holiday outfit ideas, dress these up with heels or wedges for an evening out, or down with sandals in the day. ACCESSORISE LIKE ALISON AJVANI Espadrille Heeled Sandals £31.99 (was £34.99) at Debenhams A low wedge makes these simple espadrille sandals a great choice for summer, with the rattan detail bringing in a natural texture. The black faux-suede adds contrast to the rest of the shoe, making it ideal for monochrome outfits. The ankle strap delivers plenty of support, while the fabric is suited to the dry weather we're enjoying right now.

Love Sunshine Black Floral Pattern Print Co-ord Shirt and Trousers Set £33.75 (was £45) at Debenhams With a more intricate graphic pattern than Alison's co-ord, this matching set still emulates her look thanks to the black and white colourway, as well as the elegant wide-leg trousers and relaxed-fit shirt. Love Sunshine Black and Cream Abstract Geo Print Co-ord Set £42 at Debenhams This graphic print is so striking. Add a pop of colour through your accessories, such as pairing this look with red heels and a bag, or stick to monochrome with a black handbag and matching shoes. Lily and Lionel Lillibet Wide Leg Large Floral Print Trouser In Black £33.60 (was £48) at Debenhams Want a less bold option? This lovely set from Lily and Lionel uses a delicate, oversized floral print to still create a statement look. Pick up the matching shirt for £35 at Debenhams.

While we praise matching sets for the ease they offer in creating a cohesive outfit, they’re also great, versatile pieces that you can get plenty of extra use out of by wearing the pieces as separates.

Team a shirt like Alison’s with a pair of straight-leg jeans, half tucking the relaxed piece into a waistband to draw attention to your waist. Or simply switch out the patterned trousers for a pair of wide-leg black or white linen trousers for an extra summery feel.

Switch up the blouse by teaming the printed top, French-tucked into the waistband of a white A-line skirt, adding directional chunky sandals, or elegant courts, if you're after a little date night outfit inspiration

While the two printed pieces work well together, remember, when it comes to separating them, individually match them up with either black or white block coloured items to keep the focus on the key print, and elevate the rest of your look.