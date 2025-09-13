Alexa Chung proves that when it comes to new season bags, bigger really is better

Smaller shoulder bags and crossbody styles have been big news over the summer, but when it comes to the fall handbag trends 2025, it’s all about oversized shapes and sizes. Jumbo totes are set to be a big trend for the coming months, and Alexa Chung just showed us all how it’s done with her black studded number.

The stylish star was spotted at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, wearing a low-key vintage leather jacket and pleated skirt ensemble. She added a new season stamp of approval with a large Gimaguas bag, which had a chunky buckle on the front and metal stud detailing. The XL tote added some wow-factor to Alexa’s otherwise low-key look, and as well as looking pretty, it’ll be super practical for day-to-day use. The sleek, oversized design is perfect for carrying all your essentials, so whether you’re lugging a laptop to the office or stashing endless snacks and water bottles for the kids, this quiet luxury handbag will be a winner.

Love Alexa’s finishing touch? It's actually much more affordable than you might think. You can find the very same jumbo-sized hero buy as well as some similar styles below to recreate the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa has always had a good eye for a designer bag. Did you see just last week that Mulberry has brought back the Roxanne bag she loved so much in the Noughties?

An oversized tote bag like the above really will make a wise investment, as they are never far from the style spotlight and can very easily pep up the most simple of outfits to look a little more polished and put together.

Black is a great option as it will work with absolutely every color and print in your closet, but for a softer take on fall hues, a deep maroon or rich chocolate tone will look equally as chic.