Alexa Chung proves that when it comes to new season bags, bigger really is better
The star used her buckled accessory to add some wow-factor to her low-key outfit
Smaller shoulder bags and crossbody styles have been big news over the summer, but when it comes to the fall handbag trends 2025, it’s all about oversized shapes and sizes. Jumbo totes are set to be a big trend for the coming months, and Alexa Chung just showed us all how it’s done with her black studded number.
The stylish star was spotted at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, wearing a low-key vintage leather jacket and pleated skirt ensemble. She added a new season stamp of approval with a large Gimaguas bag, which had a chunky buckle on the front and metal stud detailing. The XL tote added some wow-factor to Alexa’s otherwise low-key look, and as well as looking pretty, it’ll be super practical for day-to-day use. The sleek, oversized design is perfect for carrying all your essentials, so whether you’re lugging a laptop to the office or stashing endless snacks and water bottles for the kids, this quiet luxury handbag will be a winner.
Love Alexa’s finishing touch? It's actually much more affordable than you might think. You can find the very same jumbo-sized hero buy as well as some similar styles below to recreate the look.
Shop the look
Exact Match
This classic-yet-modern shoulder swinger added plenty of wow-factor to Alexa's outfit but without feeling OTT. It will sit just as well with a suit as it does with her leather jacket, and if you not familiar with Gimaguas, this Spanish brand needs to be on your radar.
This jumbo design will buddy up nicely with your best winter coats or over a smart blazer and tailored pants outfit.
The buckle and knot detail on this one brings a modern twist to the otherwise classic handbag shape. There's also a brown version available.
Alexa has always had a good eye for a designer bag. Did you see just last week that Mulberry has brought back the Roxanne bag she loved so much in the Noughties?
An oversized tote bag like the above really will make a wise investment, as they are never far from the style spotlight and can very easily pep up the most simple of outfits to look a little more polished and put together.
Black is a great option as it will work with absolutely every color and print in your closet, but for a softer take on fall hues, a deep maroon or rich chocolate tone will look equally as chic.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.