Travel through scent with 9 evocative fragrances to transport you to faraway lands

Since the days have shortened and a dull grey cloaks the sky, nothing seems more appealing than hopping on a plane or train in the hope of finding brighter, more inspiring scenes.

Azure ocean waters crashing into island sands, fresh mountain hikes through pine forests, misty mornings seeking out high-altitude incense-fragranced temples; every one of these scenarios seems more appealing than the daily grind. That’s where the quietly intoxicating power of the best perfumes comes in.

Today, a staggering array of fresh perfume blends provide not only olfactory delight but the ability to transport the wearer to far-flung territories. It’s never been easier to spend a few moments in the grasslands of Nigeria or be cast away in the dreamy embrace of Brazil’s beaches without stepping outside your front door.

9 perfumes to transport you to faraway lands in an instant

Through carefully blended perfumes, we can be transported to a place, a feeling, an emotion that whips us out of our daily routine and drops us for a moment in a faraway land.

It’s this alchemy, this magic that has ensured fragrances and perfumes have been around since the 6th century, starting life as rose water or fragrant oils, especially throughout Islamic culture, where distillations of herbs and petals were commonplace.

As a beauty editor turned nomadic travel journalist, I've tried my fair share of transportative aromas from all across the globe. Here are nine incredible perfumes that will allow you, too, to travel through scent.