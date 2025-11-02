Travel through scent with 9 evocative fragrances to transport you to faraway lands
Head to the beaches of Brazil or Sri Lanka’s vibrant towns with perfumes that evoke a true sense of place
Since the days have shortened and a dull grey cloaks the sky, nothing seems more appealing than hopping on a plane or train in the hope of finding brighter, more inspiring scenes.
Azure ocean waters crashing into island sands, fresh mountain hikes through pine forests, misty mornings seeking out high-altitude incense-fragranced temples; every one of these scenarios seems more appealing than the daily grind. That’s where the quietly intoxicating power of the best perfumes comes in.
Today, a staggering array of fresh perfume blends provide not only olfactory delight but the ability to transport the wearer to far-flung territories. It’s never been easier to spend a few moments in the grasslands of Nigeria or be cast away in the dreamy embrace of Brazil’s beaches without stepping outside your front door.
9 perfumes to transport you to faraway lands in an instant
Through carefully blended perfumes, we can be transported to a place, a feeling, an emotion that whips us out of our daily routine and drops us for a moment in a faraway land.
It’s this alchemy, this magic that has ensured fragrances and perfumes have been around since the 6th century, starting life as rose water or fragrant oils, especially throughout Islamic culture, where distillations of herbs and petals were commonplace.
As a beauty editor turned nomadic travel journalist, I've tried my fair share of transportative aromas from all across the globe. Here are nine incredible perfumes that will allow you, too, to travel through scent.
Travel to Iran
RRP: £135 for 50ml
In a nostalgic nod to the humble beginnings of fragrance, which was born from fragranced oil in the Middle East, Vyrao’s aesthetically pleasing algae-green glass bottle contains heady frankincense, notes of bergamot (typically seen growing across the countryside of Iran), and an abundance of fragrant iris.
Designed to be spritzed across the pulse points, including wrists, inner elbows and at the base of your neck, this intriguing fragrance will take you on a journey through Iran’s varied landscapes across rugged mountains and deep valleys where hospitality, connection, and ancient history thrill and hypnotise equally.
Travel to Italy
RRP: £125 for 100ml
With just two notes, Iso E Super and Cistus, which is derived from an evergreen shrub native to the western Mediterranean, a spritz of Escentric Molecules’ latest concoction is akin to taking a long, unhurried stroll through Italy’s sun-drenched, idyllic countryside. Its resinous and warm aroma is quietly comforting, yet exhilarating at the same time, evoking long, bright, and hazy days lingering over lunches of fresh seafood and pasta.
Sweet, yet leathery, smooth and animalic, Molecule 01 + Cistus will suit fragrance lovers who like to stand out from the crowd; what’s more, it’s a unisex fragrance too.
Travel to Nigeria
RRP: £71 for 50 ml
Take an expedition through Nigeria’s verdant grasslands, wildlife-filled savannahs, shrub-studded plains, and streamy jungle with this intriguing long-lasting perfume that features cocoa beans from the cacao pods that hang from stubby trees in abundance in the West Africa region of the world.
Along with the distinctive scent of cocoa at its heart, this wearable gourmand scent boasts warming notes of ginger (sourced in Nigeria), along with dry notes of tonka bean and the ever-grounding sandalwood. Rich and spicy, the scent takes on multiple layers as it dries down on the skin as the day unfolds, suiting adventurous spirits and lovers of the unknown.
Travel to Sri Lanka
RRP: £145 for 50ml
Wandering anywhere in Sri Lanka, from the cool, mist-shrouded tea plantations of the central plains, to the buzzy streets of Colombo and beyond, visitors will likely catch the addictive scents of a variety of home-grown spices like warming cardamom and black pepper.
Add into the mix the billowing wisps of fragrant incense from Buddhist street shrines, and the result is not too dissimilar to Aēsop’s newest fragrance: Above Us, Steorra. Just one spritz is enough to transport you to the tropical isle through base notes of glowing amber, streaked through with delicious cardamom and a touch of citrus.
Travel to Brazil
RRP: £24 for 90ml
For anyone craving drawn out sizzling hot beach days amidst a soundtrack of samba and bossa nova, while sipping ice-cold caipirinhas, Sundays In Rio by Sol de Janeiro is just the ticket. As the name suggests, this joy-inducing spritz celebrates the energy of Brazil, in particular its capital, Rio de Janeiro, through a light mist that encapsulates top notes of spicy pink pepper and leathery, sexy orris, along with mid-notes of champaca, a common tree species in Brazil that blooms with heavenly scented delicate flowers.
A true tonic to wet, cold, dark, and rain-filled days, this little energising boost is the easiest and cheapest way to get to Brazil in a matter of seconds.
Travel to Greece
RRP: £69 for 50ml
With the ability to add a pop of vibrancy and energy to any grey day, this zesty, zingy, citrusy perfume conjures idyllic scenes of orange and lemon groves hidden in forgotten Greek villages in an instant.
Crisp and optimistic notes of clementine, orange, and lemon drop into this new fragrance’s middle notes of subtle rose and earthy geranium, appealing to nature lovers and outdoor types. With just a hint of jasmine, it’s mood-boosting too, ideal for when winter motivation is at an all-time low.
Travel to Georgia
RRP: £255 for 100ml
One of the best Diptyque perfumes, Lunamaris sits within the perfume house's new collection, Les Essences de Diptyque.
A blend of comforting rockrose (typically found across the Balkans, the Mediterranean basin, and the majestic landscapes of Georgia), and the fantastical scent of incense, just like the aromas witnessed throughout Georgia’s colossal cathedrals and churches during religious ceremonies, Lunamaris will suit wearers craving the extraordinary.
Travel to Japan
RRP: £172 for 50ml
While the matcha craze has taken over the world in the form of all manner of lattes, it’s only those in the know who realise it can be worn on the skin as one of the most delicately grounding scents to come from Le Labo in years.
Incredibly sensory with matcha tea accord and the unmistakable aroma of tree-plucked figs, layered through and balanced out with notes of cedar wood, this dream-like perfume evokes a solo autumnal stroll through Japan’s majestic countryside.
Travel to India
RRP: £140 for 100ml
This woody, spicy and delicately musky fragrance feels like an immersion into India’s vibrant and colourful streets through wafting incense, earthy benzoin and the unmistakable scent of Himalayan cedar wood.
Clean and fresh but balanced and sensual, as one of Prada’s classic but lesser-known scents, this beautiful bottle works for all seasons, is incredibly long-lasting and unisex.
Lydia is a nomadic travel writer and solo travel expert with two decades of journalistic experience (including a nine-year stint as a fashion and beauty editor and five as a lifestyle director).
An intrepid explorer now based in Sri Lanka, she writes about her travels for The Sunday Times, Condé Nast Traveller, ELLE, Marie Claire US, The London Standard, Service 95, Harper's Bazaar, The Guardian, BBC Travel, and more.