Julia Roberts' habit for healthy and glowing skin after a flight is so easy, we're annoyed we didn't think of it

Long-haul travel and good skin rarely go hand in hand, unless you’re Julia Roberts. The Oscar-winning actress has revealed that she approaches flying with one goal in mind: hydration.

She never boards a flight without her best moisturisers for dry skin close to hand. “Before I get on an airplane… I pile up on the skincare products,” she told Hollywood Life . “You couldn't hug me because I would just slip right away from you.”

It might sound extreme, but experts agree that a generous layer of moisture is one of the best things you can do pre-flight. “Keeping your skin moisturised ahead of a trip is key to ensuring it stays hydrated throughout the entire flight,” says Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, award-winning aesthetics doctor. “Try to avoid alcohol the night before, drink plenty of water, and make sure your moisturiser contains barrier-repairing ingredients like ceramides, glycerin and niacinamide.”

Her exact skincare routine hasn’t been shared in full, but Roberts has previously name-dropped Weleda Skin Food as a favourite for dry hands, elbows and feet. “Before you know it, I’ve squeezed this poor little green tube into a twist,” she previously told InStyle. The star is also a reported fan of Lancôme’s Hydra-Intense Masque, a quenching treatment that works well after landing to replenish moisture and soothe skin.

Whether you’re flying long haul or hopping to Europe, dry cabin air can leave your complexion tight, tired and irritated, especially if you’re already prone to dryness or sensitivity. Roberts’ approach to flying is rooted in sound skincare logic – apply your richest, most nourishing products before take-off, and let them work while you rest.

Dr Uliana Gout, founder of LAM Clinic, recommends starting with a clean canvas. “Wash your face the night before and again the morning of your flight to remove all makeup and oil. I advise using a tailored exfoliant beforehand and avoiding makeup on board if possible – it can clog pores and lead to congestion when mixed with sweat and dry cabin air.”

Instead, opt for layers of lightweight hydration and seal it in with a thicker cream or balm. “I’m not into heavy over-moisturisation or oils, which are so often recommended,” she adds. “I think it’s a recipe for delayed congestion.” A spritz of hydrating face mist every few hours can also help skin feel refreshed mid-flight.

Our pick? Weleda Skin Food. It’s rich, plant-based and deeply nourishing, plus it has Julia’s stamp of approval. Pop it into your hand luggage alongside a travel-sized hydrating serum or sheet mask, and you’re good to glow.