OPI's Black Cherry Chutney nail polish is the deliciously rich hue we're craving this season
If burgundy feels overdone, OPI's Black Cherry Chutney is the luxe and sultry shade to wear instead...
Bored of burgundy nails already? If you are looking for something that treads a similar line yet feels fresh and perhaps even a tad chicer, OPI's Black Cherry Chutney nail polish hits the mark.
It came as no surprise when dark, wine-like reds and warm chocolate browns were slated to top this season's 2025 nail trends, after all, they're timeless autumn shades. But if you were quick to embrace the new season (like us), you may now find yourself already feeling a bit bored with burgundy nails and the like. They're hard to beat in terms of sophistication and versatility, though, so perhaps something that sits within the same sort of colour palette, whilst boasting a different tone and a rather intriguing name, is the answer. Well, we've spotted a shade that delivers on all of the above, and can be found amongst OPI's nail polishes.
Black Cherry Chutney, like OPI's Tiramisu For Two and Strawberry Margarita in seasons past, is garnering lots of search engine interest right now. And as the name might suggest, it's deliciously rich.
Why OPI's Black Cherry Chutney might just be this season's chicest nail colour
As beauty journalists, we see a lot of nail looks in a week. So much so that we can get a little fatigued with the classics and instead, find ourselves getting increasingly excited by niche shades and trends.
Sorbet nails, for instance, felt like such a refreshing take on summer brights, despite the trend still featuring many of the usual suspects, like red and pink. 'Mulled Wine' nails, while just a twist and repackaging of burgundy, also renewed our love for the autumnal look, and now, we're pleased to report that we have another delicious-sounding hue to sink our talons into.
OPI's Black Cherry Chutney (our fingers are practically quivering at the thought of it) is proving to be in high demand and for very good reason. It's yummy in both name and look, with its deep, almost black, purple-red colour. There's also a slight sparkle to it, which adds the most gorgeous intensity.
Boasting a slight sparkle and a luxe, glossy shine, this rich black cherry shade makes for the perfect autumn/winter nail look. It's bold but versatile and will easily elevate your cold winter outfits.
Black cherry nails are always a very stylish choice for the colder months and never fail to give an expensive, high-fashion feel, especially when paired with tailored trousers, heeled boots, and thick wool coats. Similar to maroon nails and dark brown nails, this colour is so versatile and easy to wear. Despite looking a tad daunting in the bottle, once on your nails, it just goes with everything and feels so fitting for the autumn/winter months.
What we really love about this hue, though (and what sets it apart from other dark cherry colours), is its light-catching shimmer. It's not overtly glittery, thanks to the depth of the colour, but still, it feels elevated - in fact, we'd say it's a grown-up take on sparkly nail polish.
We'd also dub this a great option for the festive season, if you're not a fan of very on-the-nose Christmas nails, or classic December-y shades like bright red or green. This dark cherry shade feels cosy and effortlessly chic, while the subtle shimmer brings a party-ready feel.
More autumnal OPI nail colours to invest in
If you're already a lover of the OPI Black Cherry Chutney nail polish, we've rounded up three other autumn-ready hues to try.
If you love a wine manicure for the colder months, OPI's Got The Blues For Red is the perfect blue-toned, dark red colour. It's glossy and ultra-pigmented - ideal for all nail shapes and lengths.
Dark brown nails are always a stylish pick for the autumn months, and this shade, especially, will look lovely paired alongside cosy cream knits and dark-wash jeans.
When in doubt over your autumn or winter manicure, a signature red -like OPI's Big Apple Red - is the perfect choice. Pair with short, square nails for a really elevated and trendy look.
