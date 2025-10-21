Autumn is in the air, and these 10 October-ready looks need to be on your nails

Of all the autumnal months, your October nails can feel like the hardest to settle on. Afterall, there's a plethora of options, from timeless seasonal picks and chic dark colours to Halloween-inspired designs. When it comes to manicures, there is such a thing as too much choice.

So far, rich burgundy and chocolate brown nails have been topping the 2025 nail trends for this month, but with October ushering in shorter days, chillier weather, and of course, the spookiest of occasions, you're not limited to autumn nails. Classy Halloween nails, like black French tips and vampy dark reds, are very much on-theme, but equally, if you want to bypass all nods to the 31st, soft coffee and burnt orange shades, layered over short nail shapes, are also lovely choices. As we've said, there's a lot of choice.

So, if you're stuck and can't decide on just one look, we've rounded up 10 chic and completely failsafe October nail looks to help narrow things down - with shades and designs to suit all nail lengths and preferences...

10 luxe and slightly vampy October nails to request this year

Unlike September, when we tend to opt for timeless and transitional nail colours, October marks the true beginning of autumn mani season. Browns, reds, and oranges are always in high demand, but as we near the end of the month, black nails and moody hues become increasingly popular. Thankfully, scanning through trending nail looks comes with the territory of being beauty journalists, so we've got a pretty clear idea of the winning nail looks to request this month.

Now, if you've been avidly following our nail content this year, you'll probably know that each month we share a roundup of the manicures we, ourselves, have requested (see our September nails and August nails) and may now be wondering 'urm, wheres October's instalment?' Allow us to address the manicured elephant in the room, as we have a very simple explanation for its absence - somehow, our entire beauty team is currently sporting a form of red or dark red on their talons...

Safe to say, it wouldn't have made for a very inspiring read, so instead, we're sharing a roundup of timeless October-ready looks (many of which were runners up for our own manicures) and hues we've spotted others wearing to very stylish effect - both out and about, and on our social media feeds.

Our October nail picks

Chanel LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in Shade 155 Rouge Noir View at Chanel RRP: £30 No October nail roundup would be complete without Chanel's iconic and moody Rouge Noir. It's dark and effortlessly chic, and much like the rest of Chanel's nail polish range, boasts a luxe-looking shine. essie Original Nail Polish in Shade 88 Licorice View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 Black, like red, is very much a timeless nail colour, but if you're keen to embrace a witchy manicure or just want a low-maintenance autumnal look this month, it's definitely the way to go. nails inc. Caught in The Nude Nail Polish in Shade Hawaii Beach View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8 For a cosy manicure, a warm and rich brown nail polish - like this one - is a must-have.

1. Short burgundy nails

Burgundy is the perfect pick for your October nails, especially when paired with a similar short square or squoval nail shape. After all, short autumn nails are very trendy right now - and you can even pass this off as a classy Halloween look, as it definitely affords a certain vampy feel.

2. Burnt orange nails

From log fires to freshly carved pumpkins, a burnt orange or chestnut brown is another winner for your October manicure. It's chic but perfectly on-theme with the month. To make this shade feel more wearable, though, we'd definitely recommend pairing it with a short nail shape.

3. Chocolate brown nails

With chocolate brown nails proving so popular this month, they're really a no-brainer if you're stuck for what to choose. They're cosy and timeless all at once.

4. Plum nails

Plum, like burgundy, feels so fitting for gloomy autumn days, which October tends to bring in abundance.

5. Black nails

Whether you're seeking simple Halloween nails or just a very sophisticated, classic manicure, you can't go wrong with black. It's sleek and expensive-looking, especially when you pair it under a high-shine top coat, and it will easily complement both your cold-weather wardrobe and choice of Halloween outfit.

6. Burgundy French tip nails

French tips are always a great option, especially if you're stuck for ideas or don't want to commit to a very bold colour. This burgundy take feels perfect for October, but will also work well into the wintertime too, making it quite a versatile choice - especially towards the end of the month.

7. Polka dot nails

Polka dot nails have proven very popular this year and for good reason, as the design can be adapted to suit any shade combination - from cosy browns and pinks to reds and whites.

8. Classic dark red

This sort of dark red can be approached in two ways: as a Halloween-y blood-red or just a luxe, autumnal nail colour. We suggest pairing the rich hue with a square nail shape to achieve the latter.

9. Forest green

If you're bored with red and brown nail designs, dark green also feels very autumn/winter-ready. It's versatile and a little underrated, which is ideal if you're keen to sport a manicure that not everyone else is.

10. Chestnut brown nails

If you're not a Halloween nail fan, you can just stick to cosy shades this October, like this chestnut hue. It's warm and easy to wear - plus it will pair well with any nail shape and length.