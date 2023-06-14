Mermaid nails are trending - and they're more chic and grown up than they sound

If this is your first time hearing about mermaid nails, then you're in for a treat. Despite the playful name, this sparkly style is the perfect summer manicure that can be worn countless different ways - and you can get the look from home.

The nail trends for 2023 are full of original and inventive styles, and 'mermaidcore' is the latest look popping up everywhere. "Whilst this trend did emerge before the release of the new The Little Mermaid film, the current surge in popularity for mermaid nails is undeniably linked to the film's release," explains Liana Thomson, nails.co.uk expert. But even if you aren't a Disney fan, this shiny and glamorous trend is ideal for channeling ocean themes in a sophisticated way, just in time for summer vacations.

If you love the sound of aura nails but you're after something a little shinier, look no further for a show-stopping manicure. We've spoken to the experts to find out how to do mermaid nails at home, as well as the trending colors to go for. Easily recreated on acrylic nails or even BIAB nails, our inspiration gallery will give you plenty of ideas to recreate yourself or take along to your next salon visit for a proper pamper.

Mermaid nails, explained by the experts

What are mermaid nails?

"The definitions are as endless as the ocean," says Julita Fagan, 14 Day Manicure nail expert, and that's what we love about this trend. Depending on your age, skin tone, nail length, or usual manicure style, you can adapt mermaid nails to suit your preferences. Put simply, the term 'mermaid nails' describes "an added iridescent or glitter shade that creates a dimension to achieve a shimmering, holographic effect," explains Fagan. If you typically gravitate towards glitter nail designs or trends like pixie dust nails, mermaid nails will be right up your street.

It is also a trend to hop on if you love bright, standout summer nail colors. Mazz Hanna, CEO of Nailing Hollywood, explains "mermaid nails often feature vibrant colors reminiscent of the ocean, iridescent or holographic finishes, and intricate designs that mimic scales, seashells, or other elements associated with mermaids."

How do you do mermaid nails?

There are several different ways to do mermaid nails, ranging from simple sparkly polishes to 3D nail art designs. But to keep it easy to achieve when doing your own nails, Hanna recommends you "use a combination of vibrant shades such as blues, greens, and purples to represent the colors of the sea. This can be done through gradient techniques, ombre nails effects, or even using sculpting gel to create scales or other mermaid-inspired patterns. You could also add glitter, metallic accents, or even 3D embellishments to enhance the mermaid theme," she says.

For a simple, step-by-step process, Thomson breaks down how paint your nails to get the perfect mermaid look:

1. Prep: "Begin by gently removing any existing nail polish, and shape your nails to your desired length," says Thomson. "Push back your cuticles for a tidy and refined look, whilst also promoting healthy nail growth."

2. Apply a base coat: "Next, it's time to apply a base polish, which plays a crucial role in protecting your nail bed and preventing any potential staining caused by colored polish," she says.

"Next, it's time to apply a base polish, which plays a crucial role in protecting your nail bed and preventing any potential staining caused by colored polish," she says. 3. Choose colors that make a wave: "Select polish shades that draw inspiration from the ocean. If you're aiming for a look inspired by 'The Little Mermaid,' opt for shades of purple, green, and blue to mirror Ariel's seashell bra and iridescent shimmering tail," suggests Thomson. "If you're feeling confident in your nail painting skills and want to experiment, then create an ombre effect using a sponge. Place a small amount of each nail polish color close together, but not touching, on foil. Use a toothpick or a similar tool to gently blend only the edges of the colors together. Then, lightly dab the sponge onto the mixed colors, starting from the nail tips and moving towards the cuticles. Use a cotton bud dipped in nail polish remover to tidy up any stray polish on your skin," she says.

3. Choose colors that make a wave: "Select polish shades that draw inspiration from the ocean. If you're aiming for a look inspired by 'The Little Mermaid,' opt for shades of purple, green, and blue to mirror Ariel's seashell bra and iridescent shimmering tail," suggests Thomson. "If you're feeling confident in your nail painting skills and want to experiment, then create an ombre effect using a sponge. Place a small amount of each nail polish color close together, but not touching, on foil. Use a toothpick or a similar tool to gently blend only the edges of the colors together. Then, lightly dab the sponge onto the mixed colors, starting from the nail tips and moving towards the cuticles. Use a cotton bud dipped in nail polish remover to tidy up any stray polish on your skin," she says.

4. Seal with a no-wipe dazzling top coat: "Apply a no-wipe gel top coat over your colored nail polish. Cure the top coat under a UV or LED lamp," using one of the best at home gel nail kits, "following the instructions provided with the gel polish to determine the appropriate curing time."

5. Add your mermaid powder: "Using your finger or an eyeshadow applicator sponge, gently rub a small amount of mermaid powder onto your nails, starting from the cuticle area and moving towards the tips. Repeat this process until you achieve the perfect amount of shimmer for you. Finally, gently brush the nail surface with a clean, soft brush to remove any excess powder."

6. Scale it up with nail art: If you want to push your skills a little further, you can add an accent nail with some sea life designs. "Level up your mermaidcore nails by adding nail art to your ring finger," says Thomson. "Using a nail art pen with a fine tip, you could attempt to draw fish scales. Choose a nail art pen color that contrasts with the existing nail colors. To seal and protect the nail art, apply a final layer of clear top coat," she says.

If you prefer to get your nails done at the salon, the best thing to do is find a style you want to copy. "I highly recommend bringing in a reference photo of a mermaid nail art design that you love. You’ll achieve the best results when you are able to show your nail artist exactly what you are looking for," says Hanna.

The experts recommend...

Orly GelFx Builder in a Bottle | RRP: $30 / £33.99 "I love ORLY Builder in a Bottle for intricate 3D designs," says Hanna. Use this to strengthen your natural nails or to build mermaid-inspired shapes for your manicure.

Amazon Iridescent Chrome Nail Powder | RRP: $4 / £2.99 For a glimmering finish, Thomson recommends this powder to give you that shiny mermaid finish. Apply as outlined in step five for flawless results.

Is there anyone mermaid nails won't work for?

"Mermaid nails are a versatile style that can be customized to suit various preferences and nail lengths," says Hanna, but the trend works for all nail shapes. "However, certain factors may affect the outcome or durability of the design. For instance, individuals with extremely short nails may have limited space for intricate details, and those with brittle nails may need extra care to avoid damage," like using the best nail strengtheners. "It's best to consult with your nail artist to determine the most suitable options for your specific needs and nail condition," explains Hanna.

Thomson notes that "this trend is bold, colorful and even maximalist. If you lean towards minimalism and prefer to embrace trends like 'quiet luxury', this particular manicure may not align with your style choices," she says. However, just because you like to embrace quiet luxury brands in your wardrobe, doesn't mean you can't make more of a statement with your nails if you want to.

11 mermaid nails looks we love

1. Glittery mermaid nails

For a simple yet eye-catching take on the mermaid nails trend, we love this glittery finish that can be recreated using any glitter nail polish of your choice. Finish with a super shiny top coat to lock in the look.

2. Short mermaid nails

Nail designs for short nails don't have to be restrictive, and this style proves it. With a vertical ombre color and scaled accent nail, you can get the mermaid look even on natural nails - and this nail art is simple and easy to recreate with a fine brush.

3. Accent mermaid nails

If you prefer sticking to one color for your manicure, go for accent nails like these to embrace the mermaid nails trend. You can even add gems or ocean prints onto toned-down lip gloss nails to get a sophisticated finish.

4. Holographic mermaid nails

Holographic nails are some of the easiest to do from home as they only require a holographic polish. If intricate nail designs are out of your comfort zone, make a statement with this glossy look.

5. Shell mermaid nails

This is a more complex style to create from home due to the 3D texture, but it can be done using gel nail polishes, curing the ridges in thicker layers. Alternatively, invest in some press on nails to save time and hassle.

6. Mixed motif mermaid nails

You can create innovative styles even using a minimal color palette. We love how these shades have been used for dots, marble effects, and French tips, creating a scaley look that isn't too on-the-nose.

7. Minimal mermaid nails

Keep things pared back with these minimal mermaid nails that only require two polish shades. Finish off with the mermaid powder, as recommended by Thomson, for this glistening finish.

8. 3D mermaid nails

This is a style you will probably have to get in the salon. We love how clear polish has been used to create the 3D elements, giving the illusion of water, for a refined take on mermaid nails that you won't see many other people with.

9. Ombre mermaid nails

Combine French tip nails with ombre to get this style. Blend your colors softly using a sponge, and pack on a thick glitter polish to achieve an accent nail. Ensure you use the same nude base coat throughout to get a harmonious finish.

10. Rainbow mermaid nails

This look is all about blending, so make sure you have the right tools on hand. Combine pink nail designs with yellows, purples, and blues - again blending with a sponge - to get all colors of the rainbow into your mermaid nails.

11. Watercolor mermaid nails

Watercolor nails are another huge trend this year, so why not combine two popular looks? This soft blended finish is another style that isn't too overtly mermaid-y, so it's a brilliant option for those who want something a little more mature.