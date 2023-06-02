How to do pixie dust nails: the enchanting (yet easy) trend sweeping social media
Pixie dust nails are trending and they're as dazzling as they sound
You don’t need to be in a Disney movie to have nails that are magical in every way. Introducing pixie dust nails, the enchanting, easy-to-recreate trend sweeping social media right now.
Nail trends come and go but some of them are so special, they deserve a dedicated moment. Case in point: pixie dust nails, which are as magical as they sound. We were first introduced to pixie dust nails at the 2023 Golden Globes thanks to Selena Gomez and her manicurist Tom Bachik. Since then, the trend has been bubbling in the background and is ready to shine bright as one of the top summer nail designs for 2023.
The best part? It’s super easy to achieve at home. We tapped a top nail expert to give us the low-down on everything you need to know to try pixie dust nails. Plus, we have plenty of nail inspiration to take to your next salon appointment.
PIXIE DUST NAILS, EXPLAINED BY THE EXPERTS
WHAT ARE PIXIE DUST NAILS
The joy of pixie dust nails is that there are all kinds of ways to interpret and recreate it. However, there are a few key features. “The trend typically presents as a sheer neutral polish with loose glitter sporadically placed or scattered around the nail,” explains UK-based manicurist Alex Philamond. “As the name suggests, it gives the illusion of a 'sprinkling' of pixie dust applied to each nail, and the glitter can be either fine or chunky, making it a versatile and easily achievable look for an at-home manicure,” he adds.
There are a lot of variations of this trend, depending on your preferences. Typically though, “the pixie dust is applied either as a polish or as loose glitter placed on wet varnish to encapsulate it before being top coated,” and yes, it’s as simple as that. To elevate it even more, you can add tiny flecks of gold foil or 3D embellishments.
WHO SUITS PIXIE DUST NAILS?
Pixie dust nails are for anyone who wants a little sparkle and shine incorporated into their manicure. You can pick almost any base color to suit your skin tone then dial it up or tone it down depending on how much glitz you like to wear. The best thing about this trend is that you don’t need ultra-long nails to get involved. In fact, it’s one of the best trends of the season as a nail design for short nails.
HOW TO DO PIXIE DUST NAILS FROM HOME, STEP-BY-STEP
There are many ways to do pixie dust nails and make the trend your own, but we have a few steps for guidance if you’re not sure where to start.
- Start with a clear base coat; this helps protect your nails from getting stained and provides a smooth foundation before your chosen shade.
- Apply either a block color coat, we love a light pink for this, or a glittery color coat and let it dry.
- Apply a second color coat but don’t wait for it to dry.
- Working fairly quickly, “use either a brush to gently pat the glitter on, or for more precise positioning, use the pointed end of an orange wood stick,” says Philamond. To really amp up the pixie dust theme, you can carefully place the glitter diagonally across the nail to make it look scattered on with a wand.
- Top it off with a gel-effect top coat “for a smooth, professional finish that seals in the edges of the glitter flakes,” he adds.
Alex Philamond recommends...
- Essie Nail Lacquer in Pure Pearlfection for $9.99 at Walmart
- Essie Nail Lacquer in Pure Pearlfection for £8.99 at Superdrug
- Lottie London Plant Based Nail Polish in Go Off! for $5.38 at Lottie London US
- Lottie London Plant Based Nail Polish in Go Off! for £3.95 at Lottie London UK
5 PIXIE DUST NAILS DESIGNS WE LOVE
1. Sheer dust
Not one for glitter? Try an incredibly sheer pink-toned shimmer like this look from manicurist Iram Shelton This is a design that could be worn on its own or as a base for more glitter layered over the top.
2. Scattered pixie dust
This design by Townhouse is right on theme when it comes to the pixie dust trend with scattered glitter placed diagonally across each nail. Depending on the subtlety of art you want, you can play around with the layers of sparkle, paring it down or amping it up if you like a full-on glitter party.
3. Glistening glitter
We love this subtle glistening glitter; it's the type of design you don't notice is actually glittered until it catches the light. For this, take your favorite neutral shade and add a very light glitter layer to top it off.
4. Golden flecks
For something a little different, try a scattering of glitter like Alex Philamond has done here on a negative space base. There's something really understated and beautiful about this type of manicure.
5. Outer space shimmer
If pixie dust nails and outer space combined, this would be the outcome. A shimmering pink manicure by Plaster Beauty shifts as the light catches it.
Tori is a freelance beauty and health journalist who has written for titles including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, and Brides, as well as contributing to woman&home.
A qualified nail tech with a passion for writing about the latest manicure trends and techniques, Tori has also covered the latest beauty innovations, interviewed countless celebrities and brand founders, and explored issues relating to women’s health.
