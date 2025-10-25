M&S has just launched three new beauty bags - here's everything you need to know about them

Beauty boxes and curated edits seem to be taking the beauty scene by storm this year, with many retailers, department stores and brands jumping on-board the trend.

While many of us were waiting in anticipation for the ever-popular M&S beauty advent calendar to hit the market, one thing we didn’t expect is for the high street retailer to also drop three beauty bags, jam-packed with an assortment of big name brands. Equipped with everything you could need for the perfect self-care evening, the bags in question make home to the likes of the best retinol, one of the best shampoos for fine hair to boost volume and an indulgently relaxing bubble bath - plus, much more…

Having already garnered the attention of many on social media (and rightfully so, with savings of up to 60%), we can’t imagine these beauty bags will be sticking around for very long. So, take this as your sign to add them to your virtual basket now, to avoid missing out on a beauty bargain.

Here's why everyone is talking about the M&S beauty bags

Arriving in standout reusable silver pouches, the all-new trio of M&S beauty bags hosts a plethora best-selling formulas, whether that be skincare, haircare or body care buys - all while sporting an affordable price tag. Not only do they make a great Christmas gift for friends or loved ones ahead of the festive season, they’re also the answer to a stellar pamper evening. Plus, they give you the opportunity to discover and trial a lineup of new products, before investing in their full-sized offerings.

Save 60% on contents M&S Skincare Gift Bag View at M&S RRP: £30 Number of items: 6 (plus, a £10 voucher and reusable pouch) What's included? From luxurious cleansing balms, hydrating face moisturisers and brightening eye creams, this set gives you the chance to discover your new skincare staples from some of the most popular brands on the market - including, Estée Lauder, Clinique and Origins. Save 60% on contents M&S Haircare Gift Bag View at M&S RRP: £30 Number of items: 6 (plus, a £10 voucher and reusable pouch) What's included? Explore an all-new haircare routine with expert treatments and styling must-haves from the likes of Color Wow, Philip Kingsley and Aveda. Whether you're seeking a volume-boosting shampoo, a deeply hydrating hair mask or a nourishing oil, this beauty bag has you covered. Save 32% on contents M&S Bath & Body Gift Bag View at M&S RRP: £25 Number of items: 7 (plus, a £10 voucher and reusable pouch) What's included? Treat your winter skin head-to-toe with a soothing, softening and nourishing body care regime, thanks to this bath and body gift bag. Inside you'll find a bath foam, hydrating hand creams and a multi-purpose oil from much-loved brands, such as L'Occitane, NEOM and NUXE.

What's inside the M&S Beauty Bags

For those wondering exactly what you can expect to find nestled inside of each of these metallic silver drawstring pouches, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve curated an easy to read guide for the trio in question. Whether you’re in the market for the best cleansing balm or one of the best hair masks, keep on reading to find which beauty bag is best suited to you…

Where to buy the M&S beauty bags

If you’re looking to snap up one, or more, of the beauty bags, you can do so by shopping them online via the M&S website or in one of their 1000+ stores across the country. For those ordering online, standard delivery will set you back £3.99 (or free for orders over £60) or £5.99 for nominated delivery. Alternatively, you can also make the most of free store collection on all orders.

How long are the M&S beauty bags available to shop for?

We don't know exactly how long the M&S beauty bags will be available to shop, but if they follow in the footsteps of other beauty boxes that have launched this season, we can imagine they won't be hanging around for long - just take the Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box for example. So, you might just want to add your chosen bag into your shopping basket sooner rather than later.