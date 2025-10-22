Everyone's talking about the Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box, here's why it needs to be on your radar
Jam-packed of full-sized beauty buys and boasting an impressive worth of nearly £300, this sought-after box will save you a huge 84%...
Featuring buys from the likes of Sol de Janeiro, No7, Iconic London and The Inkey List, it's no surprise that everyone's talking about the latest Boots beauty box.
Much like the recent surge in popularity of the best beauty advent calendars, beauty boxes have been all the rage this year thanks to their high-value contents, whilst simultaneously sporting affordable price tags. Just take the popular launches of the Boots K Skincare box and Korean Beauty Box for example. However, the high street drugstore retailer doesn't seem to be slowing down on the best-selling beauty boxes anytime soon, with a new iteration hitting the market each week.
The newest face on the block? The Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box. Stashed full of big name brands (with products worth nearly £300), this beauty box could be yours for just £55 - and we've got all the details you need to know before snapping it up.
By snapping up the Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box, you'll be saving a huge 81% on its popular contents.
Everything you need to know about the Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box
Looking to jazz up your beauty routine without breaking the bank? The new season is the perfect time to do so and Boots agree. Setting you back £55, their latest creation, the Make More Room For Beauty Box, welcomes an assortment of the most well-know formulas available on the market - making it an ideal treat for yourself or (dare we say) a Christmas gift for a loved one.
Contents worth £290+
RRP: £55
Number of items: 17 (15 full size)
Value of box: £290.84
Highest value item: £37.95
What's included? Bursting at the seams with an array of big name beauty brands, including Huda Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Sol de Janeiro, this delightful box makes home to a curated edit of hair, makeup, skincare and fragrance treats.
What's inside the Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box
If you're anything like us, you'll want to have a nosey of the contents nestled inside the beauty box in question. Spoiler, you can expect to enjoy one of our team's favourite Sol de Janeiro scents, a popular lash growth serum and one of the best volumising mascaras - plus, much more...
- Glow for It Lash Growth Serum 3ml - Full Size
- No7 Future Renew Serum 25ml - Full Size
- Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist 90ml - Full Size
- Round Lab Birch Juice Cleanser 150ml - Full Size
- REHAB Dose 0 Matcha Scalp Oil 30ml - Full Size
- The Inkey List Hydrocolloid Invisible Pimple Patches - 22 patches - Full Size
- The Beauty Crop Oui Cherie Hydrating Gripping Primer 20ml - Full Size
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara 10ml - Full Size
- Huda Beauty Faux Filler Lip Gloss in the shade Sugar Baby - Full Size
- Hair Syrup Pre-Wash Hair Oil Rapunzel 100ml - Full Size
- Iconic London Instant Sunshine Bronzing Drops 13ml - Full Size
- Genabelle PDRN Vita Toning Ampoule 30ml - Full Size
- Sheglam Color Bloom Liquid Blush Matte Finish in the shade Love Cake - Full Size
- HABI Moisture Magic Water Moisturiser 50ml - Full Size
- Boots Glossy Lip Balm Mint 15ml - Full Size
- Amika Midnight Mender Overnight Strength Repair Treatment Mask 30ml
- Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray 50ml
Where to buy the Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box
The Boots Make More Room For Beauty box is exclusively available online, meaning you won't be able to bag it whilst browsing your local store. However, you can still make the most of the free click and collect service to your nearest Boots store, meaning it will be ready and waiting to be collected for your next trip in-store. Alternatively, you'll also qualify for free standard delivery or you can get it delivered to your door the very next day for an extra £5.95.
How long is the Boots Make More Room For Beauty box available to shop?
While we don't know exactly how long the beauty box in question is planning on sticking around for, it's worth remembering that is it limited-edition so certainly won't be in-stock forever. Not to mention, with lots of people talking about the edit, we can imagine it won't take long for it to sell out, so you might want to add it to your basket sooner rather than later.
Shop more Boots beauty boxes
If the Make More Room For Beauty Box isn't taking your fancy, there's a plethora of other Boots beauty boxes to choose from that might be more to your liking - from a cosy autumnal beauty edit to a NARS icons gift set.
Contents worth £206+
RRP: £45
Number of items: 10 (8 full size)
Value of box: £206.65
Highest value item: £34
What's included? This box has indulgence at its core, equipped with everything you need to carry you through the autumnal season, from a chic OPI nail colour and hydrating haircare to a relaxing sleep spray.
Contents worth £76+
RRP: £35
Number of items: 3 (1 full size)
Value of box: £76.44
Highest value item: £28.50
What's included? Housed in a reusable makeup bag, this gift set hosts three of NARS' best-selling beauty icons, including the Afterglow Lip Balm in the shade 'Orgasm', a mini Light Reflecting™ Pressed Setting Powder and The Multiple in the shade 'Orgasm Crave'.
Contents worth £89+
RRP: £35
Number of items: 7
Value of box: £89.03
Highest value item: £22
What's included? A curated edit of products from some of the most well-known and loved K-Beauty brands, including cult favourite formulas and all-new buys, designed to unlock the coveted glass-skin glow by hydrating, soothing and brightening the complexion.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
