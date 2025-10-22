Everyone's talking about the Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box, here's why it needs to be on your radar

Featuring buys from the likes of Sol de Janeiro, No7, Iconic London and The Inkey List, it's no surprise that everyone's talking about the latest Boots beauty box.

Much like the recent surge in popularity of the best beauty advent calendars, beauty boxes have been all the rage this year thanks to their high-value contents, whilst simultaneously sporting affordable price tags. Just take the popular launches of the Boots K Skincare box and Korean Beauty Box for example. However, the high street drugstore retailer doesn't seem to be slowing down on the best-selling beauty boxes anytime soon, with a new iteration hitting the market each week.

The newest face on the block? The Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box. Stashed full of big name brands (with products worth nearly £300), this beauty box could be yours for just £55 - and we've got all the details you need to know before snapping it up.

Everything you need to know about the Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box

Looking to jazz up your beauty routine without breaking the bank? The new season is the perfect time to do so and Boots agree. Setting you back £55, their latest creation, the Make More Room For Beauty Box, welcomes an assortment of the most well-know formulas available on the market - making it an ideal treat for yourself or (dare we say) a Christmas gift for a loved one.

Contents worth £290+ Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box View at Boots RRP: £55 Number of items: 17 (15 full size) Value of box: £290.84 Highest value item: £37.95 What's included? Bursting at the seams with an array of big name beauty brands, including Huda Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Sol de Janeiro, this delightful box makes home to a curated edit of hair, makeup, skincare and fragrance treats.

What's inside the Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box

If you're anything like us, you'll want to have a nosey of the contents nestled inside the beauty box in question. Spoiler, you can expect to enjoy one of our team's favourite Sol de Janeiro scents, a popular lash growth serum and one of the best volumising mascaras - plus, much more...

Where to buy the Boots Make More Room For Beauty Box

The Boots Make More Room For Beauty box is exclusively available online, meaning you won't be able to bag it whilst browsing your local store. However, you can still make the most of the free click and collect service to your nearest Boots store, meaning it will be ready and waiting to be collected for your next trip in-store. Alternatively, you'll also qualify for free standard delivery or you can get it delivered to your door the very next day for an extra £5.95.

How long is the Boots Make More Room For Beauty box available to shop?

While we don't know exactly how long the beauty box in question is planning on sticking around for, it's worth remembering that is it limited-edition so certainly won't be in-stock forever. Not to mention, with lots of people talking about the edit, we can imagine it won't take long for it to sell out, so you might want to add it to your basket sooner rather than later.

