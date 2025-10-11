Boots is back again with yet another edition of their best-selling K Beauty box - but it won't be around for long

Hosting six popular Korean beauty formulas in a handy reusable pouch, Boots limited-edition K Beauty gift set is turning heads - and rightfully so.

Much like the best beauty advent calendars, beauty boxes have been gaining traction in recent years thanks their high-value contents while also boasting affordable price tags. As a beauty team, we've seen plenty of options on the market, but if one thing's for certain, there's a certain high street retailer who knows how to put together a stellar beauty box.

After the popular launch of the Boots Korean skincare box in early September, the drugstore is back again with another edition of their best-selling K-Beauty beauty box. This new iteration offers all the same perks as previous editions, namely being jam-packed full of top Korean skincare formulas from some of the biggest brands. Not to mention, its contents are worth nearly £80, while the box will set you back just £35 - we're talking an impressive 55% discount.

Take a peek inside the limited-edition Boots X K Beauty box

Whether your daily routine already makes home to some Korean skincare and you're looking to restock some of your favourite formulas for less, or if you're new to K beauty entirely, this Boots gift set is the perfect chance to discover some fresh brands and their best-selling buys. Alternatively, if you're prepared and thinking ahead to winter, it could also make a stellar Christmas gift for a loved one.

Contents worth £78.27 Boots X K Beauty Beauty Icons Gift Set View at Boots RRP: £35 With the Boots X K Beauty box you'll get to enjoy six best-selling Korean beauty products, including a nourishing eye cream, a sunscreen, cleansers and hydrating sheet mask, all of which are housed inside a reusable transparent Boots makeup bag. Not to mention, two products are also full sized, too.

What is inside the Boots X K Beauty Box?

OK, enough of all the talking, we know you're wanting to have a glimpse inside the gift set. So, naturally, we've put together a list of everything you can expect to be treated to - including one of the best cleansers and the best facial sunscreen.

Where to buy the Boots X K Beauty Box

The Boots X K Beauty box is exclusively available online, meaning you won't be able to bag it whilst browsing your local store. That said, you can make the most of the free click and collect service to your nearest Boots store. Alternatively, you can opt for free standard delivery or get it delivered to your door the very next day for £5.95.

How long is the Boots X K Beauty Box available to shop?

While we don't know the exact end date for this gift set, we do know that it's limited edition, meaning it won't be sticking around forever. So, if you've got your eye on the gift set, whether it be for yourself or a loved one ahead of the festive season, now is the time to add it to your virtual basket - to avoid missing out.