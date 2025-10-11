Boots is back again with yet another edition of their best-selling K Beauty box - but it won't be around for long
Boasting an impressive value of nearly £80, this K Beauty box makes home to an assortment of best-selling buys for just £35
Hosting six popular Korean beauty formulas in a handy reusable pouch, Boots limited-edition K Beauty gift set is turning heads - and rightfully so.
Much like the best beauty advent calendars, beauty boxes have been gaining traction in recent years thanks their high-value contents while also boasting affordable price tags. As a beauty team, we've seen plenty of options on the market, but if one thing's for certain, there's a certain high street retailer who knows how to put together a stellar beauty box.
After the popular launch of the Boots Korean skincare box in early September, the drugstore is back again with another edition of their best-selling K-Beauty beauty box. This new iteration offers all the same perks as previous editions, namely being jam-packed full of top Korean skincare formulas from some of the biggest brands. Not to mention, its contents are worth nearly £80, while the box will set you back just £35 - we're talking an impressive 55% discount.
Take a peek inside the limited-edition Boots X K Beauty box
Whether your daily routine already makes home to some Korean skincare and you're looking to restock some of your favourite formulas for less, or if you're new to K beauty entirely, this Boots gift set is the perfect chance to discover some fresh brands and their best-selling buys. Alternatively, if you're prepared and thinking ahead to winter, it could also make a stellar Christmas gift for a loved one.
Contents worth £78.27
RRP: £35
With the Boots X K Beauty box you'll get to enjoy six best-selling Korean beauty products, including a nourishing eye cream, a sunscreen, cleansers and hydrating sheet mask, all of which are housed inside a reusable transparent Boots makeup bag. Not to mention, two products are also full sized, too.
What is inside the Boots X K Beauty Box?
OK, enough of all the talking, we know you're wanting to have a glimpse inside the gift set. So, naturally, we've put together a list of everything you can expect to be treated to - including one of the best cleansers and the best facial sunscreen.
- Round Lab Birch Juice Sunscreen 50ml – Full Size
- Tocobo Collagen Eye Gel Cream 30ml – Full Size
- Boots Transparent Black Makeup Bag
- TirTir Milk Toner 50ml
- Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule Foam 20ml
- Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream 50ml
- Biodance Radiant Vita Niacinamide Real Deep Mask
Where to buy the Boots X K Beauty Box
The Boots X K Beauty box is exclusively available online, meaning you won't be able to bag it whilst browsing your local store. That said, you can make the most of the free click and collect service to your nearest Boots store. Alternatively, you can opt for free standard delivery or get it delivered to your door the very next day for £5.95.
How long is the Boots X K Beauty Box available to shop?
While we don't know the exact end date for this gift set, we do know that it's limited edition, meaning it won't be sticking around forever. So, if you've got your eye on the gift set, whether it be for yourself or a loved one ahead of the festive season, now is the time to add it to your virtual basket - to avoid missing out.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
