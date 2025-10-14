Everything you need to know about the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 - and how to snap it up for less

Our beauty team has had their eyes on every beauty advent calendar to launch this year, but there was one missing piece to our festive jigsaw puzzle - the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar, of course.

While we've seen the majority of the best beauty advent calendars hit the market over the past two months, we've been anticipating the launch of a certain offering from M&S. Every year, the high street retailer wows with its beauty advent calendar, which hosts an array of top formulas while also boasting an affordable price tag.

Expecting nothing less for 2025, M&S has come back with a bang, launching this year's edition of the beauty advent calendar in collaboration with a popular designer. Nestled inside, you can expect to find the likes of our Digital Beauty Writer's go-to shampoo for fine hair and one of the best mascaras. Plus, there's an unmissable money-saving deal on the calendar and we're here to show you how to make the most of it.

Everything you need to know about M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Housed in a reusable box that's dressed with a midnight black hue and gold stars, this year's M&S Beauty Advent Calendar is like nothing the retailer has ever launched before, having been created in collaboration with iconic designer, Bella Freud.

Inside, you'll be treated to a lineup of 25 beauty buys, from luxurious skincare and nourishing body care to helpful tools, to carry you through the festive season (and beyond). Although priced at £330, you'll be able to snap up the calendar for just £60 when you spend £35 or more on full-price fashion, homeware or beauty.

M&S M&S The Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 View at M&S RRP: £330, but £60 when you spend £35 or more on full-price fashion, homeware or beauty Number of products: 25 (8 full size) What's included? Enjoy an assortment of iconic formulas, including skincare saviours and haircare heroes, from a plethora of well-known beauty brands such as Estée Lauder, Living Proof and L'Occitane. Whether you're equipping yourself for a pamper night in or prepping to get party ready, this advent calendar has you covered.

What's in the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2025?

For those wanting to take a deeper dive into the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2025, it's your lucky day as we have the full rundown of the calendar's highly anticipated contents - from the best facial moisturiser to a handbag-friendly best perfume for women.

Our team got a sneak peek of the beauty advent calendar last month, ahead of its launch. (Image credit: Future/Luisa Rossi)

When does the 2025 M&S Beauty Advent Calendar go on sale?

For anyone eyeing up the advent calendar in question, you'll be pleased to know that, as of Thursday 9th October 2025, it officially launched online and in selected stores across the UK - meaning it's available to shop now. But, if it follows in the footsteps of the previous years of beauty advent calendars, we're not expecting it to be sticking around for very long.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to shop the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

You can shop the beauty advent calendar both online via the M&S website and in selected stores across the UK. With free standard delivery over £60, you won't have to worry about any extra delivery costs - unless you want it delivered to your door next day, which will set you back £5.99. Alternatively, you can also opt for free store collection.