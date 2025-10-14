Everything you need to know about the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 - and how to snap it up for less
Jam-packed with big name brands, the high street retailer is back doing what they do best with yet another impressive beauty advent calendar
Our beauty team has had their eyes on every beauty advent calendar to launch this year, but there was one missing piece to our festive jigsaw puzzle - the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar, of course.
While we've seen the majority of the best beauty advent calendars hit the market over the past two months, we've been anticipating the launch of a certain offering from M&S. Every year, the high street retailer wows with its beauty advent calendar, which hosts an array of top formulas while also boasting an affordable price tag.
Expecting nothing less for 2025, M&S has come back with a bang, launching this year's edition of the beauty advent calendar in collaboration with a popular designer. Nestled inside, you can expect to find the likes of our Digital Beauty Writer's go-to shampoo for fine hair and one of the best mascaras. Plus, there's an unmissable money-saving deal on the calendar and we're here to show you how to make the most of it.
Everything you need to know about M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2025
Housed in a reusable box that's dressed with a midnight black hue and gold stars, this year's M&S Beauty Advent Calendar is like nothing the retailer has ever launched before, having been created in collaboration with iconic designer, Bella Freud.
Inside, you'll be treated to a lineup of 25 beauty buys, from luxurious skincare and nourishing body care to helpful tools, to carry you through the festive season (and beyond). Although priced at £330, you'll be able to snap up the calendar for just £60 when you spend £35 or more on full-price fashion, homeware or beauty.
RRP: £330, but £60 when you spend £35 or more on full-price fashion, homeware or beauty
Number of products: 25 (8 full size)
What's included? Enjoy an assortment of iconic formulas, including skincare saviours and haircare heroes, from a plethora of well-known beauty brands such as Estée Lauder, Living Proof and L'Occitane. Whether you're equipping yourself for a pamper night in or prepping to get party ready, this advent calendar has you covered.
What's in the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2025?
For those wanting to take a deeper dive into the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2025, it's your lucky day as we have the full rundown of the calendar's highly anticipated contents - from the best facial moisturiser to a handbag-friendly best perfume for women.
- Bloom & Blossom Off to Bed Indulgence Bath Oil 100ml - Full Size
- Clinique High Impact Mascara - Full Size
- Benefit Cosmetics Benetint 6ml - Full Size
- This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon 100ml - Full Size
- Stila Espresso Stay All Day Smudge & Set Waterproof Gel Eyeliner - Full Size
- Nails Inc Billie 1-Step Gel It's Topless Nail Polish 10ml - Full Size
- Bloom Stainless Steel Gua Sha - Full Size
- Bloom x Handle Recycled Wide Tooth Comb - Full Size
- Prai Beauty Ageless Throat & Decolletage Creme Intensive Gold 30ml
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum 7ml
- Weleda Skin Food 30ml
- Color Wow Dream Cocktail Leave-In Thickening Treatment 50ml
- Cowshed Relax Bath & Shower Gel 100ml
- Cowshed Calming Body Lotion 100ml
- L'Occitane Almond Hand & Nail Cream 30ml
- Emma Hardie Moringa Renewal Treatment Mask 15ml
- Percy & Reed I Need a Hero! Overnight Recovery Mask 100ml
- Living Proof Full Shampoo 60ml
- Living Proof Full Conditioner 60ml
- NUXE Huile Prodigieuse® Multi-Purpose Dry Oil 10ml
- Dr. Paw Paw Lip & Eye Balm 8ml
- Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom 10ml
- Discover Soft Gardenia 30ml
- Formula Restore & Nourish Day Cream 15ml
- Bloom Large Hair Clip
When does the 2025 M&S Beauty Advent Calendar go on sale?
For anyone eyeing up the advent calendar in question, you'll be pleased to know that, as of Thursday 9th October 2025, it officially launched online and in selected stores across the UK - meaning it's available to shop now. But, if it follows in the footsteps of the previous years of beauty advent calendars, we're not expecting it to be sticking around for very long.
How to shop the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2025
You can shop the beauty advent calendar both online via the M&S website and in selected stores across the UK. With free standard delivery over £60, you won't have to worry about any extra delivery costs - unless you want it delivered to your door next day, which will set you back £5.99. Alternatively, you can also opt for free store collection.
