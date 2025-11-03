From plum to rich chocolate, these are the November nails our beauty team has picked

While Mariah Carey has already declared "it's time!" for festive prep, there's still a month left to debut a very chic autumnal manicure in our minds, and in our beauty team's case, our November nails practically hum with cosy season luxury.

Much like our October nails, we've all stuck pretty closely to the classic autumnal colour palette and 2025 nail trends, but with an added focus on moodiness and luxury. Gone are the Halloween-y burnt oranges and cherry reds that made up our early autumn nail picks, replaced by darker tones that reflect both the shorter days and chillier weather inbound. Think syrupy plum and black cherry shades, with a side of hot cocoa. That pretty much sums up the themes of our beauty team's talons this month and what will be the last of the season (pause for sad reflection on autumn nearing its end).

If you're planning your next manicure but are definitely not ready for festive reds and greens, these are the sultry shades our team will be wearing for the next month - complete with lookalike polishes to recreate our November nails at home.

The 3 luxe and moody November nails our team have picked

The consensus among our team is that autumn is the season with the chicest manicure potential. While you can, of course, wear dark nail colours at any time of year (and to very stylish effect), there's something about sporting a luxe burgundy or dark brown in the 'ber' months that feels right - and extremely sophisticated.

(Image credit: Future/ Aesop/ Manucurist and OPI)

December is the only exception, as many of us tend to gravitate more towards party-ready chromes and shimmers, as well as classically 'festive' or icy shades, like bright red, milky white, and even fir-tree green. Thus, we're taking our favourite moody hues for one last spin...

Our November nailcare & polish buys

Before we dive into our November choices, allow us to share our nailcare favourites and go-to polishes. With the temperatures plummeting, keeping our hands and nails hydrated is a top priority (no cracked knuckles here), as is helping our professional mani treatments last as long as possible, with the best hand creams and cuticle oil.

1. Aleesha's dark cherry nails

(Image credit: Future/ Aleesha Badkar)

As far as Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar, is concerned, November is the month for ultra-dark burgundy nails, reminiscent of one very iconic Chanel nail polish.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's Rouge Noir season, so when my nail technician showed me that they had this brand new, dark cherry lookalike (which is actually very akin to one I made her specially mix for me last year), I knew I needed to have it. I'm a neutral, warm-toned girl, so for me, there are so many gorgeous options around at this time of year. From autumnal browns to purple-toned plums and cherries, there were so many tones I was considering for November, but once I saw this deep, dark, juicy red with an almost lacquer-like finish, it had me hook, line, and sinker."

Recreate the look at home Chanel Le Vernis in Shade Rouge Noir View at Sephora RRP: £30

2. Naomi's short chocolate brown nails

(Image credit: Future/ Naomi Jamieson)

In Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's case, November is the month for cosy, warm tones - the sort that mirror a steaming cup of smooth hot chocolate.

"I love dark red and burgundy nails, but as such, I feel as though I've already worn them to death this autumn and so was keen for a slight change before the festive season tempts me back towards a cranberry or wine manicure. Instead, I opted for an equally chic but far more cosy chocolate brown nail look - Bio Sculpture's Courtney shade to be exact. I love how easily it complements all my favourite knits and coats, and how sophisticated it looks paired with this short, rounded nail shape. I'd actually managed to grow my nails quite long over the past few months, but just felt in the mood for a neat, trimmed-down manicure, as I think it enhances the cosiness of the colour."

Recreate the look at home essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Shade All Checked Out View at Amazon RRP: £10.99

3. Sennen's burgundy plum nails

(Image credit: Future/ Sennen Prickett)

For Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, November is a bit of a difficult month to navigate, with the festive season being so close and yet still far enough away to make a Christmassy nail colour a tad feel off.

"I find November a tricky month for deciding which manicure to opt for, trying to find a warm, moody hue while being careful not to edge too close into festive mani territory. With that in mind, I ended up choosing a fruity plum shade that fuses a rich burgundy with vampy purple tones," says Sennen, adding that, "This colour felt perfect for the season, oozing opulence without feeling too Christmassy. Of course, I paired the BIAB nails with my classic almond nail shape, before completing the look with a high shine top coat."