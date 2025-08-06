Pamela Anderson's bob is old Hollywood meets summer in the Riviera - and it's so chic

Combining summer's Italian-inspired cuts with a nod to old-Hollywood styling, Pamela Anderson's curled bob is as chic as they come - and promises instant volume and bounce, even to jaw-length strands.

So far, the 2025 hair trends have ushered in several modern iterations of the bob, with many having been influenced by both French and classic Italian style, such as the Riviera bob and the shorter Dolce Vita Crop. This demand for effortlessness and luxury is set to continue well into the summer months, but thanks to Pamela Anderson, we know exactly what to request.

Having dared a short chop for the 2025 Met Gala, the actor has now embraced these European-inspired trends but with a touch of retro Hollywood thrown in, and it's perfect for those who want to elevate their look and add instant fullness to their hair.

Why Pamela Anderson's Hollywood bob is a must for easy elegance

As mentioned, Anderson first debuted her banged bob at this year's Met Gala, and since then, her styling of it has been both chic and timeless. Case in point: her curled and coiffed look whilst out and about in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Aeon/GC Images)

Anderson opted for loose, bouncy curls, which framed her jaw and the nape of her neck perfectly, while her bangs were curled away from her face, to add to the tousled, glamorously windswept effect.

The hair, especially, feels so reminiscent of old Hollywood - think Marilyn Monroe meets Elizabeth Taylor. But then, combined with her ecru maxi dress and black sunglasses, you can just picture her walking down the street in sunny Portofino.

The following day, we were treated to yet another reference picture to show our hairstylist, as Anderson stepped out in a little black dress and again, wore her hair in effortless, loose curls with one side tucked behind her ear.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

Recreate Pamela Anderson's curled bob look

To achieve Anderson's look exactly, you will, of course, need to brave a bob haircut - opting for a similar jaw-grazing length to hers. You'll want your strands to frame your face and the nape of your neck, so we'd recommend showing the above pictures of Pamela Anderson to your hairdresser so that they might tailor the shape to match.

As for styling, we recommend investing in one of the best curling irons, specifically the best curlers for straight hair. From the looks of it, Anderson has achieved this retro and voluminous style by changing the direction of her curls. Around her face, they are curled inwards, while at the back of her hair and on the top layers, her strands are curled outwards, to afford that flicky, bouncy effect.

Set everything with a shine-boosting hairspray or texture spray and then, to soften the look, brush your curls out with a bristle brush or comb.