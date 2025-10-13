Gwyneth Paltrow's soft waves have a suggestion of sunshine about them, and they're so easy to recreate
Chic and nonchalant, Gwyneth Paltrow's loose waves are perfect for any occasion and season
Whether you're seeking a new way to style your hair this season or want to bring a hint of sunshine back into your days, Gwyneth Paltrow's waves are perfectly beachy and low-maintenance.
While we've officially entered the season where the hair trends shift into copper and coffee tones, along with cosy bobs, there's still room in our hearts for salt-sprayed texture and golden honey hues from months past. This is no doubt why Gwyneth Paltrow's hair at Gucci's Spring Summer 2026 event, as part of Milan Fashion Week, spoke to us, with its nonchalant, summery feel and 'Sunflower Blonde'-esque tone. For one, it feels like a nice change of pace for her, as we so often see her strands straight or slightly tousled. Here, though, sections have been tonged to create soft, beachy bends.
So, if you're keen to refresh your hair and add movement, but so far, aren't inspired by autumn's array of pixie cuts and tailored bobs, here's why Paltrow's look is the easy-breezy alternative.
Why we're taking cues from Gwyneth Paltrow's summery waves
While we concede that there's nothing particularly ground-breaking about beachy waves, they are a very easy and chic way to add texture and interest to your hair, whilst also elevating an outfit - without overwhelming it.
As we can see from Gwyneth's look at the Gucci Spring/Summer event on September 23, 2025, her top and skirt are quite busy with their Gucci logo pattern, thus she's kept the rest of her look quite subtle, from her makeup to her hair. That said, the fluid waves offer just enough movement and glamour to the look, but equally, they would offer the same effect to a simple jeans and t-shirt pairing.
The soft waves also really accentuate the shine of Paltrow's hair, making it appear very healthy. And though she does have long hair, this style works for most hair lengths, as well as suiting any setting.
Recreate Gwyneth Paltrow's waves
RRP: $239/£159
Ideal for creating loose and natural-looking curls and waves, this ghd curling wand features a tapered barrel and shapes your strands at an optimal temperature of 185°C.
RRP: $24.71 /£18
If you have natural waves or want to add a soft messiness to your heated styles, Hersheson's Air Dry spray is a great pick. There's no salt in this formula, nor does it leave a sticky residue. Instead, it enhances texture and protects your hair from sun damage.
Whether you have a short bob or waist-length hair like Paltrow, a 'ghost wave' or beachy tousle is very easy to recreate with one of the best curling irons. Begin with one of the best heat protection sprays, and then simply wrap small sections around the barrel, taking care not to hold your hair to the heat for too long (remember, we don't want super-defined curls but waves).
Then, once complete, you can either loosen them with a brush or a wide-tooth comb or wait for them to fall on their own. You can also apply a salt or texture spray to add to the effortless feel and texture.
