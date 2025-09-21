LookFantastic's 2025 calendar is here and our team are seriously impressed by its high-value contents

Over the past month, our beauty team has been unwrapping and unboxing a multitude of beauty advent calendars, but LookFantastic's offering has left quite the impression on us.

For those looking to invest in one of the best beauty advent calendars, multi-brand options can be very appealing, allowing you to try a variety of formulas. However, a calendar that hosts a plethora of different brands can often cost a pretty penny, such as Selfridges' Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 or the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar. So, it's refreshing to see a calendar stashed full of high-value formulas from a variety of the biggest beauty brands on the market that also sports a much more approachable price tag.

The calendar in question? LookFantastic's Beauty Advent Calendar 2025. Marking 10 years of their sought-after advent calendar, this year's option has the biggest and most premium selection of iconic beauty buys to date. So, buckle up as we're here to reveal the ins and outs of the calendar, including its contents, price, and how to get your hands on it.

Everything you need to know about LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Housed in a luxuriously opulent red and burgundy box with 25 pull-out drawers, the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar will set you back £105, which is notably more affordable than others on the market. However, more impressively, the contents amount to the value of £655 - meaning you're saving yourself a huge £550. So, what are you waiting for? Let's dive inside.

LookFantastic The Beauty Advent Calendar View at LookFantastic RRP: £105 Number of products: 28 (17 full size) Total value of products included: £655+ What's included? Expect to be treated to a selection of premium beauty buys from some of the most well-known brands on the market, including the likes of Sol De Janeiro, Medik8, Color Wow and The White Company.

What's in the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2025?

If you're anything like us, you'll be eager to know the contents of this advent calendar. Well, you've come to the right place as we've rounded up a list of everything you can expect to find nestled inside the calendar, including an editor-loved Medik8 serum and a trio of MAC lip favourites.

(Image credit: Future/Luisa Rossi)

When does the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?

For those who have LookFantastic's Beauty Advent Calendar on their wish list, you'll be pleased to know that pre-orders officially launched on 1st September, meaning it's available to be bagged now - with orders being shipped from the 19th September 2025.

How to shop the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Want to shop the advent calendar? As LookFantastic is an online-only retailer, you can only snap up the calendar by shopping via the brand's website. In terms of delivery, you'll be able to enjoy free standard delivery (2-3 working days) with each purchase of the advent calendar. Alternatively, you can purchase express delivery for £5.95, meaning your order will arrive within 1 working day.

It's worth noting that we don't know how long stocks will last, so if you've been eyeing the calendar up, it's worth adding it to your basket sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

Our beauty team's favourite picks from the calendar

With this calendar bursting at the seams with beauty buys, it's no wonder that the woman&home beauty team spotted some of their everyday staples amongst the lineup. So, without further ado, these are our three top picks from the calendar - including one of the best lip liners from MAC and a cult classic collagen-infused moisturiser from Elemis.