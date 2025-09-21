LookFantastic's 2025 calendar is here and our team are seriously impressed by its high-value contents
Full to the brim with 28 must-have products from big name beauty brands, the LookFantastic calendar needs to be on your radar this year
Over the past month, our beauty team has been unwrapping and unboxing a multitude of beauty advent calendars, but LookFantastic's offering has left quite the impression on us.
For those looking to invest in one of the best beauty advent calendars, multi-brand options can be very appealing, allowing you to try a variety of formulas. However, a calendar that hosts a plethora of different brands can often cost a pretty penny, such as Selfridges' Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 or the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar. So, it's refreshing to see a calendar stashed full of high-value formulas from a variety of the biggest beauty brands on the market that also sports a much more approachable price tag.
The calendar in question? LookFantastic's Beauty Advent Calendar 2025. Marking 10 years of their sought-after advent calendar, this year's option has the biggest and most premium selection of iconic beauty buys to date. So, buckle up as we're here to reveal the ins and outs of the calendar, including its contents, price, and how to get your hands on it.
Everything you need to know about LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2025
Housed in a luxuriously opulent red and burgundy box with 25 pull-out drawers, the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar will set you back £105, which is notably more affordable than others on the market. However, more impressively, the contents amount to the value of £655 - meaning you're saving yourself a huge £550. So, what are you waiting for? Let's dive inside.
RRP: £105
Number of products: 28 (17 full size)
Total value of products included: £655+
What's included? Expect to be treated to a selection of premium beauty buys from some of the most well-known brands on the market, including the likes of Sol De Janeiro, Medik8, Color Wow and The White Company.
What's in the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2025?
If you're anything like us, you'll be eager to know the contents of this advent calendar. Well, you've come to the right place as we've rounded up a list of everything you can expect to find nestled inside the calendar, including an editor-loved Medik8 serum and a trio of MAC lip favourites.
- Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist 90ml - Full Size
- The White Company Seychelles Candle 75g - Full Size
- Medik8 Hydra B5 Intense 30ml - Full Size
- Iconic London Prep Set Blur 120ml - Full Size
- MAC MACximal Matte Lipstick in 'Honeylove' - Full Size
- MAC Clear Lipglass - Full Size
- MAC Lip Pencil in 'Spice' - Full Size
- Rodial Dragon's Blood Hyaluronic Acid Mask 50ml - Full Size
- REN Clean Skincare Radiance Eye Cream 15ml - Full Size
- ESPA Overnight Hydration Therapy 55ml - Full Size
- Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment 100ml - Full Size
- Glow Hub Buff Blush Stick in 'Poppin' - Full Size
- Makeup Revolution The True Icon Bronze Palette - Full Size
- MyVitamins Coconut and Collagen 30pcs - Full Size
- BEAUTYPRO Eye Therapy Under Eye Mask with Collagen and Green Tea Extract - Full Size
- Spectrum Collections 4 Piece Metallic Brush Set - Full Size
- LOOKFANTASTIC Towelling Wristbands 2pcs - Full Size
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream 15ml - Deluxe Size
- Color Wow Shampoo and Conditioner 75ml - Deluxe Size
- L'Occitane Shea Hand Cream 30ml - Deluxe Size
- LANEIGE Hydro UV Defence EX SPF 50 20ml - Deluxe Size
- Aveeno Skin Relief Body Lotion 50ml - Deluxe Size
- Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper Bath and Shower Gel - Deluxe Size
- Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Ageing Cleansing Gel 30ml - Deluxe Size
- Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Mask 30ml - Deluxe Size
- The Nue Co. Magnesium Ease 15ml - Deluxe Size
- Avant Glycolic Acid Rejuvenating Face Exfoliator 50ml - Deluxe Size
When does the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?
For those who have LookFantastic's Beauty Advent Calendar on their wish list, you'll be pleased to know that pre-orders officially launched on 1st September, meaning it's available to be bagged now - with orders being shipped from the 19th September 2025.
How to shop the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2025
Want to shop the advent calendar? As LookFantastic is an online-only retailer, you can only snap up the calendar by shopping via the brand's website. In terms of delivery, you'll be able to enjoy free standard delivery (2-3 working days) with each purchase of the advent calendar. Alternatively, you can purchase express delivery for £5.95, meaning your order will arrive within 1 working day.
It's worth noting that we don't know how long stocks will last, so if you've been eyeing the calendar up, it's worth adding it to your basket sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.
Our beauty team's favourite picks from the calendar
With this calendar bursting at the seams with beauty buys, it's no wonder that the woman&home beauty team spotted some of their everyday staples amongst the lineup. So, without further ado, these are our three top picks from the calendar - including one of the best lip liners from MAC and a cult classic collagen-infused moisturiser from Elemis.
Beauty writer's pick
RRP: £20
Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, was stopped in her tracks when she unboxed the full-size 'Spice' Lip Pencil from MAC. This creamy lip liner has been popular for many years for a reason, most notably thanks to its easy application and stellar deep brown mauve colour payoff. Adding shape and definition to your pout, the sharpenable liner can be worn on its own or applied before your go-to long-lasting lipstick.
Beauty editor's pick
RRP: £98 for 50ml
Elemis' Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream is a firm favourite of our Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim's. Its lightweight gel-cream texture is powered by padina pavonica and 20 varieties of roses, working to plump the appearance of fine lines. Not to mention, its other sustainably grown ingredients, namely ginkgo biloba and chlorella vulgaris, encourage a radiant, firmer-looking complexion.
Beauty writer's pick
RRP: £25
L'Occitane's best-selling Shea Butter Hand Cream is a must-have pick of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's. Enriched with nourishing shea butter, coconut oil, and argan oil, this rich hand cream waves goodbye to dry, chapped skin and unlocks soft, supple hands. This is truly a staple within your body care arsenal, especially throughout the colder winter months, and to also keep your manicure in tip-top condition. Plus, it boasts a gorgeous floral scent of ylang ylang and jasmine.
