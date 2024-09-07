Inside the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2024: Over £1200 worth of products for just £260
Countdown to Christmas with 28 luxury beauty products, including 18 full-size, from the likes of La Mer, Augustinus Bader and Byredo...
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the sought-after Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar is back and better than ever with its generous lineup of 28 must-have products - plus, make a huge 78% saving off its value...
It's officially that time of year again. Although Christmas is still months away, this year's celebrations have been kick-started with the launch of the best beauty advent calendars, including the popular Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar. Yes, you heard that right, after the success of the Liberty London Advent Calendar in 2023, the heritage brand's fastest-selling product is back for another season of festive celebrations.
Boasting 28 luxe beauty products, including 18 full-sized cult classics, from the likes of Augustinus Bader and Sunday Riley, we're certain this gem won't be on the shelves for very long...
Inside the Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar 2024
Although we can't quite believe we're talking about Christmas already (where has 2024 gone?), the woman&home beauty team stopped in our tracks when this year's Liberty advent calendar landed on our desk.
Getting us into the spirit of the holiday season, albeit a tad early, the iconic advent calendar has stuck to tradition with this year's design. Following suit from previous years, the calendar features an ink-based illustration of Liberty London's iconic storefront.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the coveted advent calendar's launch in 2014, which might just be the reason that the brand has gone above and beyond with their generous stash of beauty goodies. We're talking 18 full-sized products (an unheard-of number in the beauty advent calendar world) from some of the most luxurious and up-market brands available on the market.
Other than featuring eight new brands, the calendar also debuts 15 new products, whilst other much-loved products make a return for another year. Plus, you have a chance of winning five Golden Tickets, each worth £1,000, to spend at Liberty, adding yet another element of excitement into the mix.
RRP: £260 (Contents inside worth £1205)
Housed in a beautifully illustrated replica of the iconic Liberty London department store, by artist Clym Evernden, this year's Liberty Advent Calendar is nothing short of spectacular. Its 25 pull-out drawers make home to 28 luxe beauty products, 18 of which are full size - meaning you'll be treated to more than one gift on some days throughout the festive month. Expect a lineup of high-end skincare, haircare, makeup and fragrance from the likes of REN, Skin Rocks, Dr Sebagh and even Liberty themselves.
When does the Liberty Advent Calendar go on sale?
After officially launching on Wednesday 4th September, you'll be pleased to know that the 2024 Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar is available to shop now. If you're after the highly sought-after advent calendar, you can grab one for yourself online via Liberty's website or by visiting the landmark store on Regent Street, London.
Do Liberty advent calendars sell out?
The Liberty advent calendar never fails to be in high demand, thanks to its stellar lineup of luxury, well-known beauty products - which boast a combined retail price much higher than the calendar's actual price tag. While we can't say exactly how much stock the brand has, we can certainly say based on experience that these advent calendars won't be sticking around for very long, so don't spend too long toying with the idea of adding one to your basket...
What's in the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2024?
Inside the Liberty London Advent Calendar 2024 you'll find an array of skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance products, from a host of cult beauty brands, including La Mer, Augustinus Bader, Sunday Riley and Byredo...
- La Mer The Lip Volumiser (Full size - RRP £72)
- Lisa Eldridge Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow in Emily (Full size - RRP £19)
- Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique Eau de Parfum (Travel size - RRP £180 for 50ml)
- Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 15ml (Full size - RRP £74)
- Liberty LBTY. Fragrance Ianthe Oud Eau de Parfum 8ml (Full size - RRP £45)
- Bibbi The Other Room Eau de Parfum 10ml (Travel size - RRP £110 for 30ml)
- Sunday Riley Good Genes 30ml (Full size - RRP £70)
- Byredo Lipstick in Red Armchair or Reunion or Red & Blue (Full size - RRP £45)
- Skin Rocks The Moisturiser Fragrance or Fragrance Free 50ml (Full size - RRP £58)
- Vilhelm Parfumerie Face of Francis Eau de Parfum 10ml (Travel size - RRP £145 for 50ml)
- Dr Sebagh Rose de Vie Serum 30ml (Full size - RRP £132)
- Granado Tonka Scented Candle (Travel size - RRP £145 for 50ml)
- Verden Herbanum Hand Cream 75ml (Full size - RRP £25)
- Liberty Wild Flower Scented Candle 80g (Travel size - RRP £59 for 300g)
- Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant 30ml (Travel size - RRP £35 for 88ml)
- Davines OI Milk 50ml (Full size - RRP £18.50)
- Surratt Artistique Blush in Ponceau (Full size - RRP £30)
- Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Bath and Shower Oil 9ml (Travel size - RRP £58 for 55ml)
- Agent Nateur Holi (Oil) Refining Ageless Face Serum 10ml (Travel size - RRP £130 for 30ml)
- Hair by Sam McKnight Deeper Love Intense Treatment Mask 50ml (Full size - RRP £22)
- Wild Source Cleansing Melt Balm 20ml (Travel size)
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Booster 50ml (Full size - RRP £12)
- Votary Sensitive Resurfacing Peel 30ml (Full size - RRP £70)
- Trish McEvoy Intense Gel Liner in Black (Full size - RRP £22)
- REN Clean Skincare Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream 15ml (Full size - RRP £49)
- OUAI Detox Shampoo Deluxe 30ml (Travel size - RRP £28 for 300ml)
- MZ Skin Soothe & Smooth Hyaluronic Eye Complex 14ml (Full size - RRP £110)
- OTO Sleep Soundly Pillow Mist and Sound Scape 50ml (Full size - RRP £49)
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
