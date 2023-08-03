The Liberty London advent calendar 2023 is coming with over £1000 worth of products for £250! Join the waitlist now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It may only be August, but beauty advent calendar season is fast approaching with the Liberty London 2023 advent calendar waitlist now open to sign up for.

While the 25th of December is the best day of the year for some, it's the start of the festive month that brings serious joy to beauty fanatics, thanks to the seriously incredible beauty advent calendars that now hit shelves every Christmas.

If leaping out of your festive bedding every December morning to open the next door of your beauty advent is what you live for in the lead up to Christmas Day, you need to hear about what the Liberty London beauty advent calendar for 2023 has in store.

This year, the intricately decorated calendar is jam packed with a staggering £1,043 worth of luxurious beauty products, accessories, candles and more, with its £250 price tag securing you a big saving on the decadent December gift to yourself.

(Image credit: Liberty London)

When does the Liberty London 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar go on sale?

The 2023 edition of the gorgeous Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar is on its way, following the sellout success of the 2023 calendar. Right now you can sign up for the waiting list in order to be among the first to be in with a chance to purchase the calendar when it goes on sale on September 27th 2023.

What's inside the Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

The 2023 Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar is full to the brim with makeup, skincare and haircare treats plus scented candles, fragrance and more.

The epic countdown treats you to 29 doors, with plenty of full-sized products hidden behind with huge brand names like Byredo, Sunday Riley and Le Labo making appearances.

Inside the calendar you'll find: