The Liberty London advent calendar 2023 is coming with over £1000 worth of products for £250! Join the waitlist now

It may only be August, but beauty advent calendar season is fast approaching with the Liberty London 2023 advent calendar waitlist now open to sign up for.
While the 25th of December is the best day of the year for some, it's the start of the festive month that brings serious joy to beauty fanatics, thanks to the seriously incredible beauty advent calendars that now hit shelves every Christmas.
If leaping out of your festive bedding every December morning to open the next door of your beauty advent is what you live for in the lead up to Christmas Day, you need to hear about what the Liberty London beauty advent calendar for 2023 has in store.
This year, the intricately decorated calendar is jam packed with a staggering £1,043 worth of luxurious beauty products, accessories, candles and more, with its £250 price tag securing you a big saving on the decadent December gift to yourself.
When does the Liberty London 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar go on sale?
The 2023 edition of the gorgeous Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar is on its way, following the sellout success of the 2023 calendar. Right now you can sign up for the waiting list in order to be among the first to be in with a chance to purchase the calendar when it goes on sale on September 27th 2023.
What's inside the Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?
The 2023 Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar is full to the brim with makeup, skincare and haircare treats plus scented candles, fragrance and more.
The epic countdown treats you to 29 doors, with plenty of full-sized products hidden behind with huge brand names like Byredo, Sunday Riley and Le Labo making appearances.
Inside the calendar you'll find:
- The Seated Queen Cassiopeia’s Serum Concentrate 10ml
- Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil 15ml
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream 20ml
- Surratt Relevée Mascara 6ml
- Votary Night Star Serum 30ml
- Estella Bartlett Stars So Bright Gold Plated Bracelet
- Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Roller Ball 10ml
- DIZZIAK Deep Conditioner 50ml
- Liberty. Pocket Mirror in Elegance Print
- Rose Inc Cream Blush Refillable Cheek & Lip Color in Daylily
- Malin+Goetz Rum Bar Soap Travel 50g
- Vilhelm Parfumerie Poets of Berlin 10ml
- Davines OI Shampoo 90ml Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant 30ml
- Byredo Lipstick in SOLID GROUND or COMMUTER 3g
- REN Clean Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream 50ml
- Dr Sebagh Serum Repair Hyaluronic Acid 20ml
- Larry King Haircare Spoilt For Choice Hair Oil 30ml
- The Uniform Hairclip Duo
- Verden D’Orangerie Hand Cream 75ml
- Le Labo Rose 31 Liquid Balm 9ml
- Charlotte Mensah Manketti Hair Oil 15ml
- Zelens Instant Recharge Renewal Mask 30ml
- OTO Exfoliating Cleanser 25ml
- 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 6ml
- Bibbi Parfum Ghost of Tom EDP 10ml
- Liberty. Stately Bouquet Votive 60g
- Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 15ml
