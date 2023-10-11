The best beauty advent calendars of 2023 are here and already available to buy
We've compiled the best beauty advent calendars 2023 has to offer, from Charlotte Tilbury to Liberty London
Cast your minds back a few years and the best beauty advent calendars were hot property. Sometimes selling out quicker than you could say "what's behind door 24?", it wasn't unheard of for these money-saving bundles to cause queues outside department stores on the day of launch (we're looking at you, Liberty London).
Thankfully, cottoning onto beauty shoppers' demand, brands no longer make quite such limited supplies of their coveted calendars – though that's not to say they don't still sell out year after year. If you have your eye on a particular brand, it's always smart to make a note of its on-sale date to avoid disappointment.
There are really two routes you can go down when selecting one; either look to a specific brand you love – Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, or MAC, for example – to get your hands on a selection of their much-loved miniature and full-size products, perhaps sprinkled with a few limited edition treats. Or, go for a department store or e-tailer (Space NK, Cult Beauty, Selfridges and co), to get a mixture of iconic products across makeup, haircare, skincare, and even the best perfumes for women. Something you love is almost guaranteed to be in there, but it's also a great way to discover new beauty favourites - meaning it's also a perfect beauty gift idea.
Some people are of the opinion that it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays, and we think that's certainly true in the case of beauty advent calendars. Ahead are some of the best buys for 2023, and most are already on sale.
The best beauty advent calendars for 2023
Price: £90
Number of products: 25
What’s included? A range of high-end and high-street products from brands including e.l.f., MAC and Sol de Janeiro.
Release date: Available now
Price: £65
Number of products: 24
What’s included? Skincare, makeup and body goodies including the much-loved Skin So Soft Dry Oil Spray, Attraction Eau de Parfum and Renewal Power Serum.
Release date: Available now
Price: £145
Number of products: 24
What's included? One full-size and four "fun size" of the best Benefit mascaras, plus a selection of full and mini-sized brow products, blushers and bronzers, and more.
Total value of products included: £281.71
Release date: Available now
Price: £195
Number of products: 12
What's included? Full coverage face brush, Smokey Eye Mascara, Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick and more iconic treats.
Total value of products included: £264
Release date: Available now
Price: £95 (the middle option of three calendars on offer this year)
Number of products: 25
What's included? Shower creams, body butters, and classic The Body Shop treats such as Camomile Cleansing Butter.
Total value of products included: £173.50
Release date: Available now
Price: £160
Number of products: 12
What's included? Full and travel-size products, including a Magic Cream, Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, and Hot Lips 2 Lipstick.
Total value of products included: £225
Release date: Available now
Price: £189
Number of products: 25
What’s included? A selection of best-sellers including treats from the brand’s Pro-Collagen, Superfood and Dynamic Resurfacing ranges. Mostly minis.
Total value of products included: £551
Release date: Available now
Price: £165
Number of products: 15
What’s included? A mix of full and travel sized products from big name brands including Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm and Trinny London.
Total value of products included: £791
Release date: Available now
Price: £190
Number of products: 25
What's included? A selection of mini luxurious fragrances, skincare picks, makeup treats from names like NARS and Charlotte Tilbury, and even a Neom candle.
Total value of products included: £921
Release date: Available now
Price: £350
Number of products: 25
What's included? A selection of scented mini colognes, candles, and bath & body favourites – plus a 30ml cologne.
Release date: Available now
Price: £109
Number of products: 24
What's included? Miniature versions of much-loved Kiehl's buys including Creme de Corps and Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado.
Release date: Available now
Price: £250
Number of products: 29
What's included? A selection of products from some of the brands found in the Liberty London beauty hall – including Byredo, Aromatherapy Associates and Vilhelm Parfumerie – 20 of which are full-size.
Total value of products included: £1,040
Release date: Available now
Price: £75
Number of products: 12
What's included? A selection of iconic treats in both full and miniature sizes, including Cleanse & Polish and Instant Boost Skin Tonic.
Total value of products included: £168.50
Release date: Available now
Price: £180
Number of products: 24
What’s included? A combination of cult favourites plus some newer and lesser known products from the brand. Comes in reusable cotton packaging.
Release date: Available now
Price: £99 (£89 for Beauty Box subscribers)
Number of products: 27
What's included? Hero products stocked at the e-tailer, including MACStack mascara,
Total value of products included: £565
Release date: Available now
Price: £195
Number of products: 25
What’s included? 25 joyful limited edition and year-round favourite products across bath, body, shower and fragrance.
Release date: Available now
Price: £170
Number of products: 24
What's included? A selection of MAC heroes, 21 of which are full-size, including lipsticks, eyeshadows, mascara, and more.
Total value of products included: £487
Release date: Available now
Price: £40 when you spend £35 on home, clothing, and/or beauty
Number of products: 25
What's included? Products from the lovely brands you'll find in the M&S beauty hall, including REN, This Works, and Pixi Beauty.
Total value of products included: £340
Release date: 26th October 2023
Price: £210
Number of products: 24
What's included? Hotel bathroom-worthy minis including fragrance, hand washes and shower gels. Plus a scented candle on Christmas Eve.
Total value of products included: £329
Release date: Available now
Price: £54.95
Number of products: 25
What’s included? A beauty extravaganza of minis, as well as 14 full-size products across the No7 range.
Total value of products included: £227
Release date: Available now
Price: £80
Number of products: 12
What's included? 12 mini products, a mixture of both miniature and full-size including the fan-favorite beauty base, plus the promise of new and exclusive products.
Total value of products included: £150
Release date: Available now
Price: £235
Number of products: 33
What's included? A selection of products from Space NK brands including Olaplex, 111SKIN, Augustinus Bader and Tatcha – 19 of which are full-size.
Total value of products included: £1,000+
Release date: Available now
FAQ
What are the most popular beauty advent calendars every year?
All of the calendars included in our round-up are very popular choices, so it's difficult to pinpoint which are the most popular, officially. However, some very popular examples include well-loved makeup brands like Charlotte Tilbury and MAC Cosmetics, and department store offerings from Liberty London, Space NK, and John Lewis.
Which beauty advent calendars are set to sell out in 2023?
Every beauty advent calendar has the chance of selling out, but a few particular standouts that are almost guaranteed to sell out completely include Space NK, No7, Cult Beauty, and Liberty London. Remember that beauty advent calendars are limited edition – once they're gone, they're gone!
Which is the most expensive beauty advent calendar this year?
As the details of 2023 calendars are still being drip-fed, it's not possible to know which is the most expensive just yet. However, it's worth noting that fragrance brands' calendars do tend to come with heftier price tags due to the contents – Jo Malone London's costs £350 this year, for example.
