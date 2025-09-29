Zara Tindall's trendy cappuccino-cream nails at Rugby World Cup are a 'subtle and wearable' alternative to burgundy for autumn

Deep, rich tones are dominating autumn nail designs everywhere but Zara Tindall went for something a little lighter but still very seasonal this September. She and her husband Mike enjoyed a date night to remember as they watched England’s victory in the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup on home soil at Twickenham.

The couple made the trip from their Gatcombe Park home and Mike later shared a selfie from the stands as they congratulated the team and thanked Howden Insurance for having them. Holding a drink high in the air in celebration, Zara’s nails were close to the camera and the cappuccino-cream polish was so sumptuous for autumn.

It makes a change from burgundy and cola nails and reminded me of mocha mousse - Pantone’s 2025’s Colour of the Year. Zara kept her nails short and squoval-shaped for a clean, neat finish.

Nailkind Grey Brown Nail Polish £8.95 at Amazon This nail polish has a vegan formula and is quick-drying and long-lasting. The finish is glossy and this colour is very similar to Zara's nails. It has a flat brush for easy application and you can confidently pick your autumn outfits, knowing this will work with them. Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Polish in Tiramisu £4.49 at Boots I love the Barry M Gelly Hi Shine polishes for achieving a gorgeously shiny manicure without the need for gel polishes and a lamp. This one in the shade Tiramisu is a versatile brown hue for the season and it's so affordable too. Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour £30 at Chanel If you want a more luxurious brown nail polish to see you through autumn in style, then this is a brilliant option. The hue is 105 - PARTICULIÈRE and the formula features a high concentration of pigment. It comes with a flat, wide brush to help with precise application.

Essie Nail Care Strong Start Base Coat £8.99 at Boots You should never skip base coat and this one from Essie is also one of the best nail strengtheners around. It uses biotin to help prevent breakage and chipping, while hardening and restoring brittle nails. It can be used as a base coat, a top coat or as a standalone treatment. L'Occitane Shea Nail & Cuticle Nourishing Oil £12.80 (Was £16) at Amazon Currently discounted to under £13, this nourishing cuticle oil is enriched with shea butter. It helps to soften your cuticles and strengthen your nails. The brush applicator means you can quickly and easily use it. Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Top Coat £8.99 (Was £10.99) at Amazon This long-wearing top coat is such a great choice to layer over your favourite autumn nail colours. It's removed just like regular polish but gives a gel-like glossy finish to your manicure without the need for a UV lamp.

This doesn’t surprise me at all, as even though she’s not a working member of the Royal Family, the royals all tend to steer clear of long talons. Short nails just look a little more traditional and timeless and there’s a practical edge to this choice too.

Zara won’t want to be negotiating jumps with her horse as a professional equestrian with super long nails. The combination of the length and neutral colour of hers at the Rugby World Cup makes them so easy for everyday, as the coffee cream shade will go with any outfit.

"With autumn upon us, the nail trends are mirroring the leaves, and taking on warm tones of red, orange and brown. The latter, in particular, is always popular this time of year; we tend to see dark chocolate shades, warm chestnuts and this sort of soft, taupe-y brown dominate," says Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home and nail trend connoisseur, who adds, "The beauty of Zara Tindall's choice lies in its versatility."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

As Naomi explains, Zara’s polish is "warm and cosy" which is "very fitting" for autumn, but "unlike bolder burgundys and reds, it remains very subtle and wearable, more so if you opt for a short nail shape, like Tindall has".

She also believes that the colour is similar to Mocha Mousse and this "makes the look all the more trendy" for the season. The slightly cool undertones also accentuate the understated feel, as the colour isn’t overly bold.

It looked darker in the shadows of the stadium than the polish Zara Tindall was photographed wearing earlier on in September. However, it seems that browns and beiges are definitely her go-to for nails right now, as she wore a muted taupe hue at the Cornbury House Horse Trials.

(Image credit: Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for Cornbury House Horse Trials)

This complemented her knitwear perfectly and although we’re used to seeing the King’s niece wear a lot of bold colours to formal events, she tends to stick to neutrals outside of them. Coffee-brown polish is therefore a clever choice as she never needs to worry about colour clashes and her nails don’t dominate her outfits.

If this particular shade is a little too dark for you, then it’s also worth taking inspiration from Zara Tindall’s nails in terms of the wider brown-grey colour family. Softer hues like taupe, caramel or toffee brown also scream autumn in a versatile way.