Kate Middleton's shampoo and conditioner for strong and shiny hair are a worthy Black Friday beauty purchase

The Princess of Wales is an undeniable style icon who always has the most perfectly quaffed and styled locks for every engagement.

There are some incredible Black Friday Beauty Deals this year, and we plan to take full advantage! This means that when it comes to snagging a good deal, we're eager to find the best possible products and some real bang for our buck! Kate Middleton's shampoo and conditioner for strong and shiny hair is one of the best examples of a quality hair product that's on offer for a great price as a number of stores have slashed prices by 20%.

Buy Kate Middleton's shampoo and conditioner

Kérastase Nutritive Shampoo and Conditioner Set, Was £49.42 Now £38.73 | Amazon This epic Kérastase shampoo and conditioner set includes the Nutritive Bain Satin that promises to deeply cleanse and restore moisture, while the heavy-duty Lait Vital conditioner is perfect for injecting life back into dull and dry hair.

Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Deep Nutrition Soft Mask, Was £41.40 Now £28.98 | Look Fantastic Providing ultra-nourishing benefits to dry, fine-to-medium hair types, the Nutritive Masquintense Deep Nutrition Soft Mask by Kérastase adds moisture without weighing the lengths down.

Kérastase Bain Oleo-Relax 250ml, Was £27.15 Now £19.01| Look Fantastic This smoothing shampoo is designed to tame dry, frizzy and unmanageable hair, leaving it soft and supple. This nourishing formula effectively cleanses the hair of excess oils, product build up and impurities without stripping the natural moisture barrier.

Speaking about her love for this high-end product, woman&home's own Digital Beauty Editor commented, "I LOVE a Kerastase shampoo - and while the Nutritive range isn't the most suitable for my particular hair type I would say it's a great choice for finer hair that needs a bit of nourishment. It leaves hair super shiny and definitely helps to tackle dryness and tangles, but I think my favourite thing about this range is the gorgeous smell - it has that just-out-the-salon scent and I'm obsessed. If you're looking for something for clarifying or frizz-fighting, I wouldn't say this is it, but a great choice for finer hair that wants a bit of TLC."

Aleesha Badkar Social Links Navigation Digital Beauty Editor, woman&home Aleesha is Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products - with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the Princess has never confirmed the rumour, it's thought that Kérastase is the Princess of Wales's favourite shampoo for a number of reasons. Kérastase is one of the key professional hair product brands stocked at her go-to hair salon, in Sloane Square, Richard Ward Hair & Metrospa. Meaning that when she has salon-quality hair, it's most likely because of a Kérastase product.

It has also been reported by Town and Country that Princess Catherine also uses Kérastase's Bain Oleo-Relax Shampoo. The brand reported that back in 2018, hairstylist Amanda Cook Tyler shared an image on Instagram of her supplies while she was on a trip with the Princess. The post was soon deleted, but not before fans could work out exactly which products would be used by the Princess!