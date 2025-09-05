Kate Middleton's staple suede knee highs are an elegant alternative to ankle boots that work so well with midis and coats
The Princess of Wales has a definite style preference when it comes to autumn/winter footwear and who can blame her?
Like so many of us, the Princess of Wales’s most-worn footwear throughout the colder months is, without a doubt, her boots. Kate’s chunky boots always make a comeback at more low-key or outdoor engagements. But when she wants something a little more elevated to pair with midi dresses and skirts she inevitably reaches for her bespoke suede Gianvito Rossi knee highs.
They might not be the only tall boots in her collection but her two designs have been brought out so many times they’re almost her seasonal signature style. Slouchy boots are a big autumn/winter shoe trend for 2025 and Kate’s Gianvitos are an understated take on this.
There’s a subtle amount of slouchiness just above the ankle on both her brown and black knee highs and the texture of the material complements this perfectly. Suede boots ooze elegance and have a softness that feels more low-key than smooth leather ones.
The Princess of Wales's black boots have a pointed toe and block heel. The colour is versatile and is a little more forgiving when you’re wearing suede in autumn and winter, though I always use a protector spray to be on the safe side.
Kate has worn these on multiple occasions, including in March 2025 when she and Prince William attended the Six Nations rugby match between England and Wales. For this appearance she styled her boots with a longline navy coat and a black roll neck sweater, likely with some kind of midi skirt underneath.
She’s also previously worn these knee highs with a vibrant scarlet coat for a St David’s Day parade and with a head-to-toe monochrome ensemble during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in 2023. That’s the beauty of a neutral boot: they go with everything!
The Princess even kept them on as she thrashed Prince William in a bike challenge at the centre, showing that she clearly finds them comfortable. Her brown suede Gianvitos are also a favourite of hers and she’s stepped out wearing them with a forest green coat before, as well as with a coordinating brown and burgundy checked midi.
Whilst heeled boots are never going to beat your best white trainers for comfort, knee highs like hers are great for date nights or times when you want to look polished and be warm. Having half of your leg covered makes knee highs cosier than they might initially appear.
This style of boot is also lovely when you want a leg-elongating effect, especially worn with longer coats, dresses and skirts. These pieces can all drape over the top of the boots, creating a seamless silhouette compared to shorter designs.
If heeled knee highs just aren’t for you but you love the looks the Princess of Wales puts together this time of year, I’d recommend going for low block heeled boots or flat ones. They’re just as stunning and can be styled in exactly the same way. Flat boots are also more casual if you want to wear them day-to-night and although leather ones are gorgeous, there’s something about Kate’s suede ones that feels so special.
At the moment the weather is still a little too warm in the UK for shoes like hers, however it won’t be long before knee high season is upon us. When this happens, I’d anticipate seeing the Princess of Wales bringing out these Gianvito Rossi boots several more times.
