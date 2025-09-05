Kate Middleton's staple suede knee highs are an elegant alternative to ankle boots that work so well with midis and coats

Like so many of us, the Princess of Wales’s most-worn footwear throughout the colder months is, without a doubt, her boots. Kate’s chunky boots always make a comeback at more low-key or outdoor engagements. But when she wants something a little more elevated to pair with midi dresses and skirts she inevitably reaches for her bespoke suede Gianvito Rossi knee highs.

They might not be the only tall boots in her collection but her two designs have been brought out so many times they’re almost her seasonal signature style. Slouchy boots are a big autumn/winter shoe trend for 2025 and Kate’s Gianvitos are an understated take on this.

There’s a subtle amount of slouchiness just above the ankle on both her brown and black knee highs and the texture of the material complements this perfectly. Suede boots ooze elegance and have a softness that feels more low-key than smooth leather ones.

(Image credit: Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Shop Similar Knee Highs

M&S Chocolate Brown Suede Kitten Heel Boots £96 at M&S Crafted from suede, these boots are a little different to the Princess of Wales's as they have a mid-height kitten heel. This gives them a contemporary feel and they have a zip fastening and a flattering pointed toe. Boden Black Heeled Stretch Knee High Boots £129 at Boden Polished and sleek, these faux suede knee high boots can help to elevate an everyday look. They're set on a block heel and finished with a pointed toe. The stretch in the fabric is a lovely detail and these boots also come in two other neutral tones. H&M Black Block Heel Knee High Suede Boots £79 (Was £139.99) at H&M Made from soft suede, these knee high boots feature chunky block heels, rounded toes and a handy loop at the sides so you can pull them on with ease. They have twill and leather linings and are currently reduced in the sale. Dune Brown Block Heel Knee High Boots £169 at Dune These timeless knee-high boots are the kind of classic footwear option you'll wear on repeat. Crafted from luxurious fabrics, this sleek and minimalist design is ideal for your autumn/winter wardrobe. Pair with midi dresses and longline coats like Kate. LifeStride Black Gracie Knee High Boots £57.72-£76.96 at Nordstrom Available in both regular and wide calf sizes, these heeled boots are made from faux suede. The back panel is stretchy and the brand's Soft System® comfort package provides all-day support, flex and cushioning. The footbed also has arch support as an extra practical feature. H&M Brown Chiselled Toe Knee High Boots £74.99 at H&M Sporting chisel toes, covered block heels and wide, knee high shafts, these boots are a lovely option for autumn/winter if you don't want to invest in higher heeled styles. They have satin linings and the faux suede finish adds a sophisticated edge.

The Princess of Wales's black boots have a pointed toe and block heel. The colour is versatile and is a little more forgiving when you’re wearing suede in autumn and winter, though I always use a protector spray to be on the safe side.

Kate has worn these on multiple occasions, including in March 2025 when she and Prince William attended the Six Nations rugby match between England and Wales. For this appearance she styled her boots with a longline navy coat and a black roll neck sweater, likely with some kind of midi skirt underneath.

She’s also previously worn these knee highs with a vibrant scarlet coat for a St David’s Day parade and with a head-to-toe monochrome ensemble during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in 2023. That’s the beauty of a neutral boot: they go with everything!

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The Princess even kept them on as she thrashed Prince William in a bike challenge at the centre, showing that she clearly finds them comfortable. Her brown suede Gianvitos are also a favourite of hers and she’s stepped out wearing them with a forest green coat before, as well as with a coordinating brown and burgundy checked midi.

Whilst heeled boots are never going to beat your best white trainers for comfort, knee highs like hers are great for date nights or times when you want to look polished and be warm. Having half of your leg covered makes knee highs cosier than they might initially appear.

This style of boot is also lovely when you want a leg-elongating effect, especially worn with longer coats, dresses and skirts. These pieces can all drape over the top of the boots, creating a seamless silhouette compared to shorter designs.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

If heeled knee highs just aren’t for you but you love the looks the Princess of Wales puts together this time of year, I’d recommend going for low block heeled boots or flat ones. They’re just as stunning and can be styled in exactly the same way. Flat boots are also more casual if you want to wear them day-to-night and although leather ones are gorgeous, there’s something about Kate’s suede ones that feels so special.

At the moment the weather is still a little too warm in the UK for shoes like hers, however it won’t be long before knee high season is upon us. When this happens, I’d anticipate seeing the Princess of Wales bringing out these Gianvito Rossi boots several more times.