The chunky boot trend Kate Middleton comes back to every year effortlessly blends comfort and style
The Princess of Wales's chunky boots are perfect for the colder months and there are three designs she particularly loves to wear
Catherine, Princess of Wales always comes back to chunky boots in the winter and they’re a great blend of practicality and stylish design.
The Princess of Wales can switch up her style at the drop of an Ascot-worthy hat when the occasion calls for it and in winter practicality often becomes a priority more than any other time of year. Most of us will have our go-to boots in our winter capsule wardrobe and Kate is no different. She always comes back to chunkier designs which are great for grip as well as looking incredibly chic. The chunky boot trend will never really go out of fashion and the future Queen has three key pairs that she reaches for - hiking boots, Chelsea boots and cleated sole boots.
The best winter boots are cosy but beautiful at the same time and when the Princess of Wales has to tackle more challenging terrain, her Berghaus Supalite II GORE-TEX Hiking Boots are her must-haves.
Shop Kate's Berghaus Boots
Exact Match
The Princess of Wales's Berghaus boots are made from durable leather and have memory-foam heel and toe features for extra cushioning. The chocolate brown colour is stunning but also easy to style with other shades and these practical boots are waterproof too.
These waterproof hiking boots also come in grey and taupe and have D-ring lacing up the front. The TimberDry waterproof membrane helps to keep the elements at bay and lightweight cushioning is great for comfort. The traction sole also provides enhanced grip.
If you've been eyeing up hiking boots then these are a slightly more affordable option. They have a rubber sole, a moulded toe tap and an Omni tech waterproof breathable seam sealed membrane. Wear for frosty winter walks with your favourite leggings and a waterproof jacket.
Kate’s Berghaus boots are crafted from durable leather with GORE-TEX performance technology and memory foam details which make them so comfortable to wear. They’re also very lightweight, with cushioned OrthoLite footbeds and the rubber sole has anti-clogging technology. It doesn’t come much more functional than this when you want your feet to be dry and supported whilst you’re out and about in the great outdoors.
They’re also a more fashion-forward take on waterproof footwear than even your best wellies can give you, a pair of chunky hiking boots like these are perfect. The Princess of Wales has worn hers in the snow when she visited the Irish Guards in March 2023 and also for an abseiling exercise during her time in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales in April 2023 the next month.
Both times she styled her Berghaus hiking boots with her beloved skinny jeans, thick socks and cosy layers. These aren’t the only type of chunky boots that Kate regularly returns to, though, as her Reiss Chelsea boots are another favourite.
Reiss is highly-regarded as one of the best British clothing brands and the Princess of Wales is known to champion homegrown talent and timeless designs like the Thea boots. These exact boots are still made but are sadly virtually out of stock, although Reiss do sell similar chunky-soled Chelsea boots. Kate has the chocolate brown leather boots which have the classic elasticated sides and a chunky rubber sole.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop Chelsea Boots Like Kate's
These Chelsea boots are more of an investment piece for your shoe collection but are well worth it if you want a chunky but fashionable boot that you can pair with both casual and more elevated outfits. They have a cleated sole for traction and stability and are made from durable leather.
Affordable and easy to wear, these Chelsea boots have a loop at the back and elastic at the sides which are both details that make this style of footwear so distinctive. The sole is chunky and these have a smooth finish with satin linings and insoles.
These Chelsea Boots are so chic and we particularly love the chocolate brown tone which is similar to the colour of Kate's boots. They have elasticated gores at the sides and pull-on tabs to help you get them on and off smoothly and are made with a leather and textile upper.
We saw Her Royal Highness wear them with dark-wash, straight leg jeans by Mother Denim, a striped jumper and her Alexa Chung x Barbour jacket in 2023 when she visited "Dadvengers" - a community for fathers and their children. These Chelsea boots were perfect for striding through puddles on a rainy walk whilst still being cool and stylish.
Blending the practicality of her hiking boots and the elegance of her Chelsea boots are Kate’s other go-to chunky boots - the See By Chloe Eileen Combat Boots. They’re an investment piece but they are beautiful with their lace-up design. Kate’s boots are the brown suede versions with tonal leather trims and a block heel that gives a bit of elevation but the sturdy sole helps to keep them grippy.
Shop Combat Boots Like Kate's
Venture outside in showery weather with these water-resistant lace up boots by Sorel who also make some of Kate's favourite snow boots. This design has a grippy multi-terrain tread and come in this beautiful brown hue, as well as in black and tan. Wear with your go-to activewear for a walk or with jeans and a jumper day-to-day.
If you want to pick up a pair of chunky lace up boots like Kate's with a more affordable price tag then these are a great alternative. They're so versatile as a shoe thanks to the simple design and neutral colour and the chunky flatform sole is on-trend and comfy. M&S's Insolia Flex® technology helps to ensure your feet are correctly placed for comfort.
Also available in black and grey, these gorgeous brown lace up boots are crafted from 100% leather and have a chunky sole. Padded insoles help to cushion your feet and keep them comfy throughout the day and these would be great styled with everything from skinny jeans to dresses.
The Princess of Wales tends to style these combat boots in the same way as she does her Berghaus boots; with skinny jeans and knitwear and this helps to balance out the chunkiness of the boots. She wore them for a visit to Cumbria in 2019, visits to County Durham and Scotland in 2021 and for visiting The Queen’s Dragoon Guards in 2023. These See By Chloe boots were also her footwear of choice for the special photo she shared for Mother’s Day last year.
If you’ve never considered investing in a pair of chunkier winter boots before now, Kate has proved how stunning they can be as you enjoy the season in comfort.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Princess Beatrice welcomes her second baby and shares very regal name
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced the birth of their second child and they're 'completely besotted'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I normally count the minutes until I can whip my bra off - but I forget I'm wearing Sloggi’s Zero Feel Bliss bralette
Finally, a bra I actually enjoy wearing
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Subtle and sophisticated, Duchess Sophie’s blush pink jumper is on our 2025 trend board
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves wearing pink and one of her favourite pastel shades couldn't be more on-trend for this spring/summer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William make poignant appearance as a duo for first time this year
The Prince and Princess of Wales paid their respects as they attended a service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2025
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie took style notes from Kate Middleton and nailed wearing her go-to print
Duchess Sophie is on board with the Princess of Wales's favourite print and her flowing midi dress was a masterclass in styling polka dots
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall just proved a statement coat and knee high boots are the versatile pieces we all need this winter
The royal showed how statement pieces are easily updated with a few clever styling tricks for a day at Cheltenham races
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton’s green spotted dress is the colourful alternative to leopard print that makes us excited for Spring
With elegant long sleeves and a crisp collar, the midi dress is the perfect Spring piece
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Duchess Sophie's faux fur Zara jacket was the ultimate high street addition to all-over glam
Duchess Sophie stepped out in a black faux fur jacket that proved outerwear can be every bit as glamorous as your evening dresses
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne just wore her signature snazzy sunnies in South Africa for special visit
The Princess Royal is on a solo visit to South Africa and she wore a practical outfit and her iconic sunglasses on the first day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
It’s business as usual for Duchess Sophie as she epitomises smart-casual style in teal trousers and navy blazer
The Duchess of Edinburgh is an expert at styling tailored pieces in a wearable way and her latest look is so simple to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published