Kate Middleton means business in dove grey power suit as she shows how to nail winter tailoring

There’s been a noticeable shift in the Princess of Wales’s outfits recently as she’s moved away from wearing the vibrant tones she’s loved in the past to something a little more understated. Just as Kate went from preferring dresses to tailoring, this change has been gradual and very much depends on the occasion.

Yet so far this season the future Queen has worn head-to-toe neutrals most of the time, including her latest look. Stepping out in London on 18th November for a business summit, Kate wore a gorgeous grey suit with a crisp blouse and classic heels.

If you’re in need of some new autumn outfit ideas, something like this is incredibly timeless and grey is an overlooked shade. It might sound a little dull compared to autumn/winter colour trends like burnt orange or mustard, yet it’s simpler to style.

(Image credit: Photo by Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Recreate Kate's Outfit

Mango Grey Fitted Suit Blazer £59.99/$99.99 at Mango Coming in this delicate light grey hue, this single-breasted jacket is an affordable option if you've been inspired to put your own twist on Kate's outfit. It has smart notched lapels, buttoned cuffs and two handy front pockets. Longchamp Le Pliage Tote Bag L £120/$165 at Longchamp With plenty of space inside for your essentials and loads more, the Le Pliage Original Large Tote from Longchamp is a classic that can be used so much. The Princess of Wales's colour of Smythson East West tote is sold out, but she also owns a Le Pliage and it's another great option for everyday wear. Mango Grey Straight Suit Trousers £45.99/$79.99 at Mango These trousers have a straight cut silhouette and are mid-rise. There are two pockets at the side for practicality and the trousers fasten with a zip and hook and eye closure. Wear with the matching grey jacket for a chic formal outfit or mix and match to make things more casual.

Shop More Grey Staples

M&S Collared Jumper With Cotton £24/$66.99 (Was £30) at M&S Made with material featuring breathable cotton, this collared jumper is a step up from your favourite crew neck and can work with dressier items like leather trousers. The collar is oversized and the button fastening at the front means you can adjust the look. H&M Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers £19.99/$29.99 at H&M Affordable and minimal, these checked grey trousers would work with a chunky knit and trainers, or with a smart shirt and heeled boots. The style comes in several other colours too and there are crisp pleats running down the front. Karen Millen Single Breasted Coat £195/$389 (Was £389/$779) at Karen Millen A wool blend coat is one of those investment pieces that is worth choosing very wisely, but once you've found the right now, it'll see you through many years. This one from Karen Millen is a pale grey colour and is currently 50% off. It's single-breasted and has a tailored silhouette.

Just like chocolate brown, grey is also a softer alternative to black and it’s less of a stark contrast when worn with paler tones. The Princess of Wales used this to her advantage when she paired her single-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers with a bright white frilled blouse.

The jacket had long notched lapels and buttons covered in the same fabric to give a smart, polished finish. The material had a subtle criss-cross effect that reminded me of Kate's grey Prince of Wales Check suit.

This co-ord was yet another neutral look we’ve seen her wear in recent months and it seems her collection of grey suits is a go-to for her right now. Because dove-grey is so versatile, it means you can go as colourful as you like with the rest of your outfit, though the senior royal tends to pair her grey staples with monochrome items.

(Image credit: Photo by Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Her black court shoes and trusty Smythson East West Tote completed the Princess’s elegantly professional ensemble. On a colder day she could swap the heels for ankle boots and her blouse for a black or white roll neck jumper for some added cosiness.

To make an outfit like hers more casual for everyday, I’d recommend going for jeans and a blazer instead of a matching two-piece set. That way, a grey blazer can be balanced out by the denim and doesn’t feel quite as formal. You could also take the opposite approach and wear grey trousers with a chunky jumper or cardigan.

Accessorising with a slouchier bag can also make tailoring more low-key. The Smythson tote has been one of Kate’s best handbags for years now and although she’ll never be spotted carrying it to a royal event, it’s a useful size to take with her to engagements as it can fit a lot.

(Image credit: Photo by Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales was in London to attend the Future Workforce Summit for The Centre for Early Childhood - the centre she founded in 2021. She and the delegates at the summit were set to hear from business leaders about the impact of their early childhood initiatives.

Through The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce, organisations have already reached over half a million babies and young children with projects that make a difference.