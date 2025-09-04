Kate Middleton goes blonde! Princess of Wales shows off new hair - and declares suede loafers the shoe of the season

The Princess of Wales rarely switches up her signature style but it seems she’s in the mood for a slightly different look for autumn 2025. The senior royal stepped out with Prince William to visit the newly renovated garden at the Natural History Museum on 4th September sporting golden highlights we saw a glimpse of over the summer.

Although she’s dabbled with different shades, this is arguably the lightest hair colour we’ve seen her sport. Kate went for a sleek side parting and her newly blonder tresses fell in defined waves over her shoulders, highlighting the blend of warm tones.

It just goes to show that the end of summer doesn’t have to mean saying goodbye to highlights, even though auburn is one of the biggest 2025 hair trends. The Princess of Wales’s new hairdo also coincidentally went so well with her stunning suede shoes.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

Her tan loafers were another aspect of the future Queen’s look that was a little different. When she’s out and about undertaking royal engagements Kate typically opts for timeless court shoes, heeled boots - or her best white trainers from Veja if she’s doing something more low-key.

The Princess’s collection of flats is far smaller and so her choice to wear these loafers for her first engagement back after her summer break caught my attention immediately. They had the elegant pointed toes she loves and this style has a very leg-elongating effect.

Tassel detailing ran across the front of the shoes and there was a glint of gold in the form of a brooch-esque decoration. Formal loafers are a huge autumn/winter shoe trend for this year and whilst Kate tends to stick to classic clothing and accessories, this is one trend she can adopt, safe in the knowledge that it won’t really fade.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

Loafers will never really go out of style and they’re some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses as well as trousers. This makes them quite a versatile choice and if you go for a pair in a neutral tone like black, brown or tan you can easily mix and match them with so many outfits.

The Princess of Wales wore hers with tailored trousers, a crisp white shirt and a mottled grey-brown single-breasted blazer. Suede might not be as practical as leather shoes in the rain, but the texture brings a softness to a smarter outfit like Kate’s and makes it more subtle.

Her gold buckle tied in with the hardware on her shoes and all the hues together complemented her new blonder hair. This outing was the first time we’ve seen the Princess of Wales in public since she got highlights, as she and Prince William had been enjoying the summer holidays with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis ahead of their move to their “forever home” later this year.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Princess is the Patron of the Natural History Museum and she and Prince William visited to see the gardens and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes. They are also being shown how cutting-edge technology is being used in the gardens to help support the Museum’s conservation and research biodiversity projects.