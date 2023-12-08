Gillian Anderson's best looks, from sharp jumpsuits to dresses in rainbow hues

There's an array of colours and elegant cuts among Gillian Anderson's best looks. The actress has become more confident with her fashion choices during her decades-long glittering on-screen career, and we have seen her step out - everywhere from Oscars parties to Netflix premieres - in head-turning ensembles worthy of the Hollywood star that she is.

Anderson started her career on the stage in New York, before landing a leading role in the TV show The X-Files in the 1990s - for which she won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of Special Agent Dana Scully. She went on to win the same awards again for playing Margaret Thatcher in the series The Crown.

The star - who has three children - has also appeared in several other small-screen hits, including Sex Education, The Fall and The First Lady, as well as the BBC adaptations of Bleak House and Great Expectations. Similarly, she has big-screen credits, including two The X-Files films and The Last King Of Scotland, and has performed in critically acclaimed theatre productions such as A Streetcar Named Desire.

In numerous red carpet appearances over the years, Anderson has shown off her bold sense of style - and these are the looks we'll never forget.

Gillian Anderson's best looks

The star isn't afraid to indulge in a bit of dopamine dressing, stepping out in bright hues, like fuchsia and citrus orange, and also embraces the latest fashion trends, incorporating daring cut-outs and sparkly detailing. However, she is likewise a fan of more classic looks - such as pretty floral and demure mid-length hemlines - and, as befits the strong characters she portrays, will happily slip on a pair of tailored trousers.

1. The pink Valentino outfit

Anderson turned heads in an all-pink ensemble at the premiere for The First Lady in Los Angeles in 2022 in the colour of the year, Valentino pink. The actress wowed in a Barbiecore-worthy fuchsia Valentino set - which comprised of a strapless top and tailored slim-fit trousers - which she finished off with a pair of matching heels and drop-down blue earrings.

2. The chic green gown

Understated elegance is an aesthetic Anderson pulls off with aplomb. The star wowed at the BFI Chairman's Dinner in London in 2017 in a green maxi dress featuring lacy black detailing. She accessorised with a smokey eye and a sleek up-do.

3. The velvet BAFTAs midi dress

Anderson exuded luxurious chic at the BAFTAs in London in 2020. The actress wore a black velvet midi dress by Camilla and Marc, an ideal cold-weather party dress. She finished off the ensemble with silver jewellery and a matching red metallic clutch and heels.

4. The floral Erdem dress

A floral print is one of Anderson's go-to looks. The star wore a pretty, ruffled gown by Erdem to the BAFTA Television Awards in London in 2017. She accessorised the floor-length monochrome look - which featured a high neck and a small cut-out - with an elegant up-do.

5. The black flowing Chloe gown

Anderson looked stylish at the Fashion Awards 2021 in London. The actress wowed on the red carpet in a sweeping black gown by Chloe, which featured billowing long sleeves and cut-out detailing. She accessorised the look with wavy locks, dewy make-up and a statement necklace.

6. The chic tweed midi dress

At a BAFTA Los Angeles event in 2018, Anderson stepped out in the perfect smart casual look. The star paired her grey tweed, short-sleeved midi dress - which featured a tie at the waist - with all-black accessories, including glasses, a clutch bag and strappy heels.

7. The shimmering nude dress

This isn't a look for everyone but it's certainly one of Anderson's most memorable ones. The actress dazzled at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in London in 2015 in this shimmering nude midi dress, which featured intricate embroidery and voluminous taffeta sleeves. She finished off the glamorous ensemble with pointed-toe gold heels.

8. The black floral midi dress

A chic floral midi dress should be part of every capsule wardrobe as it can be dressed up, down or layered on top of other clothes, depending on the season. Anderson demonstrated how to elevate this versatile style into a glam red carpet look at a FOX event in New York in 2017. She paired a black short-sleeved frock, featuring red flower detailing, with an elegant updo and strappy black heels.

9. The vampy black Golden Globes dress

Anderson dazzled on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards in 1998. The actress stepped out in a black strapless Hervé Leger gown, which featured an eye-catching scalloped neckline. She finished off the look with sparkling silver diamonds and a red lip.

10. The floral embroidered dress

At the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards in London in 2016, Anderson looked the epitome of chic. The actress dazzled in a black gown by Sophia Kah, which featured intricate red embroidered detailing. She accessorised with red statement earrings and a matching clutch.

11. The orange Laurence Olivier gown

We love a bright citrus hue, and so does Anderson. The star couldn't be missed in a stunning orange number on the red carpet of the Laurence Olivier Awards in London in 2010. Her long-sleeved, floor-length gown featured a plunging neckline, and she accessorised with a chic gold clutch - one of the best evening bags for adding some easy glamour.

12. The chic all-pink look

Anderson has been making bold fashion choices since the start of her career. The actress looked pretty in an all-pink ensemble at the PETA Party of the Century and the Humanitarian Awards, held in Los Angeles in 1999. She layered a coat over a matching midi dress and added a touch of sparkle with her handbag. It's probably not a look we'd recreate now, but the oversized fit, crushed silk material and strappy heels were definitely of the time.

13. The burgundy Emmys gown

Looking every bit the glamorous Hollywood star, Anderson arrived on the Emmy Awards red carpet in 2017 in a burgundy velvet gown. The chic form-fitting frock, designed by Sophie Kah, featured elegant cap sleeves and a v-neckline.

14. The pleated Burberry frock

Anderson looked at home on the front row of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 in London in 2022. The actress wore a multi-coloured patterned skater-style dress, which featured subtle pleating on the skirt. She kept the long-sleeved look sharp with a pair of black heels and sleek locks.

15. The Vampire's Wife gold gown

There's nothing like adding a bit of sparkle for an important night out, which Anderson knew only too well at the premiere of the second season of Sex Education in London in 2020 in a frock from one of the best British fashion designers. The star stunned in a gold maxi dress by The Vampire's Wife, which featured puff sleeves, and she finished off the look with an edgy metallic clutch bag.

16. The cut-out Chloe gown

Anderson stepped out in one of her more daring looks at an Emmys Celebration for The Crown in London in 2021. The star wore a cream Chloe dress, which featured cut-out detailing to reveal her toned midriff, tasselled detailing and an artfully frayed hem.

17. The Chloe patchwork maxi dress

Bringing some extra colour to the proceedings, Anderson wowed on the 'pink carpet' during an event at Cannes in 2022. The star looked stylish in a patchwork leather maxi dress by Chloe, which she paired with a relaxed updo and strappy nude heels.

18. The embellished denim Chloe maxi dress

Anderson looked stylish in denim at the premiere of the fifth season of The Crown in London in 2022. The actress wore a dark-wash maxi dress, which featured metallic detailing. She accessorised with glowy make-up and eye-catching iridescent silver heels.

19. The plunging black gown

Anderson favours slinky dresses for glittering events. The star stepped out in a form-fitting black gown at the premiere for Viceroy's House at the Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin in 2017. Her floor-length dress featured a plunging neckline and white embroidered detailing at the midriff.

20. The white Emmys gown

Looking every bit the leading lady, Anderson stunned in a white gown at the Emmy Awards in 1997. The star-studded evening was an important one for Anderson, who picked up a 'Best Actress' gong for her role in The X-Files. Her sleeveless dress featured an elegant scoop neckline and small train, and she added some sparkle in the form of diamond earrings.

21. The pink striped halter neck gown

Anderson couldn't be missed at the launch of Paramount+ UK in London in 2022. The star stepped out in a pink striped maxi dress by Jonathan Simkhai, which featured small cut-out detailing. She paired the look with red Jimmy Choo heels and a matching clutch bag.

22. The black ruffled midi dress

Anderson looked effortlessly stylish at a screening of The Pale Blue Eyes in London in 2022 in this beautifully tailored black midi dress. Her short-sleeved frock featured ruffled detailing at the sleeves and a cinched waist and she accessorised with a gold bracelet and black strappy heels.

23. The one-shouldered Golden Globes gown

Anderson dazzled on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards in 2018 in a black one-shouldered column-style gown, which featured a single long sleeve. She elevated the simple look with statement silver earrings and a red clutch bag. Incorporating pops of colour into an all-black look is an effective way to wear red if you don't want to go over the top.

24. The white Jenny Packham gown

All eyes were on Anderson at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party in Beverley Hills in 2017. The actress shone in a white ruffled Jenny Packham gown, which featured gold detailing around the neckline, sheer panelling and a voluminous skirt. She finished off the short-sleeved frock with dramatic eye make-up and a metallic clutch bag.

25. The black cut-out Met Gala gown

Anderson put her most stylish foot forward at the Met Gala in New York in 202 in a black halterneck-style gown by Chloe, which featured cut-out detailing and a small train. She paired the floor-length frock with a gold cuff and sleek updo.

26. The white Golden Globes gown

A vision in white, Anderson dazzled at the Golden Globe Awards in 2020. The star opted for a short-sleeved, column-style gown by Safiyaa, which featured bow detailing at the neckline and a small cape to one side. She accessorised with a relaxed up-do, diamond earrings and a gold clutch bag.

27. The silver sequinned midi dress

Anderson shimmered on the red carpet of the AFI Awards in Los Angeles in 2020 in a strappy midi dress by Catherine Quin. She let the shimmering gown do the talking, and kept accessories minimal, teaming it with a simple pink clutch bag and metallic heels.

28. The white pleated Chloe midi dress

Anderson turned heads at the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show, part of Paris Fashion Week, in 2021. The actress looked chic in a white long-sleeved midi dress, which featured ruffled detailing and subtle pleating. She finished off the fresh look with a white leather belt and nude heels.

29. The shimmery Valentino gown

Anderson was dripping in sequins at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Gala in Qatar in 2021. Her sparkly gold gown, designed by Valentino, was embroidered citrus-hued floral appliqué. She finished off the eye-catching look with dramatic eye makeup and an elegant updo.

30. The bodycon midi dress

Anderson couldn't be missed at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London in 2015. The actress stood out in a fiery red short-sleeved midi dress, which featured a sweetheart neckline and created an hourglass silhouette. She finished off the look with a bouncy blow-dry and silver diamond earrings, as well as a matching gold clutch and heels.

31. The fringed black jumpsuit

If you're bored of dresses, then make like Anderson in a sleek black jumpsuit. The star looked chic in a fringed look by Galvan Cortado at the premiere of the second season of The Crown in London in 2017. She accessorised the flattering jumpsuit with a glossy nude lip - an easy make-up look for evening - as well as black heels and a polka dot-patterned clutch.

32. The red Bella Freud midi dress

Anderson looked radiant on arrival at a BAFTA Los Angeles event in 2020. The star stood out in a bright red midi dress by Bella Freud, which featured elegant button detailing and billowing sleeves. She accessorised with a black handbag by Lulu Guinness and strappy black heels by Jimmy Choo. Her distinctive eyeglasses also added a playful yet powerful edge to her outfit.