Kate Hudson's bold blue kitchen uniquely showcases colour - but it's got some people divided
Forget painted cabinets, the Bride Wars actress has found an unusual way to add a pop of colour to her space, and we're all for it
Kitchens might not be the room in the house you think of experimenting with when it comes to interior design, but Kate Hudson has just shown us it may be the best place for it.
Whether you're looking to try out some of the interior colour trends or just want to add personality to your home, it's clear that pops of vibrant colour are the way to go right now. And whilst many of us would think of doing this with a fresh coat of paint or even some throw cushions, Kate Hudson may have just given us a whole new way.
Way ahead of the kitchen trends, Kate has shared her newly renovated kitchen with Architectural Digest (@Archdigest on Instagram), and the bold design has proven divisive to say the least.
We're on team love-it; however, some decor fans are not so sold on the bright blue marble countertops.
A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest)
A photo posted by on
If you're open to breaking some design rules for a more characterful kitchen, then this is certainly going to be a space that catches your eye.
Although the appliances, cabinets and walls are all somewhat simple with white paint and luxurious brushed brass fixtures, it's the counters that really make the room pop. It's also the counters that are dividing the internet, also known as Architectural Digest's passionate Instagram followers.
One user comments, "Love her- not loving the design. But design is subjective, and all that matters is that she loves it."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Whilst others are quick to defend the bold choice, with one user saying, "I love this!!!! In a world where white marble is the standard, why not pick blue marble?? Especially if it gives you a happiness attack!!!"
Now, it's no secret that interior design trends and home decorating are extremely personal; not everything will be everyone's cup of tea. However, we personally love the way Kate has styled the counters loud and proud, with a subtle, complementary surrounding.
The white minimalist cabinets allow the statement marble to take centre stage, and the oak wooden floors help to warm the room up. Along with some artfully placed rugs for that extra warmth, which helps make a kitchen feel cosy.
Speaking to Architectural Digest, Kate says, "It really is the heart of the home. When you make that space something that your kids love to be in, they eat differently, you communicate differently - that's where you really gather. If you make it a place that they love to be in, then all of the good things happen there."
A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)
A photo posted by on
And despite some thinking the space is a little on the clinical side with the white colour drenching, the floral additions and kitchen accessories are what make the space feel homely.
It also helps that this is actually Hudson's childhood home, her mother, Goldie Hawn, having bought it when the actress was young.
So, whether you're sold on the kitchen or not, there's no denying that Hudson has created a uniquely cohesive space with an injection of fun.
Shop the look
Matching cookware
RRP: £199.95 | This pan is a large 6.5QT, 33cm size, which is perfect for those of you who have larger households or a pasta addiction. It's unbelievably sophisticated in this white colourway with gold hardware.
Similar style
RRP: £79 | These boucle bar stools are incredibly similar to the ones Kate has pushed up to her counters. However, these from Dunelm come with a back, making them far more comfortable.
Stylish comfort
RRP:
was £239, now £191.20 | We love how Kate's tied in the blue marble with accents of the same hue throughout the kitchen, the floral rug being one of them. It's also a fantastic way of keeping your kitchen cosy too.
Looking to start your own kitchen renovation? Why not try out some budget kitchen updates that will transform your space without breaking the bank?
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.