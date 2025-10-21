Kate Hudson's bold blue kitchen uniquely showcases colour - but it's got some people divided

Kitchens might not be the room in the house you think of experimenting with when it comes to interior design, but Kate Hudson has just shown us it may be the best place for it.

Whether you're looking to try out some of the interior colour trends or just want to add personality to your home, it's clear that pops of vibrant colour are the way to go right now. And whilst many of us would think of doing this with a fresh coat of paint or even some throw cushions, Kate Hudson may have just given us a whole new way.

Way ahead of the kitchen trends, Kate has shared her newly renovated kitchen with Architectural Digest (@Archdigest on Instagram), and the bold design has proven divisive to say the least.

We're on team love-it; however, some decor fans are not so sold on the bright blue marble countertops.

If you're open to breaking some design rules for a more characterful kitchen, then this is certainly going to be a space that catches your eye.

Although the appliances, cabinets and walls are all somewhat simple with white paint and luxurious brushed brass fixtures, it's the counters that really make the room pop. It's also the counters that are dividing the internet, also known as Architectural Digest's passionate Instagram followers.

One user comments, "Love her- not loving the design. But design is subjective, and all that matters is that she loves it."

Whilst others are quick to defend the bold choice, with one user saying, "I love this!!!! In a world where white marble is the standard, why not pick blue marble?? Especially if it gives you a happiness attack!!!"

A similar way of styling blue marble countertops in a kitchen with those chic gold elements running throughout. (Image credit: Future)

Now, it's no secret that interior design trends and home decorating are extremely personal; not everything will be everyone's cup of tea. However, we personally love the way Kate has styled the counters loud and proud, with a subtle, complementary surrounding.

The white minimalist cabinets allow the statement marble to take centre stage, and the oak wooden floors help to warm the room up. Along with some artfully placed rugs for that extra warmth, which helps make a kitchen feel cosy.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Kate says, "It really is the heart of the home. When you make that space something that your kids love to be in, they eat differently, you communicate differently - that's where you really gather. If you make it a place that they love to be in, then all of the good things happen there."

And despite some thinking the space is a little on the clinical side with the white colour drenching, the floral additions and kitchen accessories are what make the space feel homely.

It also helps that this is actually Hudson's childhood home, her mother, Goldie Hawn, having bought it when the actress was young.

So, whether you're sold on the kitchen or not, there's no denying that Hudson has created a uniquely cohesive space with an injection of fun.

Looking to start your own kitchen renovation? Why not try out some budget kitchen updates that will transform your space without breaking the bank?