Kate Hudson's bold blue kitchen uniquely showcases colour - but it's got some people divided

Forget painted cabinets, the Bride Wars actress has found an unusual way to add a pop of colour to her space, and we're all for it

picture of Kate Hudson at the 2025 academy museum gala
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Emily Smith's avatar
By
published
in News

Kitchens might not be the room in the house you think of experimenting with when it comes to interior design, but Kate Hudson has just shown us it may be the best place for it.

Whether you're looking to try out some of the interior colour trends or just want to add personality to your home, it's clear that pops of vibrant colour are the way to go right now. And whilst many of us would think of doing this with a fresh coat of paint or even some throw cushions, Kate Hudson may have just given us a whole new way.

If you're open to breaking some design rules for a more characterful kitchen, then this is certainly going to be a space that catches your eye.

Although the appliances, cabinets and walls are all somewhat simple with white paint and luxurious brushed brass fixtures, it's the counters that really make the room pop. It's also the counters that are dividing the internet, also known as Architectural Digest's passionate Instagram followers.

One user comments, "Love her- not loving the design. But design is subjective, and all that matters is that she loves it."

Whilst others are quick to defend the bold choice, with one user saying, "I love this!!!! In a world where white marble is the standard, why not pick blue marble?? Especially if it gives you a happiness attack!!!"

picture of blue kitchen with matching marble and gold fixtures and accents

A similar way of styling blue marble countertops in a kitchen with those chic gold elements running throughout.

(Image credit: Future)

Now, it's no secret that interior design trends and home decorating are extremely personal; not everything will be everyone's cup of tea. However, we personally love the way Kate has styled the counters loud and proud, with a subtle, complementary surrounding.

The white minimalist cabinets allow the statement marble to take centre stage, and the oak wooden floors help to warm the room up. Along with some artfully placed rugs for that extra warmth, which helps make a kitchen feel cosy.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Kate says, "It really is the heart of the home. When you make that space something that your kids love to be in, they eat differently, you communicate differently - that's where you really gather. If you make it a place that they love to be in, then all of the good things happen there."

And despite some thinking the space is a little on the clinical side with the white colour drenching, the floral additions and kitchen accessories are what make the space feel homely.

It also helps that this is actually Hudson's childhood home, her mother, Goldie Hawn, having bought it when the actress was young.

So, whether you're sold on the kitchen or not, there's no denying that Hudson has created a uniquely cohesive space with an injection of fun.

Shop the look

Looking to start your own kitchen renovation? Why not try out some budget kitchen updates that will transform your space without breaking the bank?

Emily Smith
Emily Smith
Digital lifestyle writer

Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.