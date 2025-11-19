Anne Hathaway's chalet-style home is the 'ideal combination of romance and great design'

It's perhaps not what you expected from a home in California; this Swiss chalet-style home has a rich, iconic history and, thanks to Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman, an interior just as rich.

Sometimes we see homes, celebrity or not, that transcend interior design trends. These spaces are a unique blend of design, personal taste and historic charm – they don't fall into a specific aesthetic or style.

Anne Hathaway's chalet-style home is the perfect example of that and is the blueprint for adding personality to your home. With so much to admire about the space, we had to share her tour with Architectural Digest (@Archdigest on Instagram) and admire each room, one by one.

The story behind Anne Hathaway's chalet-style home

Speaking to Architectural Digest for a past issue, the Devil Wears Prada star showcased the home, which has had numerous famous owners. From Wes Anderson to Yves Saint Laurent, this space has seen some of the most iconic style pioneers of our time.

It's no surprise then that Hathaway and her jewellery designer husband snapped it up and put their own spin on the decor, with the help of designer Pamela Shamshiri.

The result is a lesson in how to make your home cosy without sacrificing style and character. Thanks to wooden panelling, soft Swiss-style furnishings and an abundance of natural light, there's a distinct chalet feel.

However, this doesn't mean it's a stereotypical chalet; instead, there are thoughtful sprinklings of contemporary decor which showcase some of the best interior design pieces in recent years.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Anne says, "It was the ideal combination of romance and great design. Our initial instinct was that this was going to be a very important place in our lives. I could really see raising a family here."

And while it's a home that undoubtedly looks expensive, it's inherently clear that comfort and familial warmth have been prioritised with each design decision. Whether that's the tousled long-hair rug covering the living room floor or the dining table finished with a wall-length bench, perfect for intimate dinner parties.

There's so much inspiration to be taken from the house, whether that's the way they've mixed wood tones or the ease with which these eccentric decor pieces have been seamlessly integrated with the rustic charm of the space.

Although it's the way sophistication is balanced with fun and function that we admire the most. Either way, we will be thinking about this home for a long time to come, and secretly wishing it was ours, of course.

