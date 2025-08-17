Dakota Johnson's painted green kitchen is convincing us to give our cabinets a seasonal update

It's not often we see Hollywood celebrities take the humble redecorating route when it comes to changing up their homes. However, that's exactly what Dakota Johnson did with her kitchen cabinets.

Whether you're looking for some budget kitchen updates or are ready to try out this year's kitchen trends, a simple lick of paint could be the answer. That's right, forget a full-blown renovation, all you need to bring life back to your space is a stylish hue and some paint brushes.

And who better to lead the way than effortlessly chic actress Dakota Johnson? Sharing her home with Architectural Digest, she explained how her kitchen was updated thanks to finding the right shade of green.

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) A photo posted by on

In her LA home tour with Architectural Digest (@Archdigest on Instagram), Dakota says, "This is my little kitchen, we painted it! We painted it this green colour, and I love green. Before New York, I lived in this house, where I painted the kitchen green, but I totally f***ed up the colour, and it was the most atrocious green. It was so hardcore. It looked insane, like terrible.

"But then I got it right on this one, I think," she adds. And we couldn't agree more. With two tones of complementary green, lighter on the top cabinets and darker on the bottom, the space is full of personality and charm.

Not only do the green painted cabinets liven up the space, but they also make the kitchen look exceptionally cosy. Especially when paired with the warm-toned tufted rug and the neutral matching decor pieces, such as the photo frames and brass kettle.

It can be challenging to make a kitchen feel cosy and welcoming; however, using earth tones like this deep green and adding soft furnishings is an effective way to do it.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the look

Similar colour match Little Greene Hopper, Absolute Matt Emulsion View at Little Greene RRP: £59 for 2.5L | Ready to follow suit and transform your kitchen cabinets? This rich green shade from Little Greene is a close copy of Dakota's, and it comes in a variety of finishes depending on what look you want. Complimentary rug Dunelm Harrison Washable Rug View at Dunelm RRP: £85 | A rug is a great way of making your kitchen feel more cosy and welcoming. This one has similar hues to Dakota's, so it will fit right in next to your new green painted cupboards. Plus, it's washable, which means no worries about spills! Statement planter Fleur De Lis Living Jenna Cherub Head Cement Statue Planter View at Wayfair RRP: £20.99 | Having a unique piece in your kitchen is a great way of adding personality and giving your guests something to ask about. This statue planter is the perfect thing, as it also introduces more greenery into the space.

Green continues to be in the interior paint colour trends each and every year, so finding ways to incorporate the timeless hue into your home is something you won't regret. Kitchen cabinets are a good place to start, too. They're not exactly a big commitment, and if you don't like them, you can paint over them again.

Should you be somewhat intimidated by so much colour, maybe you're into the Japandi kitchen look, then you can keep the pops of colour limited. Opting instead for the odd bold accessory, or even just choosing a more muted shade.

Whether you're on board with the green or not, we can't get enough of how Dakota's space is styled. With statement planters, brushed silver hardware and a rather questionable amount of limes, each piece adds to the cohesiveness and flow of the kitchen.

See how the green is less overwhelming when paired with darker wood and a more eclectic style of decor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Are you looking to add some personality to your home? Why not take a leap and experiment with colour? It can elevate the look of any room and even make a space look more expensive.