I never used to love linen, but now I live in this chic shirt all summer long

As a fashion editor, I will forever extol the virtues of curating a seasonal capsule wardrobe, but I admit the benefits of a good linen shirt had passed me by until recently. It all seemed a little too expensive, and involved far too much ironing for my liking.

That is until I came across With Nothing Underneath, the British clothing brand that so cleverly found a gap in the market for the perfect button-down shirt. After seeing Meghan Markle championing the brand a couple of years ago, I tried a few of their cotton poplin styles and loved them. So when summer came around last year, and I needed a minimalist packing list for a holiday with only hand luggage, I invested in the blue linen shirt I'd seen so much in my social media feed.

In the perfect lapis blue hue, this 100% linen shirt has changed my warm weather wardrobe. In a relaxed fit and super soft fabric, it works with everything from wide-leg trousers to jeans and shorts. I've worn mine over midi dresses and teamed them with the matching shorts I inevitably snapped up shortly after, too...

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Linen, Lapis Blue £120 at With Nothing Underneath Available in UK sizes 6 to 18, you can also add custom embroidery to your shirt, such as your initials or a significant date. Size-wise I'd say order what you normally would, as the fit is relaxed but not hugely oversized.

It was my summer hero piece from last year, and I'm wearing it on repeat again this year. It's actually really easy and quick to iron as well, but I am very tempted to try this crease releaser spray!

It's available in a whole host of other colours if blue isn't for you, and the customer reviews are just as glowing as mine. One wrote: "I recently bought this oversized linen shirt, and it has quickly become one of my favorite wardrobe pieces. The quality of the linen is outstanding—soft, breathable, and with that beautifully relaxed texture that only gets better with time.

"It strikes the perfect balance between casual and refined. What I love most is its incredible versatility. I’ve styled it with a flowing white eyelet skirt for a laid-back, boho look, and it looked equally polished paired with black work trousers for a more structured, office ready look.

"The oversized fit is generous but flattering, offering comfort without sacrificing style. This shirt is a timeless piece I know I’ll reach for again and again. If you’re looking for something stylish, versatile, and genuinely well-made, this is it!"

If, like me, you find yourself falling for this label, you'll be pleased to hear they're rapidly expanding with more designs. In addition to their signature shirts, With Nothing Underneath now has tailored trousers, blazers, dresses and knitwear to choose from.

Founder Pip Durell is a former Vogue stylist and Tatler editor, and on the website, WNU is described as "all about simplicity - pared back, laid back, timeless, effortless clothing - just like the women who wear them and the icons that inspired them; Carolyn Bessette, Jane Birkin and Charlotte Rampling."