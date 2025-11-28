Winona Ryder's graphic jumper proves that the best knitwear trends always come back around
We love a staple neutral, but graphic jumpers make winter dressing all the more fun
One of the biggest fashion trends of 2025 is undoubtably nostalgia. Whether its re-released bags like the Chloe Paddington and the Mulberry Roxanne, or the reinvention of aesthetics you thought were confined to the back of the wardrobe, this season is about confirming that some looks really do stand the test of time, and one great example of this, is this Winona Ryder snap from 2017.
Stepping out at New York Fashion Week for the Coach Women's spring/summer show the Stranger Things actress was spotted wearing the Rexy crewneck sweater. This fun black knit featured a graphic dinosaur design adding a playful flair to her simple ensemble, and even though this snap is almost a decade old, this jumper remains popular today.
We've certainly seen a nostalgic nod to fun, graphic knits over the last few months, and Coach's dino sweater was, by far, one of the brand’s most popular items in 2017, with some of fashion’s most popular names, including Kate Moss, being spotted in it. And, surprisingly, you can still snap up the Rexy crewneck sweater by Coach in a blue colourway, although only in the UK and Europe. This casual and quirky aesthetic is one we've seen on other knits this season, and it's a fun way of adding some interest to classic sweaters this festive season.
Shop Graphic Jumpers
It's not just knitted jumpers that benefit from fun graphics, cosy sweatshirts like this one from Sézane can inject your smart casual outfit ideas with tons of fun, too.
Styled with tailored trousers and a pair of black patent loafers, which are one of the most prominent shoe trends for autumn/winter 2025, Winona’s knitted jumper didn’t feel out of place as she sat by the runway. Despite the statement fashion that we usually see celebrities wearing to attend fashion shows, this understated look still feels wearable today, showing that there are just some pieces that really do stand the test of time.
Of course, there’s the more casual styling route of jeans and a pair of the best white trainers, which is always going to be one of the most fail-safe autumn outfit ideas, but Winona’s elevated of knitwear with tailoring, increases the versatility of the seasonal staple.
Finishing off her look with an oversized tote, which is another super on-trend piece, Winona proved that graphic knitwear is just one of those trends that doesn't go out of fashion.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.