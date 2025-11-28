Winona Ryder's graphic jumper proves that the best knitwear trends always come back around

One of the biggest fashion trends of 2025 is undoubtably nostalgia. Whether its re-released bags like the Chloe Paddington and the Mulberry Roxanne, or the reinvention of aesthetics you thought were confined to the back of the wardrobe, this season is about confirming that some looks really do stand the test of time, and one great example of this, is this Winona Ryder snap from 2017.

Stepping out at New York Fashion Week for the Coach Women's spring/summer show the Stranger Things actress was spotted wearing the Rexy crewneck sweater. This fun black knit featured a graphic dinosaur design adding a playful flair to her simple ensemble, and even though this snap is almost a decade old, this jumper remains popular today.

We've certainly seen a nostalgic nod to fun, graphic knits over the last few months, and Coach's dino sweater was, by far, one of the brand’s most popular items in 2017, with some of fashion’s most popular names, including Kate Moss, being spotted in it. And, surprisingly, you can still snap up the Rexy crewneck sweater by Coach in a blue colourway, although only in the UK and Europe. This casual and quirky aesthetic is one we've seen on other knits this season, and it's a fun way of adding some interest to classic sweaters this festive season.

(Image credit: Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Coach)

Shop Graphic Jumpers

Styled with tailored trousers and a pair of black patent loafers, which are one of the most prominent shoe trends for autumn/winter 2025, Winona’s knitted jumper didn’t feel out of place as she sat by the runway. Despite the statement fashion that we usually see celebrities wearing to attend fashion shows, this understated look still feels wearable today, showing that there are just some pieces that really do stand the test of time.

Of course, there’s the more casual styling route of jeans and a pair of the best white trainers, which is always going to be one of the most fail-safe autumn outfit ideas, but Winona’s elevated of knitwear with tailoring, increases the versatility of the seasonal staple.

Finishing off her look with an oversized tote, which is another super on-trend piece, Winona proved that graphic knitwear is just one of those trends that doesn't go out of fashion.