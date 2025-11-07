Victoria Beckham's timeless style means she is never out of fashion, and this burgundy and grey colour combination proves it

We’re always looking to Victoria Beckham for style inspiration; she really is just one of those celebrities who has mastered their signature look. Sleek, sophisticated and always polished, tailored separates are a staple in her autumn capsule wardrobe, and she always manages to walk the fine line of smart casual style so well.

When it comes to tailored trousers, we’ve seen her style them with cosy knitwear, crisp button-ups ups and oversized blazers, but it’s this look from 2017 that feels so directional right now, that if we spotted the star in it tomorrow, she'd be bang on trend.

Trends are cyclical, with certain colourways always popular in cooler climes, and this outfit is proof of that. Snapped in New York City, Victoria is wearing a burgundy sweater with a pair of wide-leg tailored trousers. The autumnal palette remains a key player in the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, and VB's simple styling feels just as relevant today as it did then.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

The two colours are pretty neutral, meaning they pair well together, as well as working well with other timeless hues such as black, camel and cream. Victoria completed her look with a pair of white heels and a coordinating white crossbody bag (a discontinued style from her own brand).

When it comes to autumn outfit ideas, if you've already bagged the trend-driven, wide-leg tailored trousers, a simple sweater is an easy way to style them, and by keeping it fitted or tucked in at the waist, you can balance the volume of the leg too.

If you've got a great pair of grey trousers, take a leaf out of Victoria Beckham's book and team them with burgundy tones for a directional take on colour trends.

Get Victoria Beckham's Look

If you're looking at how to style burgundy hues this season, take a leaf out of Victoria Beckham's fashion book and treat this moody hue as a neutral. Pair it with other timeless hues such as navy, camel and cream for a chic, quiet luxury look that still feels trend-driven.

Victoria proves that you really can’t go wrong with rich red wine tones in the autumn, adding a burst of colour, but one that feels effortlessly elevated, with little extra work. The classic, long-sleeve silhouette always helps to balance out the width of the trouser hem for a truly chic ensemble that we can't quite believe is from 2017; it feels so timely.

And finally, don't be afraid to buck the trend in the autumn and move away from camel, black and oxblood when it comes to accessories. Victoria uses white shoes and a bag to lift her look and add a little more brightness, and this lightens the whole look, while still feeling subtle and chic.