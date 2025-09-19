Ballet flats + UGGs – is this the cosiest approach to taking this trending flat into autumn?
What do you think about the new Zora Ballet Flats from UGG? They’re cosy, comfy and surprisingly easy to style
The Zora Ballet Flats from UGG are quickly becoming one of the biggest, and most unexpected, autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025.
A blend of two of our favourite autumn shoe styles, they’re a hybrid that combine the sleek, minimal design of slip-on ballet flats, with the fluffy, cool-weather appeal of UGG boots, which leaves you with a cosy, stylish shoe that’s arguably more elevated, and less slipper-looking, than last year’s popular UGG Tasmans
They’ve only just been released and are already proving divisive, but if you’re looking for a unique addition to your autumn capsule wardrobe and want to finish off your autumn outfit ideas with a cosy, comfortable and easy-to-style shoe, then it doesn’t get much better than these UGGs.
Shop UGG Zora Ballet Flats
Shop More UGG Flats
While they might look a little daunting to style, the Zora Ballet Flats are actually one of the most wearable autumn/winter fashion trends 2025.
For example, it doesn’t get much cosier or comfier than slipping them on with your favourite pair of wide-leg jeans and an oversized cashmere jumper, and as the temperatures drop, adding a cosy faux fur coat too.
But you can also dress them up, as we know, ballet flats are some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses. Stick to textures that tie in with the soft suede and shearling of the Zora flats, with knitted skirts and dresses, as well as ribbed co-ords, for autumnal choices that will complement the shoes rather than make them stand out or feel slipper-like.
Opting for softer textures, no matter how you're styling your Zora Ballet Flats, is a good rule of thumb to help tie in their suede fabric. Just as when you're figuring out how to style UGG boots, knitwear, faux-fur, suede, muted neutrals and denim are your best friends.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.