Ballet flats + UGGs – is this the cosiest approach to taking this trending flat into autumn?

The Zora Ballet Flats from UGG are quickly becoming one of the biggest, and most unexpected, autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025.

A blend of two of our favourite autumn shoe styles, they’re a hybrid that combine the sleek, minimal design of slip-on ballet flats, with the fluffy, cool-weather appeal of UGG boots, which leaves you with a cosy, stylish shoe that’s arguably more elevated, and less slipper-looking, than last year’s popular UGG Tasmans

They’ve only just been released and are already proving divisive, but if you’re looking for a unique addition to your autumn capsule wardrobe and want to finish off your autumn outfit ideas with a cosy, comfortable and easy-to-style shoe, then it doesn’t get much better than these UGGs.

Shop UGG Zora Ballet Flats

Shop More UGG Flats

UGG Zora Leather Ballet Flat £140 at UGG Made with a leather upper, plush sheepskin and lamb lining, and the classic lightweight UGG sole, these ballet flat/UGG hybrids are a unique and cosy style that are sure to see tons of wear in autumn. UGG Bea Mary Jane £115 at UGG Alternatively, available in black or UGG's classic chestnut brown, these Mary Janes have a thicker sole than the ballet flat style, with the Mary Jane strap adding support to the design too. UGG Greenport Strap Slide £105 at UGG Designed to be worn "barefoot in the summer and with socks when the temps drop," according to UGG, these cosy slide-style shoes are for both indoor and outdoor use - UGG wants you to wear them "24/7" for "365" days of the year.

While they might look a little daunting to style, the Zora Ballet Flats are actually one of the most wearable autumn/winter fashion trends 2025.

For example, it doesn’t get much cosier or comfier than slipping them on with your favourite pair of wide-leg jeans and an oversized cashmere jumper, and as the temperatures drop, adding a cosy faux fur coat too.

But you can also dress them up, as we know, ballet flats are some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses. Stick to textures that tie in with the soft suede and shearling of the Zora flats, with knitted skirts and dresses, as well as ribbed co-ords, for autumnal choices that will complement the shoes rather than make them stand out or feel slipper-like.

Opting for softer textures, no matter how you're styling your Zora Ballet Flats, is a good rule of thumb to help tie in their suede fabric. Just as when you're figuring out how to style UGG boots, knitwear, faux-fur, suede, muted neutrals and denim are your best friends.