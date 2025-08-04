Let’s take a moment for Tess Daly’s pastel yellow maxi dress - it’s a holiday outfit that oozes effortless glamour

We’re now only a month away from the return of Strictly Come Dancing and co-host Tess Daly is every bit as chic when she’s enjoying some down-time as when she’s on-air weekend after weekend. She jetted off to Cannes last month for a sunshine-filled holiday and packed a gorgeous pastel yellow maxi dress from Magali Pascal.

Currently reduced to £174 in the sale, the colour and silhouette of this halterneck frock can spark plenty of summer outfit ideas. Taking to Instagram to bid the South of France a fond farewell, Tess shared a snap of herself wearing this by the sea.

The Armand dress is made from silk rayon crepe with cotton strings making up the statement macramé-inspired detailing. This immediately gives Tess’s outfit a more beachy, relaxed feel which complements the billowy silhouette.

A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly) A photo posted by on

Shop Yellow Dresses

Nobody's Child Yellow Shirred Midi Dress £79 at Nobody's Child If you want something shorter and more casual than Tess's dress but love the colour she wore in France, then this shirred-bodice piece is worth checking out. It has a halterneck design with an adjustable tie-back detail and handy pockets. Free People Machu Barrel Midi Dress £158 at Free People Crafted from soft chambray with a square neckline and wide, adjustable shoulder straps, this is one of those dresses that's so easy to throw on when it's hot at home or you're on holiday. It features exaggerated patch pockets and would work with flat sandals during the day and espadrilles to dress it up more for the evening. Free People All For Sun Maxi Dress £88 at Free People Billowy and ethereal, this maxi dress comes in a huge range of shades including this one, aptly named 'summer citrus'. It's made from a breezy cotton blend, has a built-in shelf bra section and pleating at the bust. The tie straps are removable if you'd prefer to wear it as a bandeau dress.

The last thing many of us want to wear in the heat is anything clinging or tight and the shape of the Armand drapes gently downwards, skimming the body. It’s more fitted around the bodice and waist than a trapeze dress, yet has a similar amount of volume in the skirt.

A sweeping open back makes it even more breezy and is balanced out by the high, halter-esque neckline. Even if you prefer a higher back and straps, it’s worth looking out for something more drapey and breathable for hot days and summer trips away.

Because this silhouette is so floaty, you could wear a maxi dress like Tess’ during the day with flat sandals and a straw sunhat - or even over a bikini or swimsuit - without it feeling “too much”. To make it into a smart casual outfit for evenings, I’d lean into the accessories.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty)

Adding statement jewellery and a clutch or top handle bag would instantly bring more glamour and textural contrast too. Tess Daly wore her frock with gold sandals and bold white-framed sunglasses that tied in with the macrame strings on the bodice.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This was also a clever move, as all of her accessories were neutral and this allowed the yellow tone to really shine. Butter yellow has been having a moment this year and the delicacy of the colour accentuated the billowy softness of Tess’s dress.

The idea of styling yellow can sometimes seem daunting, but this kind of hue is not so very different from cream or buttermilk. If you treat it similarly, going for other neutral pieces alongside it, then you can achieve a wearable, subtle butter yellow ensemble.

A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly) A photo posted by on

Tan, brown and white look especially lovely with this colour and because of the warm undertones, so does gold. Tess Daly wore a gold bangle with her dress that coordinated with her shoes and whilst she didn’t have it on for the first picture in her post, she also had a French-themed straw hat with her.

In the second picture she showed a close-up glimpse of this on a sunlounger, with the word ‘bonjour’ written around the brim. This would bring extra beachiness and finish off her yellow maxi dress look in even greater style. However, it’s the dress itself that is the star of the show and which can give us all plenty of outfit inspiration as we soak up the last month of summer.